Technical Minecrafters have a reputation for one thing: automating absolutely everything. From food to blocks to resources, most things in Minecraft can be at least partly automated, and the best ways to do it are with AFK farms.These farms only require you to build them and then either load them or do something simple like holding down left click or right click (which you can do while tabbed out by pressing F3 + T). These farms are the best of the best and will serve anyone well.

10 Melons/Pumpkins

Emerald Fodder.

Though melons and pumpkins are a garbage food source, the villagers seem to value them. These farms are dead simple, completely automatic and can be freely expanded easily with just a few observers and pistons.

You could technically make Pumpkin Pie or eat Melons, but just selling these gourds to a farmer Villager will be more than enough to supply you with a ton of emeralds for free. It's just a dead simple, low-risk get-rich-quick scheme.

9 Wool

Beds, for Nether Mining or Combat.

Among the other uses for a Wool farm, making a ton of beds and using them to go ham in the Nether and get a ton of Ancient Debris pretty easily is up there. Making a Wool farm is simple too, just requiring an observer and a dispenser.

It's mostly up here for how easy it is to do, though wool is also just a nice aesthetic block, great for making banners and great for making carpets. No matter what you're using this for, it's worth having just for how simple it is to make.

8 Gold

Set and Forget for a Ton of EXP.

Gold farms, on their own, aren't the most useful thing. Sure, they'll give you a boatload of EXP (easily the best source of it outside of maybe Enderman farms), but they're annoying to sort through and Gold isn't super useful.

That is, unless you want to sort through all that gold, turn it into ingots and then give it to Piglins for bartering. Doing this turns this simple farm into a leather, quartz, obsidian, ender pearl and leather farm, all in one, so while it's difficult to make, it's super rewarding.

7 Coal

Hard to Set Up, Extremely Useful.

Fuel source farms aren't easy to come by. Either they're like Kelp or Bamboo, which give you a pretty terrible return on investment, or they're like Coal, which is awesome, but takes a ton of setup. You could also go for lava, but that takes forever.

You have to mob-proof an entire Nether Fortress then kill Wither Skeletons using dogs for this farm , which sounds like a lot of work, because it is. Once you've set all that up, though, you'll have free fuel forever and a banger EXP and Wither Skull farm.

6 Bamboo/Sugarcane

Simple and Helpful.

Bamboo and Sugarcane are lumped together because you can typically use the same farm designs for them, and they're both nice to have. Sugarcane is mostly great for making paper, either for books and bookcases or for Villager trading.

Bamboo, on the other hand, can be used to make scaffolding or turned into Bamboo blocks that convert into Bamboo Planks, making this the easiest wood farm out there. Wood is incredibly useful, so if you want, you can hook this up to a few Crafters and have automatic wood.

5 Mob Grinders

Mob Spawners give EXP for Days.

If you've ever found a mob spawner in a dungeon, ESPECIALLY a Skeleton spawner, you owe it to yourself to make a mob grinder with it. These are dead simple, only require you to stand close to them and give you infinite EXP, plus whatever that mob drops.

For Zombies that's Rotten Flesh, Potatoes, Carrots, Iron and a variety of tools and armor, but for skeletons, you get those same tools and armor plus Bones and Arrows, which are great to have. The various other spawners all have farms too and they're all great.

4 Witch

A Smorgasbord of Materials.

Witch farms are a massive hassle to create, which is why they aren't higher, but if you are willing to put in the effort, you'll be rewarded with an unending supply of Redstone, Glowstone, Gunpowder, Sugar, Sticks and Bottles, plus Spider Eyes for some reason.

These farms give excellent drops and are recommended as they encompass renewable Redstone and Glowstone, plus make you no longer need to make a separate Gunpowder farm. It's a massive and hefty thing to make, but it's worth it.

3 Hoglins

Free Food and Leather Forever.

Hoglins are a weird farm you probably haven't thought of, but it's not too hard to make once you've gotten to the Nether Roof, and it provides an endless, quick supply of Cooked Porkchops and leather, all without you having to do anything after setting it up.

Given it's fully AFK, you could put this next to something like a Gold farm or a Blaze farm and just grab your free food whenever you feel like it, using the leather as a nice bonus for the various crafting recipes that require it. It's pretty great and always nice to have.

2 Fishing

Everything at The Right of a Click.

Fishing Farms, while severely hit by 1.16's changes to fishing loot are still pretty great. If you want to go for a more basic design that requires little more than a noteblock and an iron Pressure Plate, you'll still get unlimited fish and a bunch of "trash" that's usually more like treasure.

If you want to go all out and make one with a Sculk Sensor that gets treasure loot though, then you'll be seeing an absolute ton of Enchanted Books, Enchanted Bows and Enchanted Fishing Rods. It's great, and endless as long as you've got Mending.

1 Iron

Incredibly Overproductive.

Iron farms are way more compact than you'd think. In just the last few years, they went from massive structures that require twenty doors to just tiny little areas that only require you to spawn-proof the immediate area around them by using a shovel; it's so incredibly easy.

Using one of these gives you way more Iron than you need, plus you'll get Poppies on the side which you can automatically compost into Bonemeal if you make an item sorter. It's great for crafting, trading or for making backup tools whenever you die and lose everything, which makes you the MVP of a multiplayer server .

