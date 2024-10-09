Characters can make or break any franchise, and in one as massive as Final Fantasy, that couldn't be truer. Thankfully, this sprawling epic is filled with memorable and iconic characters that stay with fans long after the game concludes.

With the sheer number of protagonists, villains and even NPCs, picking out the best characters throughout the Final Fantasy series becomes near impossible, so we’ve tried to feature important characters and beloved ones that stand out above the rest.

Understandably, every fan will have a different list, but we’re hoping that one or more of the characters included here are loved enough to appear across the board. If some popular choices are missing, it's purely because I didn't want to surpass more than two characters from a single game.

10 Zidane Tribal

The Cheerful and Light Protagonist

First Appearance: Final Fantasy IX

Final Fantasy IX took the franchise back to its more medieval-like roots, and with that came a new type of protagonist. Zidane instantly stood out among the other leads in the Final Fantasy franchise up until then (and perhaps still to this day). He wasn’t nearly as somber as the rest.

In all honesty, Zidane was the most happy-go-lucky lead you could enjoy. It’s in his nature to be friendly even towards those who may not exactly care for him. Such a standout characterization earned Zidane a spot on the list.

9 Celes Chere

The Turncoat General

First Appearance: Final Fantasy VI

Celes bonds over a common enemy at first, making her a surprising bad guy turned good guy in Final Fantasy VI. But she remains cold and harsh for a while. It’s no surprise that the general has a not-so-friendly side, but it all changes after a pivotal moment in the game.

What earns Celes her spot as one of the best characters is that she’s more than her former affiliation. It’s easy to not just view her as one of the hidden leads in Final Fantasy VI, but also a highly-sympathetic character.

8 Balthier

The Han Solo of Final Fantasy

First Appearance: Final Fantasy XII

First Appearance: Final Fantasy XII

Balthier, the self-described “leading man,” is as charming as they come. He’s smooth-talking and thinks rather highly of himself, but he’s nothing if not a team player. Of course, all his bluster covers up something more meaningful in the man’s life.

Even so, our trusty Sky Pirate becomes a loyal companion. He’s still a thief, but he’s our thief. It’s tough to find anyone half as suave that can convince the toughest of people to get on his side. The Han Solo comparisons are well-earned.

7 Auron

The Best Warrior Monk

First Appearance: Final Fantasy X

First Appearance: Final Fantasy X

If anyone lives up to the stoic, tough warrior monk persona, it’s Auron. He’s the coolest character in Final Fantasy X, if not most of the franchise. Just look at him. The powerful and flowing haori, his scar half hidden by the low-hanging sunglasses and his disheveled hair. Not to mention the giant sword he fights with.

But the greatest thing about Auron is that he’s more than his looks. He’s not just the cool guy. His fatherly instincts peak out now and then, and once you uncover more about his past, you discover just how deep he is.

6 Lightning

Her Sister is All That Matters

First Appearance: Final Fantasy XIII

Let’s admit something first: we all know that Lightning isn’t included in the strongest Final Fantasy games, but let’s also not worry about that right now. If anyone deserves more attention for solid characterization, Lightning is one of them. Initially cold and unforgiving, she’s determined to save her sister no matter the cost.

It gets to the point where she’s more than willing to sacrifice others to meet her goal. A compelling and unique take on a protagonist instantly humanizes her more, but even better is how Lightning steadily grows into a strong and more compassionate leader.

5 Tifa Lockhart

Final Fantasy Poster Girl

First Appearance: Final Fantasy VII

We can’t go through a list of some of the best Final Fantasy characters without bringing up the one face that almost everyone recognizes right away: Tifa Lockhart. Aerith indeed gets a lot of the attention, but Tifa’s arguably just as vital and popular in Final Fantasy VII.

There’s a lovely caregiver side to Tifa that pushes her to want to ensure everyone’s okay. She’s always that warm one in the group, a personality that’s always pleasant to be around. Add to the fact that she’s also an awesome fighter and you have yourself a well-rounded character.

4 Vivi Ornitier

A Black Mage with a Great Heart

First Appearance: Final Fantasy IX

Our sweet Black Mage, Vivi is an absolute treat in Final Fantasy. He’s shy, he’s clumsy, but he’s charming. Once he finds out the meaning behind his existence, he also becomes quite the tragic character. Yet that never stops his development.

Vivi’s another Final Fantasy character who's one of the best thanks to how well he grows by the end of the story. He bonds with everyone else and gains a newfound confidence. Everything is rounded out with the final monologue in the game that you must hear for yourself.

3 Kefka Palazzo

Quite the Successful Villain

First Appearance: Final Fantasy VI

Joker who? Kefka is quite the clown in Final Fantasy, but there’s nothing funny about him. He lives on nothing but destruction and chaos. His mind has been twisted and he exhibits heavy nihilism, believing nothing matters in the face of death.

Like Sephiroth, he’s one of the most memorable villains to come out of the Final Fantasy franchise. His overall design being so bright and colorful is offputting, yet perfect for the character considering his flamboyant demeanor. Not what you’d expect in a bad guy, but perhaps that’s the point.

2 Sephiroth

A Cunning and Memorable Villain

First Appearance: Final Fantasy VII

There aren’t many Final Fantasy antagonists who leave a lasting impression. But much like with Kefka, our One-Winged Angel is unforgettable. If we’re looking at pure aesthetics, Sephiroth is one of the coolest villains around. But on a deeper level, he’s interesting.

Throughout the years, his backstory and personality continued to expand. There’s no denying he’s a tragic character, but that never detracts from the fact that he’s on a path of destruction with no redemption in sight.

1 Yuna

Willing to Sacrifice for the Greater Good

First Appearance: Final Fantasy X

Despite the flashiness of the blonde-haired blitzball player, Yuna may be the bigger protagonist in Final Fantasy X and she’s easily one of the best characters in the series. She has next to no reservations about sacrificing herself for the greater good and we all know it’s the trait that makes someone a worthy hero.

Plus, her evolution into Final Fantasy X-2 is near-perfect. She goes from a naive, yet good-hearted young woman all about fulfilling her duty, to acting more her age and being more carefree. Yet her core character, her heart, remains just as sweet.