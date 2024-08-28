Key Takeaways
- Choose a fighting game for beginners with a simple control scheme, variety of characters, and easy learning curve - like Samurai Shodown.
- Mortal Kombat 11 is great for those who love old school action but may have a higher learning curve compared to other games.
- Consider Dead or Alive 5: Last Round for a unique control scheme with a dedicated block button, making it beginner-friendly.
The fighting game genre is one of the most vast in gaming, spanning hundreds of titles and several subgenres. Because of this, however, it can be intimidating to decide which one to start with. With so many varying control schemes, archetypes and companies involved with this genre, how can a beginner possibly jump in and fight?
10 Samurai Shodown
Slice and Dice through 3 Rounds of Fun
9 Mortal Kombat 11
As Brutal as Ever
If you're an old soul who loves action media from the 20th century, then Mortal Kombat is the fighting game franchise for you. This franchise's identity is full of buff men fighting each other, brutal fatalities and buckets upon buckets of blood. Mortal Kombat 11 especially has played into this identity by adding characters such as Rambo, the Terminator and Spawn to the roster. If you're on the older side of the age spectrum and want to ease yourself into the fighting game genre, then Mortal Kombat 11 may be the game for you!
8 Dead of Alive 5: Last Round
Smooth and S-Stylish
Have you ever wanted to learn a new fighting game that is fun, but is also the type of risqué and adult game that you can't openly brag about being good in? Then perhaps the Dead or Alive franchise is for you! 2012's Dead or Alive 5 has been continuously ported to new consoles and platforms over the years not just because of its graphics, but because it's an extremely good fighting game as well.
7 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
A Celebration of Gaming History
While it should be stated immediately that Super Smash Bros. Ultimate isn't a traditional fighting game, it does still belong in a list like this because it can be an excellent gateway game into the genre. The fighting game art of performing combos, learning to block incoming attacks and memorizing good character match-ups is all here, but given a Nintendo-styled skin.
6 Tekken 8
The King is Back
In 2024, Bandai Namco released the newest title in the Tekken series to the world: Tekken 8. This release reminded gamers exactly why Tekken has become known as the king of 3D fighting games. With a larger roster with a huge variety of playstyles, cutting-edge graphics and a unique control scheme that any player can get a hand of, Tekken 8 has become one of the top games of 2024.
5 Blazblue Cross Tag Battle
One of the Strangest Crossovers Ever
BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle is a unique type of fighting game: a crossover between several different franchises. This title brings together characters from BlazBlue, Under Night In-Birth, Persona 4 Arena and most shockingly of all: RWBY! Further DLCs expanded its crossover scope even more by adding Arcana Heart and Akatsuki Blitzkampf into the mix. One could argue that the main selling point of this title would be introducing Persona fans to the lesser-known fighting game franchises that cross over with it here.
4 Dragon Ball FighterZ
The Best Dragon Ball Game
Want a cool, cinematic feeling, 2D fighter but don't want to worry too much about learning analog inputs? Then Dragon Ball FighterZ may just be the game for you. This title has a simplistic control scheme, with every meter-based move requiring only a quarter-circle input from the player.
3 Melty Blood: Type Lumina
Great for Novel Readers
The next game on the list is 2021's Melty Blood: Type Lumina by French-Bread. Type Lumina is a unique fighting game in which every character has only a few moves they can perform, but the strength and meter cost of those moves can vary greatly depending on which button you use to perform them. The game also features a unique counter and shield system that is sure to wow players.
2 Street Fighter 6
Take the Fight to the Streets
While 2016's Street Fighter V can be difficult for new fighting game fans to jump on because of its difficult movement and reliance on footsies, 2023's Street Fighter 6 is the perfect game to introduce casuals to the world of Capcom street fighting. With fast-paced combat, easy-to-pull-off meter moves and a wide variety of characters, it's hard not to recommend this title. The game has also broken new ground for the Street Fighter franchise by introducing its first crossover guest characters
1 Guilty Gear -Strive-
The Game with Bridget
2021's Guilty Gear -Strive- has become an unexpected mainstream hit as of late and it isn't hard to see why. With quick rounds, attacks that do heavy damage and a control scheme that nearly anyone can pick up with ease, any beginner can easily pick up and play Arc Sys’ newest Guilty Gear title. The game also features a wide variety of characters from rushdowns, to zoners, to one of the best grapplers in the industry. No matter your playstyle, you'll find a home in Strive.
What truly makes Guilty Gear Strive a perfect game for beginners is the welcoming community. The addition of DLC characters like Testament and the ever-popular Bridget has made the game attract a new audience of young and accepting people who are more than happy to learn the game and prepare for the next season of characters.
