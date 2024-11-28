As fall begins to shift into winter, it's a great time to cuddle up with a blanket and a Dualsense controller and play some cozy games inside. There are plenty of games on PS5 that provide a relaxing and stress-free escape from the harsh cold.
Whether it be friendly life simulators, pocket-sized adventures, or cleaning games that perfectly scratch that OCD itch, the very best in cozy games can be found on PS5.
10 Stardew Valley
The simple life
Released
- Top Critic Rating: 90/100 Critics Recommend: 99%
- Released
February 26, 2016
Developer(s)
ConcernedApe
- Publisher(s)
- ConcernedApe
- Multiplayer
- Local Multiplayer , Online Multiplayer
- Number of Players
- 1-4
- OpenCritic Rating
- Mighty
If you're in the market for a cozy game, how haven't you played Stardew Valley yet? Whether it be taking a fishing trip, tending to your crops, or befriending the locals, there's always a wholesome and relaxing time to be had across the valley.
Fans of Animal Crossing and Harvest Moon need to put this on the very top of their gaming bucket list, and remember that you can play the entire game in online or local co-op!
9 Slime Rancher
Gotta vacuum 'em all
Released
- Top Critic Rating: 76/100 Critics Recommend: 64%
- Released
August 1, 2017
Developer(s)
Monomi Park
- Publisher(s)
- Monomi Park
- OpenCritic Rating
- Strong
They're goofy, they're bouncy, and they have ridiculous physics. Slime Rancher is a laid-back farm-sim that swaps crops and livestock for elemental slimes, making for a lowkey and hilariously silly simulator title (that can actually get surprisingly deep in late game stages).
There's a ton to do in this game outside of raising your slimes, with an in-game stock market to play, a racing mini-game and multiple islands full of unique puzzles and areas to explore. It's so good that they're even making a sequel (which is in Early Access now).
8 Journey
The godfather of walking sims
Released
- Top Critic Rating: 93/100 Critics Recommend: 96%
- Released
March 13, 2012
Developer(s)
Thatgamecompany
- Publisher(s)
- Sony
This PS3 classic has a fantastic remaster for PS4/PS5, and it's well-deserved. If you haven't played Journey yet, we won't spoil anything that goes down in the story, but it's truly delightful and will leave you with eyes full of wonder.
All you really do is silently walk towards the end of the game (there's not even dialog), but somehow Thatgamecompany found a way to make walking a fun and satisfying act, paving the way for games like Abzu, A Short Hike, and even Death Stranding in the coming years.
7 It Takes Two
Co-op coziness
Released
- Top Critic Rating: 88/100 Critics Recommend: 93%
- Platform(s)
- PS4 , PS5 , Xbox One , Xbox Series X , Xbox Series S , PC , Switch
- Released
March 26, 2021
Developer(s)
Hazelight Studios
- Publisher(s)
- Electronic Arts
- Multiplayer
- Online Multiplayer , Local Multiplayer
- OpenCritic Rating
- Mighty
From the creators of the less-cozy crime co-op game A Way Out, It Takes Two follows a lovely couple as they are shrunken down to the size of toys, turning their house into a giant playground to explore.
The story is sweet and cute, the art design is adorable, and the gameplay is super fun. Grab your friend or partner and sit down for one of the best co-op campaigns of all time (and get ready to get competitive during the mini-games).
6 Donut County
Pesky raccoon shenanigans
Released
- Top Critic Rating: 76/100 Critics Recommend: 63%
- Released
August 28, 2018
Developer(s)
Ben Esposito
- Publisher(s)
- Annapurna Interactive
- ESRB
- E For Everyone // Mild Fantasy Violence, Comic Mischief
- OpenCritic Rating
- Strong
Donut County delivers a surprisingly-deep level of social commentary and metaphor for a game that revolves around dropping random stuff in holes. The stakes have never been lower (except for when you drop them into the cavernous donut hole that's consuming the town).
With minimalist graphics, cheeky humor, and extremely satisfying gameplay, this is a great indie for anyone looking for a game in the vein of Untitled Goose Game or What the Golf?
5 Dreamlight Valley
Disney Crossing
- OpenCritic Reviews
- Top Critic Rating: 76/100 Critics Recommend: 77%
In the wake of Animal Crossing: New Horizon's intense success during the Covid-19 lockdowns, Disney stepped up to the plate and said "hold my beer." Taking the scale and level of detail that only Disney can provide, Disney Dreamlight Valley is one of the best cozy life-sims on the market.
All of your neighbors and friends are Disney characters, and have even deeper quests and dialog trees than ACNH. You'll get lost for hours creating your own little Disneyland full of friends and magic.
4 Lil Gator Game
Just like the old days
- OpenCritic Reviews
- Top Critic Rating: 83/100 Critics Recommend: 89%
Released
December 14, 2022
Developer
Scott Slucher, Robin Burguess
- Publisher
- Scott Slucher
- OpenCritic Rating
- Strong
A new standout in the cozy genre, Lil Gator Game plays like Breath of the Wild meets A Short Hike. It's a short and sweet title that follows an innocent young gator as he bands his town together for a massive game of make-believe, with a ton of fun physics-based toys to discover along the way.
The story is surprisingly entrancing for a game about a game (that itself is about a game), and may even leave you misty-eyed by the end of your adorable adventure. Don't skip Lil Gator Game (unless it's with rocks across ponds).
3 A Little to the Left
Organize it!
- OpenCritic Reviews
- Top Critic Rating: 77/100 Critics Recommend: 70%
Released
November 8, 2022
Developer
Max Inferno
- Publisher
- Max Inferno
- OpenCritic Rating
- Strong
A Little to the Left is every OCD person's dream game: a library full of displays to organize perfectly. Don't get it twisted: there are some tough puzzles here, and it's not just a game where you "put stuff where you want."
It's hard to put into words how this game achieves its unmatched level of satisfying organizational gameplay (which may feel like a chore to some, but to us, is nothing short of pure excellence).
2 Powerwash Simulator
Oddly satisfying
- OpenCritic Reviews
- Top Critic Rating: 77/100 Critics Recommend: 77%
Square Enix threw everyone a curveball when they released PowerWash Simulator , a game where you literally just use a powerwasher to clean stuff that easily could be considered one of the best games of the year. There are no RPG systems or big action sequences here, just calm and satisifying power-cleaning.
If you enjoy watching oddly satisfying videos online, then this is the perfect game for you. It's fully playable in co-op, and has surprising longevity thanks to the variety of both paid and free DLC content that has come out for the game.
1 Unpacking
Make your house a home
- OpenCritic Reviews
- Top Critic Rating: 83/100 Critics Recommend: 88%
Released
November 2, 2021
Developer(s)
Witch Beam
- Publisher(s)
- Humble Bundle
- OpenCritic Rating
- Strong
All you do in this game is unpack boxes, and yet it's so good that it was nominated for a Peabody award following its 2021 release. The isometric indie title from WitchBeam is the ultimate cozy game, as you create the most comfortable and familiar new home that you can with each chapter.
What really stands out about this game is the storytelling, which manages to evoke strong emotions and deep character connections without the appearance of any dialog or characters.
