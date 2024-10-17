small Related 10 Best Versions of Tetris, Ranked Tetris has had a ton of different incarnations with various features, so this list compiles the top hits of the franchise. Browser Games are pretty much a universal constant for anyone looking to have a good time, despite lacking a powerful computer or storage space for most of the best games on PC. If you're looking for a cure for workplace boredom, these are usually the best.These games are all entirely playable in browser, boast a ton of fun to be had and usually just end up being a worthwhile time waster. If you're ever bored and looking for something to quell that boredom, these games are your best shot.

10 Wordle

Taking The Word By Storm.

Wordle is quite the simplistic little game, and given how popular it's been for the last few years, you've probably already played your fair share of it. It's just a game where you guess a word, get a few clues, then guess again till you win or lose, but it's great.

That super simplistic core design leads to it being an entirely knowledge-based skill check, which makes it quite the fun thing to brag about with friends, comparing scores and whatnot. There's not much else to say, other than it's just a good time.

9 Skribbl.io

Drawing, With Strangers!

Skribbl.io is another simplistic game where you join a group of usually random people online, draw a MS paint quality doodle according to the prompt you get and hope that the people in your room will get what you meant with your beautifully-illustrated artwork.

It's fun to scribble out prompts, especially if you're going for the harder drawings for extra points, but it's a pretty straightforward game and it gets boring if you guess early and get forced to sit there waiting for everyone else to answer.

8 GeoGuessr/Lostgamer.io

Weirdly-Competitive Geography.

Image taken from Google Street View through GeoGuessr.

If you've seen clips of some dude zooming in on a map and placing a marker then popping off, it's probably a game of GeoGuessr. It has you placed in a random place in the world (or a specific country) and you have to use your spatial reasoning and deduction skills to figure out where you are.

Related 10 Best Free-to-Play Games on Steam The best titles on the Steam Marketplace at no additional cost!

The only reason it's this low is the aggressive monetization that forces you to pay up if you want to play more than one game a day. As an alternative, I recommend Lostgamer.io, which drops you into the video game map of your choice and has you guessing where you are, especially fun with something like Breath of the Wild.

7 Infinite Craft/Neal.fun

Unlimited Options.

Infinite Craft, otherwise known as the first time Generative AI wasn't used for evil, is a fun little game where you can go from simplistic elements like water, earth and fire, and craft those and their components into Steve Harvey or Five Nights at Freddys.

Doing this doesn't actually get you anything (other than some funny words), so if you're looking for some more content, the entire Neal.fun site has a bevy of fun web games, especially The Password Game, the silly one that took the world by storm a few years back.

6 Friday Night Funkin'

Easy Rhythm Gaming, Whenever.

Rhythm Games and a platform that's somewhat notorious for input delay and games that aren't high quality sounds like a bad combo, but (depending on the strength of your browser) Friday Night Funkin' manages to be incredibly playable , even if you're doing it on Chrome.

It's notorious for being an over-the-top homage to flash games and also having a massive dedicated community. While it's great, it's a bit lower since downloading it for mods and a slightly better experience overall is better, though the browser version is still good.

5 Agar.io

We Love Mitosis.

Agario is one that was a massive trend on YouTube about a decade ago, but it's been getting updates this whole time, and is still a fun time where you eat up a bunch of food, grow your cell and try to dominate this space where you quite literally divide and conquer.

It's simplistic, easy to understand, and only has you moving your mouse and pressing the spacebar to split up your cells, but that gameplay loop is still fun and addictive regardless. It's an easy recommendation if you want a game that'll be great for killing a few minutes of time.

4 Backpack Hero

An Incredibly In-Depth, Full Roguelike.

If you're looking for a really nice pick-up-and-play RPG that has Resident Evil style inventory management as the main gameplay loop, Backpack Hero is exactly what you need . While I could've included hundreds of Itch.io games, this one stood out to me.

Namely, this game is super replayable, fun to get a run going on and it's completely free if you want to just play it in browser and enjoy your time min-maxxing the items you scavenge from dungeons. It's an easy recommendation and one of the best on Itch.

3 Cookie Clicker

Idling for Hours.

Cookie Clicker is one you've almost definitely heard of before, the box standard idle game where you click on cookies, start a bakery, hire grandmas to make more cookies, start making cookies in a factory, start a cult, summon the apocalypse and even more on the way.

While the version on Steam is better, there's no doubt that the web version is still just as competent and also free. If you're looking for the definition of a great time waster, or just something to have running on the side while you do something else, Cookie Clicker is perfect.

2 Gartic Phone

Artist's Dream, Non-artist's Funny Game.

If you like making silly little doodles and showing them to friends, then you and your buddies should give Gartic Phone a shot. It's like an art-based version of Telephone, with a ton of different game modes and a bunch of ways to make funny drawings based on prompts.

It's especially fun when you get into modes that give you a lot of leeway to make sillier prompts and even dumber drawings and can lead to a good night of entertainment no matter what. Even if you aren't good at art, it's always still fun to participate and have fun with your friends.

1 Tetr.io

It's Just Tetris.

Tetr.io is Tetris and very little else , which means it of course gets the top spot on this list for being one of the most fundamentally perfectly designed games out there. It also lets you play with friends on a variety of different modes, or compete for scores on leaderboards.

It's just an all around really solid version of Tetris, way better than you'd expect from a browser game. If you're looking to play something for several hours or just want to kill a few minutes of time, Tetr.io is always gonna be the first thing I can recommend you try.