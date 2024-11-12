Video games have introduced players to all sorts of colorful companions from across the globe to the far reaches of space and beyond. When it comes to friends that have followed gamers into the unknown, however, there are none that’ve shown more loyalty than man’s best friend.

Regardless of the size or breed, canines have been there for players. Whether they’re a fierce ally with skills in combat and hunting, or just a cute partner trying to help, you couldn’t ask for a better buddy. So bring out your best doggy treats, because it’s time to answer the two biggest questions in gaming. Who are the best dogs in video games, and most importantly, can you pet them?

10 Rush

Best 8-Bit Buddy

Breed Robotic Dog Abilities Coil Tool

Jet Form

Marine Form Can You Pet? No Franchise Mega Man

The 8-bit age was a simpler time for players and the Mega Man games serve as a prime example. In the third installment of the series, to assist the blue hero in his battles against the evil Robot Masters, Dr. Light created the red robotic rascal: Rush.

Armed with various mechanisms, Rush can provide aid throughout the game, such as his coil ability that helps the player leap hard-to-reach platforms. As a robot, he can also transform into a jet to help Mega Man hover across the air or even a mini submarine for moving freely underwater. As the series went on, the robotic dog would gain new abilities, but his loyalty toward Mega Man would never waver.

9 Chop

The Four-Legged Gangster

Breed Rottweiler Abilities Attack/Kill Enemies

Hunting Collectibles

Playing Catch Can You Pet? Yes, but only on GTA Online for some reason. Franchise Grand Theft Auto

If you want to make it in Los Santos, you need money, weapons and support. While it’s hard to come across that last one, in the world of Grand Theft Auto, you won’t find better support than your boy Chop. Because, unlike the other crooked characters of the GTA series, Chop has no underhanded goal. All he craves is some treats, some attention and a nice place to crash.

When out in the field with Franklin, the rottweiler can assist in combat. Using the weapon wheel, Chop can be sent out to attack anyone the player points them at. Out of combat, however, Chop is also useful in locating hidden collectibles across the city. If you just want a break from the chaos of Los Santos, though, you can drive out to the park and play a round of fetch with the little gangster.

8 Walt

War Dog With A Heart of Gold

Breed Doberman Pincher Abilities Distract Enemy Soldiers

Solving Puzzles

Nonviolent Nature Can You Pet? Yes Franchise Valiant Hearts

The 2D puzzle adventure Valiant Hearts: The Great War is an utter punch to the soul and an emotional journey -- that’s why it’s credited as one of the best video games centered around World War I. Among the horrors presented throughout the story, one small comfort can be found thanks to the presence of our adorable friend with a gentle soul.

Originally brought in to serve the German Army, Walt doesn’t choose sides. Being such a good dog, he strives to aid the four protagonists of the game, regardless of their French, American or Belgian origin. Showing courage, he bravely follows his friends into the worst battles of the war, aiding them in distracting the enemy or getting through difficult puzzles. As far as love goes, this is one dog that’ll make you dare the trenches of No Man’s Land to keep him safe.

7 Blade Wolf

He Possesses an Intellect Far Beyond Human Reckoning

Breed Robotic Dog Abilities High Intelligence

Communication

Scouting Capabilities

Sharp Claws

Chainsaw Tail (Original Body) Can You Pet? No, but you can discuss philosophy with him over Codec. Franchise Metal Gear Solid

Originally dubbed LQ-84i, and the second boss of Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance, Blade Wolf started as a bad dog, though not by choice. Shackled to the Desperado company and forced into combat, the AI fought aggressively with his chainsaw tail until he was inevitably defeated by Raiden.

Rebuilt with a new body, Blade Wolf found freedom upon joining forces with the cyborg ninja. Pursuing a new existence, the robotic canine uses his abilities to aid Raiden in collecting intel and scouting -- exchanging dialogue and ideals along the way. Also, as demonstrated in the final battle with Senator Armstrong, he’s capable of fetching swords too. Gifted with evolving intelligence and resounding loyalty, it should come as no surprise that this dog had his day when he became a playable character in the Blade Wolf Chapter DLC.

6 Dog

A True Warrior Worthy of Respect

Breed Mabari Abilities Charge

Dread Howl

Growl

Overwhelm

Shred Can you pet? Yes Franchise Dragon Age

With a Blight plaguing the land and Darkspawn on the horizon, it falls on you and your team of misfits to put a stop to it. Unfortunately, in Dragon Age: Origins, you’ll have to make difficult decisions that might affect their loyalties. But among your numbers is one four-legged companion who’ll follow you regardless of the choices you make: The Mabari War Hound

Although Dog is his default name, the player can name him whatever they wish. Armed with his own array of talents to level up, this war hound will charge into any battle against whatever is thrown at him, be they Darkspawn or Demon. The only thing that’ll make this dog whimper is the scathing remarks of the ice queen Morrigan and receiving a bath.

5 Dogmeat

Ever Loyal Friend of the Commonwealth

Breed German Shepherd Abilities Locate Hidden Loot

Kill/Disarm Enemies

Collect Items/Weapons

Unconditional Loyalty Can You Pet? No, but he does know tricks. Franchise Fallout

Even after the bombs have wiped out all civilization, canines continue to be humanity’s best ally in the Fallout wasteland. Though the name Dogmeat has been passed on to several dogs throughout the series, Fallout 4’s brave canine has more than earned that name. In combat, Dogmeat’s attacks can maim and even kill whichever NPC he attacks. Even better, the dog’s sensitive nose allows him to locate hidden treasures the player may miss. The little guy can even pick up weapons and items for you too.

Best of all, Dogmeat is completely loyal, so no need to worry about his likes/dislikes. Regardless of the choices you make or the faction you join or destroy, Dogmeat will follow you anywhere. You could shoot him on purpose and he’ll remain loyal. Though you’d have to be a complete monster to do such a terrible thing to your faithful companion. You’re not a monster, are you?

Dogmeat is the only companion in Fallout 4 to have a personal perk, which players can level up to give his attacks more bite.

4 Koromaru

The Shadows Worst Nightmare

Breed Shiba Inu Abilities Summons Cerberus

Wields Fire & Dark Skills

Can Use Knife with His Mouth Can You Pet? Yes Franchise Persona

When it comes to bizarre friends, the Persona series is no stranger to it. It has Persona-Users who are robots, talking cats and talking teddy bears, but the one that many fans can agree is the best party member of the Persona games is the loveable and loyal Koromaru.

Once a stray dog that lost his master, a chance encounter with an enemy shadow unlocks his Persona: Cerberus. Joining the Specialized Extracurricular Execution Squad (SEES) of Persona 3, Koromaru offers his skills of Fire and Dark to the team, along with his knife-wielding talents. It doesn’t matter if you’re facing the shadows or the embodiment of death itself, this trustworthy member will stay by your side. All he asks in return is a close friend who’ll take him on walks, watch videos about wolves and brush his fur. Yes, those are all features you can do with him in-game.

3 DD

A True Diamond Dog

Breed Unknown Abilities Scouting Enemy Territory

Distracting Enemies

Knock Out Enemies with Stun Knife

Kill Enemies with Knife

Capture Enemies with Fulton Recovery Can You Pet? Yes Franchise Metal Gear Solid

The canine of mystery, discovered by Venom Snake in the mountains of Afghanistan as a mere pup with a missing eye during the events of Metal Gear Solid 5. Though DD’s exact breed is unknown, it’s hinted that he’s possibly a wolf-dog hybrid. Whatever his origins may be, trained by Ocelot, DD grows into a dangerous and tactical buddy for the forces of Diamond Dogs.

DD’s practically a chip off the old block. Adaptable at stealth, he’s capable of following and even mimicking Snake’s speed and stance when sneaking. Given the right equipment and upgrades, he can be commanded to stun, kill or even capture soldiers out in the field. A trained companion, a determined will and still cute enough to make a hardened mercenary want to touch his paw pads. Just don’t make him fight any Metal Gears.

2 Sam

The Chaotic Detective

Breed Anthropomorphic Irish Wolfhound Abilities Experienced Investigator

Puzzle Solving Connoisseur

Impeccable Marksman Skills

Dangerous Driver Can You Pet? You’re free to try, but he’ll probably shoot you. Franchise Sam & Max

If a crime’s been committed and you’re desperate enough to seek out the Freelance Police, then be warned you’re not hiring any detective force, you’re hiring the zany duo, Sam & Max. Straight out of the PC era of point-and-click adventures, Sam is not your typical detective or doggo.

As the only one capable of befriending the manic rabbit Max, Sam and his little buddy have had their share of odd mysteries, the kind that can only be solved by a not-so-by-the-book investigator. Using cartoon logic, Sam’s proven to be capable of cracking even the most complex and senseless of puzzles, all on the quest for justice. So, whether he’s questioning a suspect, threatening someone with his gun or crashing his car through a wall, this is one doggy detective who’s always on the case.

1 Isabelle

The Best Secretary a Mayor Could Ask For

Breed Anthropomorphic Shih Tzu Abilities Assisting Mayoral Duties

Organizing Projects/Events

Offering Advice

Supportive Attitude

Phenomenal Vocal Skills Can You Pet? No, but she can sing for you. Franchise Animal Crossing

She’s the optimist who only wants the best for her mayor and their people, she’s practically the mascot of the Animal Crossing games, she’s simply Isabelle. You couldn’t ask for a more helpful canine companion. Assuming the position of mayor would be near impossible for the player if not for good ole Isabelle keeping things organized.

Were she not so focused on supporting the player in building their village, she could probably do the whole thing herself. But instead, she chooses to lend a helping hand in just about everything from announcing events to singing the tune that plays for your town. Her kindness is so well known that it even extends beyond Animal Crossing. It’s been made canon that she is good friends with that demon-slaying marine from Doom, and that disturbing connection in no way had any influence on her earning the highest ranking.