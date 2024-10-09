Superheroes and video games have been joined at the hip since the days of old pixels, and DC Comics have been a major contribution. From taking down the Joker as Batman to beating up bad guys as Superman, every generation of consoles and PC has experienced a DC release. Sure, there have been some ups, some downs and some Suicide Squad-level embarrassments, but for every dud, there’s a fine collection of gems to pick up and play.

Related 13 Best Superhero Games, Ranked Join the fantastical and action-filled world of superheroes!

Come to think of it, just like the never-ending roster of comic book characters out there, there’s a near-endless stockpile of DC games to choose from. Thankfully, you don’t need to be the world’s greatest detective to investigate this case. Just load your grappling hook and prepare to soar through some of the best games born from the pages of DC comics.

10 DC Universe Online

Make Your Own Superhero

Close

Action MMORPG Systems OpenCritic Top Critic Rating: 74/100 Critics Recommend: 60% Released January 11, 2011 Developer Dimensional Ink Games Publisher(s) Daybreak Game Company Engine havok, unreal engine 3

Ever wanted to create your own superhero and fight alongside your favorite DC characters? If the answer was an emphatic yes, then DC Universe Online will make that dream a reality. Developed, released and considered one of the best MMOs out there, you and other players customize a superhero of your creation, complete with the outfit and superpowers of your choosing, and then drop them into the world of the DC universe.

Related DC Universe Online Celebrates 13 Year Anniversary DC Universe Online (DCUO) immerses players in the captivating universe of DC Comics, offering a free-to-play action combat MMO experience

If that wasn’t enough to catch your interest, you also get to undertake missions and team up with legendary icons such as Wonder Woman, Batman and so many more. And if being a hero isn’t in your wheelhouse, you’re free to join up with the villains too. While the graphics have become somewhat dated, DC Universe Online is still receiving updates and new content. Best of all, you don’t need a high-powered PC as the game is available on consoles too.

9 Injustice: Gods Among Us

The Fighting Game Fans Have Been Waiting For