Many films from the Disney universe have appeared within the Kingdom Hearts games over the past few decades since its 2002 debut. From Ariel singing songs "Under the Sea" to the heroic Beast trying to save Belle by any means necessary, the Disney characters really shine within the Kingdom Hearts franchise. Somehow they intermingle with the Final Fantasy heroes and sometimes villains quite well. Here are the ten best Disney characters in the Kingdom Hearts series, kupo!

12 Ariel

Ariel is a strong Disney protagonist who's represented well in the Kingdom Hearts universe. She impressively fights the heartless attacking her world of Atlantica and she's a great friend to Sora, trying to support him however possible. She's curious about the outside world and sings beautifully to Sora, Donald and Goofy, speaking of the stuff she's collected from the land. She also makes for a great healer in battle and does an outstanding spiral strike move that looks fantastic in motion, even in the original Kingdom Hearts. She's later used in a beautiful summon for Kingdom Hearts 3 as she and Sora leap into the air from the water.

11 Jack Sparrow

One of the funniest characters that Sora meets is Jack Sparrow, who holds his own against the heartless and the horrifying bosses that come across him alongside Sora and the gang. He's portrayed well within the Kingdom Hearts series as he shows his combat expertise while showing a clumsy side to him all the same. Jack has a funny moment with Sora as he tries to wield the keyblade and then Sora makes it disappear from the pirate's hands.

10 Mickey Mouse

Somehow, Square Enix made Mickey Mouse look like a badass in the Kingdom Hearts series. In the second game, he flips around in a black suit, makes an impressive superhero landing and looks cool with his golden keyblade. He is a strong character that saves Sora every once in a while during his second adventure, letting you play as him and then reviving Sora when he has to go. You may wonder why Mickey Mouse is so high up on the list. Well, he doesn't have an amazing track record. He left Aqua in the Realm of Darkness for a decade before Sora saved her. He surely could have helped her before that amount of time passed. He could have saved her! He also disappears frequently, making him a somewhat frustrating ally to have. He did help Riku with his journey into the darkness, however, in Chain of Memories, forming a strong bond.

Genie

The Genie is a powerful ally that helps Sora and the gang throughout their adventure as a summon. Despite not being played by Robin Williams, his character still had a comedic aura as he brings up modernities to Aladdin and the gang like making like a banana and splitting. The one and only Genie of the Lamp is also helpful during battle. He can change into the different forms of Sora in Kingdom Hearts 2, adding plenty of whacky battling opportunities like spinning around as a big head and sending out particles to foes. He genuinely helps against one of the hardest bosses in the game, the Enigmatic Soldier. He's also helpful in Chain of Memories as he sends down powerful magic on your foes.

6 Jack Skellington

Despite his bone-chilling exterior, Jack Skellington is one of the most loveable Disney characters you can find in Kingdom Hearts. The game nails his curious nature as he experiments with the heart and like the movie he's from, tries to recreate Christmas and save Santa from the evil Oogie Boogie. His personality shines in Kingdom Hearts and acts as a great friend to Sora; their conversations feel natural between each other. The first Kingdom Hearts feels like a pseudo-sequel to the film. Jack Skellington is an asset in battle with his powerful magical abilities and Halloween-inspired moveset, especially with his extraordinary limit attack with Sora in KH2.

5 The Beast

The Disney character that makes the most impact with Sora (other than Donald and Goofy) is arguably The Beast. We find him in the most dramatic segment of the first Kingdom Hearts story, in which Sora loses his keyblade and his friends in a dark, depressing world called Hollow Bastion. With his brave attitude towards saving Belle, the love of his life, he instills hope within Sora. The way they work together to fight through the heartless with The Beast's roars make him essential to Sora as he wields a weak wooden sword. He's a character that has a lot of depth within the Kingdom Hearts series as he struggles with the resentment inside him and protects the rose. It's only until Sora returns the favor and brings back his hope to save his friends and stop Xaldin from succeeding in his plans.

4 Hades

The first villain on this list is the hilarious and dark Hades, who is a major secondary antagonist in the Kingdom Hearts series. His tongue-in-cheek humor from the original film is translated perfectly in the series. He makes wise-cracking jokes towards Hercules and Sora with excellent comedic timing and it feels like a natural progression from his cinematic appearance.

James Woods reprised his role as Hades in the Kingdom Hearts series.

You can really tell the resentment that Hades has towards Hercules, and if it wasn't for Sora, he may have succeeded. He tests our heroes to the limit in the Hades Cup, and the games show his impressive strength well. Also, it was cool when Hades summoned a well-loved Final Fantasy character Auran into the mix. Square Enix cleverly mixed the Farplane and the Underworld together into the same context.

3 Maleficent

The Mistress of All Evil Maleficent is a magnificent villain for Sora to overcome in the series, and yet Sora's only fought her once. Maleficent is deliciously manipulative as she corrupts Riku and turns him against Sora. Her voice actor Susanne Blakeslee makes our spines shiver while playing the role. Maleficent has an incredible presence on the screen whenever she shows up, and unlike many other Disney villains in the series, she feels like someone you don't want to mess with, even with a keyblade in your hand. She's an impressive force to go against as she uses her dark powers against the fourteen-year-old in the first game, throwing rocks at him during their climatic battle. She even turns into a dragon and spews green fire all over the arena, devastating Sora's health. Another element of Maleficent's character is how she surprisingly saves Sora multiple times in the series. It shows in some way she cares but wants to get back at him at the same time. Hopefully one day, a rematch can take place.

2 Donald

Despite the memes of Kingdom Hearts players saying that Donald can't heal Sora in the right moments, Donald is a beloved Disney character in the series. He's a great friend to Sora as he supports him in any way possible, but at the same time, they can snap at each other at a moment's notice, staying true to the character. The banter between Donald and Goofy is also fantastic as you'd expect from a classic duo like them. He's also a powerful wizard, helping out in major battles and keeping Sora alive whenever he does cast Curaga. He even pulls off an impressive feat in Kingdom Hearts 3, in which he casts a powerful beam attack called Zetaflare. It took him out in the process but it was one of the most stunning attacks in the series by far.

1 Goofy

Goofy had to be number one. Like Donald, he's almost always had Sora's back, helping him against hordes of heartless across the series. Unlike his cartoon self, however, he becomes the responsible member in the group, giving Sora valuable advice across his journey. He's like the father figure that Sora seemingly doesn't have. Goofy's had plenty of funny lines over the decades in the Kingdom Hearts series but he's also broken our hearts as he almost died in the battle of Hollow Bastion within Kingdom Hearts 2. Goofy's a sweetheart and we all love the palooka. In battle, Goofy keeps the heartless and other enemies in line with his impressive spinning attacks with the shield. One of the best limits in Kingdom Hearts 2 has him knocking back foes with Sora as they both throw their weapons like a boomerang.