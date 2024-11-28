As fall begins to shift into winter, it's a great time to cuddle up with a blanket and a Dualsense controller and play some cozy games inside. There are plenty of games on PS5 that provide a relaxing and stress-free escape from the harsh cold.

Related 10 Coziest Steam Deck Games If you're looking to your Steam Deck to unwind and want a comfy game to help you relax after a long day, these are the best.

Whether it be friendly life simulators, pocket-sized adventures, or cleaning games that perfectly scratch that OCD itch, the very best in cozy games can be found on PS5.

10 Stardew Valley

The simple life

4.5 /5 RPG Simulation OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 90/100 Critics Recommend: 99% Released February 26, 2016 Developer(s) ConcernedApe Publisher(s) ConcernedApe Multiplayer Local Multiplayer , Online Multiplayer Number of Players 1-4 OpenCritic Rating Mighty Expand

If you're in the market for a cozy game, how haven't you played Stardew Valley yet? Whether it be taking a fishing trip, tending to your crops, or befriending the locals, there's always a wholesome and relaxing time to be had across the valley.

Fans of Animal Crossing and Harvest Moon need to put this on the very top of their gaming bucket list, and remember that you can play the entire game in online or local co-op!

9 Slime Rancher

Gotta vacuum 'em all

Adventure Simulation OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 76/100 Critics Recommend: 64% Released August 1, 2017 Developer(s) Monomi Park Publisher(s) Monomi Park OpenCritic Rating Strong

They're goofy, they're bouncy, and they have ridiculous physics. Slime Rancher is a laid-back farm-sim that swaps crops and livestock for elemental slimes, making for a lowkey and hilariously silly simulator title (that can actually get surprisingly deep in late game stages).

There's a ton to do in this game outside of raising your slimes, with an in-game stock market to play, a racing mini-game and multiple islands full of unique puzzles and areas to explore. It's so good that they're even making a sequel (which is in Early Access now).

8 Journey

The godfather of walking sims

Adventure OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 93/100 Critics Recommend: 96% Released March 13, 2012 Developer(s) Thatgamecompany Publisher(s) Sony

This PS3 classic has a fantastic remaster for PS4/PS5, and it's well-deserved. If you haven't played Journey yet, we won't spoil anything that goes down in the story, but it's truly delightful and will leave you with eyes full of wonder.

All you really do is silently walk towards the end of the game (there's not even dialog), but somehow Thatgamecompany found a way to make walking a fun and satisfying act, paving the way for games like Abzu, A Short Hike, and even Death Stranding in the coming years.

7 It Takes Two

Co-op coziness

From the creators of the less-cozy crime co-op game A Way Out, It Takes Two follows a lovely couple as they are shrunken down to the size of toys, turning their house into a giant playground to explore.

The story is sweet and cute, the art design is adorable, and the gameplay is super fun. Grab your friend or partner and sit down for one of the best co-op campaigns of all time (and get ready to get competitive during the mini-games).

6 Donut County

Pesky raccoon shenanigans

4.5 /5 Puzzle OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 76/100 Critics Recommend: 63% Released August 28, 2018 Developer(s) Ben Esposito Publisher(s) Annapurna Interactive ESRB E For Everyone // Mild Fantasy Violence, Comic Mischief OpenCritic Rating Strong

Donut County delivers a surprisingly-deep level of social commentary and metaphor for a game that revolves around dropping random stuff in holes. The stakes have never been lower (except for when you drop them into the cavernous donut hole that's consuming the town).

With minimalist graphics, cheeky humor, and extremely satisfying gameplay, this is a great indie for anyone looking for a game in the vein of Untitled Goose Game or What the Golf?

5 Dreamlight Valley

Disney Crossing

Life Simulation OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 76/100 Critics Recommend: 77% Released December 5, 2023 Developer(s) Gameloft Publisher(s) Gameloft Multiplayer Online Multiplayer OpenCritic Rating Strong

In the wake of Animal Crossing: New Horizon's intense success during the Covid-19 lockdowns, Disney stepped up to the plate and said "hold my beer." Taking the scale and level of detail that only Disney can provide, Disney Dreamlight Valley is one of the best cozy life-sims on the market.

All of your neighbors and friends are Disney characters, and have even deeper quests and dialog trees than ACNH. You'll get lost for hours creating your own little Disneyland full of friends and magic.

4 Lil Gator Game

Just like the old days

Adventure Open-World OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 83/100 Critics Recommend: 89% Released December 14, 2022 Developer Scott Slucher, Robin Burguess Publisher Scott Slucher OpenCritic Rating Strong

A new standout in the cozy genre, Lil Gator Game plays like Breath of the Wild meets A Short Hike. It's a short and sweet title that follows an innocent young gator as he bands his town together for a massive game of make-believe, with a ton of fun physics-based toys to discover along the way.

The story is surprisingly entrancing for a game about a game (that itself is about a game), and may even leave you misty-eyed by the end of your adorable adventure. Don't skip Lil Gator Game (unless it's with rocks across ponds).

3 A Little to the Left

Organize it!

4.0 /5 Puzzle Point-and-click OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 77/100 Critics Recommend: 70% Released November 8, 2022 Developer Max Inferno Publisher Max Inferno OpenCritic Rating Strong

A Little to the Left is every OCD person's dream game: a library full of displays to organize perfectly. Don't get it twisted: there are some tough puzzles here, and it's not just a game where you "put stuff where you want."

Related Review: A Little to the Left A Little to the Left succeeds on the basis of its charming and relatable premise on the obsessive nature of order and sequence.

It's hard to put into words how this game achieves its unmatched level of satisfying organizational gameplay (which may feel like a chore to some, but to us, is nothing short of pure excellence).

2 Powerwash Simulator

Oddly satisfying

Square Enix Media Assets

Simulation OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 77/100 Critics Recommend: 77% Released May 19, 2021 Developer(s) FuturLab Publisher(s) FuturLab OpenCritic Rating Strong

Square Enix threw everyone a curveball when they released PowerWash Simulator , a game where you literally just use a powerwasher to clean stuff that easily could be considered one of the best games of the year. There are no RPG systems or big action sequences here, just calm and satisifying power-cleaning.

If you enjoy watching oddly satisfying videos online, then this is the perfect game for you. It's fully playable in co-op, and has surprising longevity thanks to the variety of both paid and free DLC content that has come out for the game.

1 Unpacking

Make your house a home

Witch Beam Media Assets

4.0 /5 Puzzle OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 83/100 Critics Recommend: 88% Released November 2, 2021 Developer(s) Witch Beam Publisher(s) Humble Bundle OpenCritic Rating Strong

All you do in this game is unpack boxes, and yet it's so good that it was nominated for a Peabody award following its 2021 release. The isometric indie title from WitchBeam is the ultimate cozy game, as you create the most comfortable and familiar new home that you can with each chapter.

What really stands out about this game is the storytelling, which manages to evoke strong emotions and deep character connections without the appearance of any dialog or characters.