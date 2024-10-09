Superheroes and video games have been joined at the hip since the days of old pixels, and DC Comics have been a major contribution. From taking down the Joker as Batman to beating up bad guys as Superman, every generation of consoles and PC has experienced a DC release. Sure, there have been some ups, some downs and some Suicide Squad-level embarrassments, but for every dud, there’s a fine collection of gems to pick up and play.
13 Best Superhero Games, Ranked
Join the fantastical and action-filled world of superheroes!
Come to think of it, just like the never-ending roster of comic book characters out there, there’s a near-endless stockpile of DC games to choose from. Thankfully, you don’t need to be the world’s greatest detective to investigate this case. Just load your grappling hook and prepare to soar through some of the best games born from the pages of DC comics.
10 DC Universe Online
Make Your Own Superhero
Ever wanted to create your own superhero and fight alongside your favorite DC characters? If the answer was an emphatic yes, then DC Universe Online will make that dream a reality. Developed, released and considered one of the best MMOs out there, you and other players customize a superhero of your creation, complete with the outfit and superpowers of your choosing, and then drop them into the world of the DC universe.
DC Universe Online Celebrates 13 Year Anniversary
DC Universe Online (DCUO) immerses players in the captivating universe of DC Comics, offering a free-to-play action combat MMO experience
If that wasn’t enough to catch your interest, you also get to undertake missions and team up with legendary icons such as Wonder Woman, Batman and so many more. And if being a hero isn’t in your wheelhouse, you’re free to join up with the villains too. While the graphics have become somewhat dated, DC Universe Online is still receiving updates and new content. Best of all, you don’t need a high-powered PC as the game is available on consoles too.