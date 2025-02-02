In space, no one can hear you scream, but that didn’t stop audiences from doing so back in 1979 when the original Alien debuted. Its success went on to spawn a load of sequels, and though the movies have had their ups and downs, the franchise is still praised by fans of horror and science-fiction.

The star of the series, the iconic two-mouthed Xenomorph, went on to become an inspiration for multiple forms of media, including video games. If it weren’t for the Alien films, games like Metroid Prime would not exist. Of course, like with all successful movie franchises, licensed adaptations were sure to follow, and there are plenty of Alien games lurking around every corner. So rather than turn this into a drawn-out bug hunt, let’s rank which game is a match for the perfect organism.

10 Alien Resurrection

Better Than the Movie

FPS Sci-Fi Systems Released October 10, 2000 Developer Argonaut Games Publisher(s) Fox Interactive Engine Feral Interactive

It’s not often you find a game adaptation that surpasses the movie, but then again, doing homework is better than watching Alien Resurrection. As for the game, it’s a groundbreaking experience for the original PlayStation library, an FPS horror game where you battle aliens in order to escape a doomed ship.

Alien Resurrection is atmospheric as you roam dark corridors, with enemies leaping from the shadows. Unlike other Alien games where the infamous facehugger is usually an instant death, players can use a device to remove the parasite before it kills you -- an impressive mechanic for the time. So why isn’t this game more well-known? You can blame that on the difficulty, because Alien Resurrection is downright sadistic. Ammunition is tight, the aliens are just as dangerous as they are in the movies and facehuggers are everywhere. Though flawed, the overall game is underrated.

9 Alien 3

Turning An R-Rated Movie Into A Kid's Game

Released October 1992 Developer Probe Software Publisher(s) Acclaim Entertainment, Virgin Interactive Entertainment Genre Run and gun System Nintendo, Sega, PC

Say what you will about the third film, but it was still dark, violent and had a rather tragic ending to Ripley’s story. So, naturally, they made it into a kid's game. Bear in mind that Alien 3 came out two years before the ESRB was established. Although various ports exist, the version made for the Super Nintendo is the one to play.

The gameplay is solid and the graphics still hold up. It’s a run-and-gun side-scroller as you play as Ellen Ripley. Unlike the movie, more than one alien is prowling the prison colony of Fiorina 161. Fortunately, the game gives you an arsenal to fight back: a pulse rifle, a flamethrower and grenades. Instead of a linear adventure, Alien 3 is about completing objectives -- rescuing prisoners, destroying eggs, sealing doors -- and the game gives you the freedom to do them in any order.

8 Aliens: Extermination

Bring Plenty of Quarters

Released June 28, 2006 Developer Play Mechanix Publisher Global VR Genre First-person Shooter System Arcade

It may be an arcade game, but it’s still a video game. Whenever a successful action movie hits theaters, an arcade cabinet is not too far behind. Star Wars and Terminator 2 got theirs, and so did Aliens.

Years after the events of the second movie, a squadron of Colonial Marines return to Hadley's Hope to deal with another Xenomorph infestation. That’s all the details you need because Aliens: Extermination is mindless fun. What made the cabinet stand out was it came with a pair of mounted miniature pulse rifles, which two players use to aim at the screen and blast away aliens. Well, so long as they had enough quarters to spend. If there’s any arcade game that deserves a port to PC or console, it’s this gem.

7 Alien Trilogy

Aliens Meets DOOM

FPS Systems Released December 31, 1995 Developer Probe Entertainment, Sculptured Software Publisher Acclaim Entertainment, Fox Interactive

Alien Trilogy is what you get when you take the first three movies and fuse them with DOOM. That’s not meant as an insult, though. Imitation is the biggest form of flattery, and if you’re going to imitate any game, it might as well be DOOM.

As the name implies, instead of just one film, the PS1 game takes you on an adventure from the original Alien to Alien 3. In terms of story, Alien Trilogy heavily differs from the source material, but for the better. As Ellen Ripley, you roam claustrophobic corridors fighting off enemies with a variety of weapons from the films. For a game from the mid-1990s, it still holds up. The sound effects on the guns all have a nice punch to them and even the soundtrack is intense.

6 Aliens vs. Predator (2010)

“The Hunt Has Evolved”

It’s almost funny that out of all the games in this franchise, the few times players actually get to play as the creature is in the crossovers, particularly Aliens vs. Predator. The 2010 release is the third game in the FPS series, but instead of a continuation, it’s more of a reboot as it was the first to come out on consoles.

Some fans and critics found the game disappointing, citing poor AI and short campaigns. Its setbacks, however, don’t detract from what’s a decent game. You can choose between three campaigns that weave together an overarching story. Play as a Xenomorph and cause an outbreak to serve your Queen. Survive as a Space Marine in an infested colony. Or hunt both sides as a Predator for glory. It has flaws, but if you’re a fan of these franchises, you’ll have fun.

5 Aliens: Fireteam Elite

What Colonial Marines Should Have Been

Third-Person Shooter Systems OpenCritic Top Critic Rating: 68/100 Critics Recommend: 34% Released August 24, 2021 Developer(s) Cold Iron Studios Publisher(s) Cold Iron Studios Engine Unreal Engine 4 OpenCritic Rating Fair See at Playstation Store

After the disaster that was Aliens: Colonial Marines, fans were understandably skeptical when Aliens: Fireteam Elite was announced. Players crossed their fingers, fearing another disappointment. Luckily, those fears were unfounded because this game is a satisfying third-person survival shooter.

You have the freedom to customize your character however you wish. Not just their appearance, their armor, the class they specialize in -- each with its own set of abilities -- even your loadout as weapons can be modified and decorated. The combat is a bit like Gears of War meets Left 4 Dead. You work together with your team, fighting hordes of various Xenomorphs across each level. As far as the story goes, it’s unfortunately lacking, delivered via voice lines and text, not cinematic cutscenes. If you and a group of friends are Aliens fans, however, you’ll have a blast in online multiplayer.

Fireteam Elite also deserves extra love and attention given how it was made with a small studio working on a tight budget. Keep up the good work, Cold Iron Studios.

4 Alien: Rogue Incursion

Alien VR

4.5 /5 Action Horror Virtual Reality Systems Released December 19, 2024 Developer(s) Survios Publisher(s) Survios Engine Unreal Engine 5

What’s scarier than a game with a Xenomorph? How about a VR game with a Xenomorph? In Alien: Rogue Incursion, fans get to live out their nightmares of getting an up-close look at the hostile monster in virtual reality. Hooray?

Seeing the iconic aliens up close in VR can be terrifying, but for better or worse, Rogue Incursion leans more towards action than horror. Since your character is a former Space Marine, you’re capable of fighting back against the creatures using a pistol, a pulse rifle and a shotgun. You even get a motion tracker for detecting aliens. If you love Alien horror games, you may be a tad disappointed by the lack of scares, but if you love action-focused Alien games, this is a great VR experience.

3 Aliens vs. Predator 2

Classic FPS Action

First-Person Shooter Released October 30, 2001 Developer(s) Monolith Publisher(s) Sierra On-line, Fox Interactive, MacPlay Engine Lithtech Talon

Whether you’re an Alien or Predator fan, there’s no doubt that Aliens vs. Predator 2 is the best crossover game in both franchises. It’s a phenomenal video game that’s worthy of a remake. The 2001 release may be showing its age, but the combat, mechanics and gripping campaigns will forever remain untouchable.

Like with all AVP games, you’re given three characters to choose from: an Alien, a Predator or a Marine, with each faction battling in what feels like separate genres. As a Predator, it’s an action-adventure as you hunt down the trophy that got away. As a Marine, it’s a horror game as you battle a relentless Xenomorph outbreak. As an alien, it’s basically another horror game, only YOU are the monster as you go from a facehugger to a fully-formed drone.

2 Aliens: Dark Descent

The Most Complex Alien Game Yet