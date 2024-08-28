Key Takeaways Choose a fighting game for beginners with a simple control scheme, variety of characters, and easy learning curve - like Samurai Shodown.

Mortal Kombat 11 is great for those who love old school action but may have a higher learning curve compared to other games.

Consider Dead or Alive 5: Last Round for a unique control scheme with a dedicated block button, making it beginner-friendly.

The fighting game genre is one of the most vast in gaming, spanning hundreds of titles and several subgenres. Because of this, however, it can be intimidating to decide which one to start with. With so many varying control schemes, archetypes and companies involved with this genre, how can a beginner possibly jump in and fight?

Thankfully, there are a few factors that can be used to determine which fighting games are just right for newcomers. These factors can come in various forms such as a simple to pick up control scheme, a wide variety of characters with different playstyles to experiment with, and most importantly, how quick and easy it is to pick up. With those details in mind, one can form the following list of the best fighting games for beginners.

10 Samurai Shodown

Slice and Dice through 3 Rounds of Fun

Perhaps the only company to match Arc System Works’ output in fighting games is the ever-popular SNK, which has released an amazing number of fighting games during this console generation, not the least of which being 2019's Samurai Shodown. This unique fighting game doesn't take place in the modern day like most games in the genre, but rather in feudal Samurai times.

Related 10 Best Samurai Games on PlayStation 5 Check out the best samurai games to play on the PlayStation 5!

The game features a wide variety of characters with unique play styles and even a few crossover collaboration characters that will wow any new players. It must place low on this list, however, as SNK games have a higher learning curve than some other fighters out there which may turn off some beginners.

9 Mortal Kombat 11

As Brutal as Ever

If you're an old soul who loves action media from the 20th century, then Mortal Kombat is the fighting game franchise for you. This franchise's identity is full of buff men fighting each other, brutal fatalities and buckets upon buckets of blood. Mortal Kombat 11 especially has played into this identity by adding characters such as Rambo, the Terminator and Spawn to the roster. If you're on the older side of the age spectrum and want to ease yourself into the fighting game genre, then Mortal Kombat 11 may be the game for you!

Unfortunately, it does have to play low on this list as a fighting game for beginners as Mortal Kombat's control scheme and battle flow are very different from other games in the genre such as Street Fighter and Guilty Gear, so if you want to start off with a more normal-feeling game, then you may need to pick a title higher on this list.

8 Dead of Alive 5: Last Round

Smooth and S-Stylish

Have you ever wanted to learn a new fighting game that is fun, but is also the type of risqué and adult game that you can't openly brag about being good in? Then perhaps the Dead or Alive franchise is for you! 2012's Dead or Alive 5 has been continuously ported to new consoles and platforms over the years not just because of its graphics, but because it's an extremely good fighting game as well.

The Dead or Alive franchise features a unique control scheme with a punch button, kick button, counter and a block. That last one is notable as it makes DoA one of the few fighting games with a dedicated button for blocking. One may think that would limit the game, but it actually makes it great for beginners as they can focus on a select few buttons when performing combos, cementing its location in this list.

7 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

A Celebration of Gaming History

While it should be stated immediately that Super Smash Bros. Ultimate isn't a traditional fighting game, it does still belong in a list like this because it can be an excellent gateway game into the genre. The fighting game art of performing combos, learning to block incoming attacks and memorizing good character match-ups is all here, but given a Nintendo-styled skin.

Related 10 Best Roguelikes On Nintendo Switch The Switch is home to some of the best indies out there, and by extension, some of the best roguelikes, and this list shows off the best of the best.

Super Smash Bros can also serve as a way to familiarize yourself with iconic fighting game legends such as Ryu from Street Fighter, Kazuya from Tekken, and Terry from Fatal Fury! Just be prepared to learn that Kazuya is just as hard to fight in Tekken as he is in Smash itself.

6 Tekken 8

The King is Back

In 2024, Bandai Namco released the newest title in the Tekken series to the world: Tekken 8. This release reminded gamers exactly why Tekken has become known as the king of 3D fighting games. With a larger roster with a huge variety of playstyles, cutting-edge graphics and a unique control scheme that any player can get a hand of, Tekken 8 has become one of the top games of 2024.

Newcomers have been heavily encouraged to jump in on this title as Tekken’s short rounds have always led to a fast gameplay loop which is easy to learn as you slowly pick up combos and rise up the ranks. If you’re the type of player to looks for single-player content in your fighting games, Tekken 8 can provide there too as it is the first game in the franchise to feature a story mode with actual cutscenes as opposed to just a narrator. If you want to see what Everyone in the FGC is talking about , hop on Tekken.

5 Blazblue Cross Tag Battle

One of the Strangest Crossovers Ever

BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle is a unique type of fighting game: a crossover between several different franchises. This title brings together characters from BlazBlue, Under Night In-Birth, Persona 4 Arena and most shockingly of all: RWBY! Further DLCs expanded its crossover scope even more by adding Arcana Heart and Akatsuki Blitzkampf into the mix. One could argue that the main selling point of this title would be introducing Persona fans to the lesser-known fighting game franchises that cross over with it here.

Gameplay-wise, Blazblue Cross Tag Battle is a beginner-friendly title that features a reliable, yet controversial, auto-combo system that will attract newcomers to the genre, but also dooms it to place in the middle of this list due to pushing away fighting game veterans.

4 Dragon Ball FighterZ

The Best Dragon Ball Game

Want a cool, cinematic feeling, 2D fighter but don't want to worry too much about learning analog inputs? Then Dragon Ball FighterZ may just be the game for you. This title has a simplistic control scheme, with every meter-based move requiring only a quarter-circle input from the player.

Related Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Cell Saga Characters Revealed Teen Gohan, Perfect Cell, and even Android 19 show up to battle in a new Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero trailer.

Gamers who are fans of the Dragon Ball franchise will love the roster of Dragon Ball FighterZ, especially now that all the DLC has been released. Aside from having more variants of Goku than one can count, the game also features plenty of lesser-used characters such as Videl and even Cooler. You can't go wrong with picking up this title as both a fighting game beginner and a DBZ fan.

3 Melty Blood: Type Lumina

Great for Novel Readers

The next game on the list is 2021's Melty Blood: Type Lumina by French-Bread. Type Lumina is a unique fighting game in which every character has only a few moves they can perform, but the strength and meter cost of those moves can vary greatly depending on which button you use to perform them. The game also features a unique counter and shield system that is sure to wow players.

Similar to Blazblue Cross Tag Battle earlier in the list, Melty Blood: Type Lumina can serve as a gateway game from one genre of gaming to another, as this game's cast of characters come from the highly-popular visual novel Tsukihime, the game even features Saber from Tsukihime's sister game, Fate/Stay Night as a guest character. Plus if you pick up this game you'll finally learn about the funny cat from those Twitter memes.

2 Street Fighter 6

Take the Fight to the Streets

While 2016's Street Fighter V can be difficult for new fighting game fans to jump on because of its difficult movement and reliance on footsies, 2023's Street Fighter 6 is the perfect game to introduce casuals to the world of Capcom street fighting. With fast-paced combat, easy-to-pull-off meter moves and a wide variety of characters, it's hard not to recommend this title. The game has also broken new ground for the Street Fighter franchise by introducing its first crossover guest characters

In addition to this, Street Fighter 6 includes two control schemes: Traditional and Modern, with the Modern control scheme being designed specifically for casual gamers who are new to the genre. While there's plenty of debate online about which control scheme is better, this feature alone makes Street Fighter 6 a great fighting game for beginners.

1 Guilty Gear -Strive-

The Game with Bridget

2021's Guilty Gear -Strive- has become an unexpected mainstream hit as of late and it isn't hard to see why. With quick rounds, attacks that do heavy damage and a control scheme that nearly anyone can pick up with ease, any beginner can easily pick up and play Arc Sys’ newest Guilty Gear title. The game also features a wide variety of characters from rushdowns, to zoners, to one of the best grapplers in the industry. No matter your playstyle, you'll find a home in Strive.

What truly makes Guilty Gear Strive a perfect game for beginners is the welcoming community. The addition of DLC characters like Testament and the ever-popular Bridget has made the game attract a new audience of young and accepting people who are more than happy to learn the game and prepare for the next season of characters.