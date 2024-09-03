Once Human dove into the gaming world and locked many MMO fans in a vice grip. It still holds strong, but it is far from the only one in its genre. Perhaps you’re looking for a change of scenery? Or maybe you just can’t hop into the servers? Then take note of these ten best games you can play if you love Once Human.

Some tackle various environmental dangers, supernatural or otherworldly threats, or both. What they all do is let you dive into a massive world with friends or strangers and work to survive.

With the mixture of storylines from these games and the dangers to fight, a game’s spot in the list doesn’t mean much. If anything, they’re ranked according to pure personal opinion and enjoyment.

10 Don’t Starve Together

A Unique Survival Co-Op

Let’s start things off with a game that looks totally different from Once Human, but the idea is there. Don’t Starve Together is a standalone follow-up to Don’t Starve. Throughout this bleak world are resources for the picking as well as threats eager to end your journey.

As the title implies, you can go through this with friends. Fans of Once Human can appreciate the teamwork needed as well as the survival simulation from farming to building shelter, mechanisms, etc.

Server Wipes? No.

9 Valheim

Vikings and Purgatory

For Once Human fans in search of something more fantastical, Valheim is a fun choice. It tackles viking culture and Norse mythology . Up to ten players can join the procedural-generated world and survive the unforgiving landscape.

There’s a fun amount of exploration involved, but concerning more similarities to survival MMOs, Valheim does feature a building mechanism, freeing you to create a massive village or castle. There’s scavenging, crafting and everything in between.

Server Wipes? No.

8 Fallout 76

A Diamond in the Rough

There’s no denying that Fallout 76 went through growing pains. But with updates adding more realistic NPCs, questlines, story arcs and cool customizable camps, the game is worth checking out. You can group up in it, and if you don’t want to bother with fighting, turn on Passive mode.

Compared to Once Human, however, Fallout 76 is ideal for the single-player experience. It’s a nice expansion for fans of the franchise and there’s plenty to do to stay busy.

Server Wipes? No. Every time you leave the world, your camp and everything else vanishes.

7 State of Decay 2

Rebuild Society and Kill Zombies

The fun thing about State of Decay 2 is that you can bring your friends into the mix for 4-player co-op. Now, you no longer have to run for your life all alone, and instead you can do so in a group and see who’s truly the slowest.

Compared to Once Human, State of Decay 2 is more for those who like playing with people and not against them. There’s some base building here too as well as resource gathering.

Server Wipes? No, as there’s no “server,” only a single-player generated map that you invite others into.

6 7 Days To Die

Not Much Time To Prepare

7 Days To Die captures the PvP and PvE of Once Human well. If anything, it may be more intense seeing as there’s an approaching horde of zombies coming your way in, you guessed it, seven days.

It’s not much time to roam around, finish some missions, gather resources and build your base to prep. That’s why it pays to go in with friends or meet people on a server willing to fight with you. Otherwise, get ready to take down some of the living along with the undead.

Server Wipes? Yes.

Yes. Frequency? Random (usually with updates).

5 Sons of The Forest

Danger Around Every Corner

Looking for more weird creature designs like Once Human? Sons of The Forest has plenty. Most of them are downright disturbing, especially if they creep up on you at night. There’s a deeper story here too. Although you can progress at your own pace, everyone still heads in the same direction, albeit with different endings.

The base building can get quite phenomenal here, especially if friends are joining the fray. There’s no PvP, but you can have eight people in a game. It’ll either be exciting or chaoti or both.

Server Wipes? No, but the game does update and to see new content, you typically have to start a new save file.

4 Rust

Everyone’s Fighting To Survive

If you want the challenge of a pure survival game, especially in a PvP environment, hop into Rust. Every single thing here usually wants to kill you. Nature wants you dead. Other players want you dead. You can get lucky and go in with friends or join an alliance.

There are high stakes in this type of game similar to what you’d find in Once Human. You can build cool bases, craft epic weapons, armor and generally survive to fight another day.

Server Wipes? Yes.

Yes. Frequency? Official Servers: Every first Thursday of the month after the global update Forced Wipes: Monthly when the game updates



3 DayZ

Fight The Dead And The Living

DayZ is a classic that inspired many online survivor games. It’s still worth trying out today even if it may have a bit of a learning curve. There’s not much forgiveness found in this post-apocalyptic world. If the zombies don’t get you, the other aggressive players will.

This world is prime real estate for role-playing. Jump in as a lone wolf survivor, taking on players and zombies alike. Or try your hand at joining others, showing them you mean no harm. You can even become a raider and rip through everyone. There’s no shortage of fun.

Server Wipes? Yes.

Yes. Frequency? Every now and then or at the community owner’s discretion.

2 ARK: Survival Evolved

Survive In This Prehistoric Landscape

Waking up naked in a world where prehistoric creatures roam is terrifying enough, but you don’t have to go at it alone. ARK: Survival Evolved lets you brings friends to tackle this world full of potential together.

Like Once Human, ARK sees you scavenging for supplies, armor, weapons and constructing massive bases if you have the resources. There’s a deep survivor mechanism here, and it’s a nice change of pace from the usual supernatural creatures and zombies.

Server Wipes? Yes.

Yes. Frequency? Rarely. Typically only when there’s an update.

1 Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

Embark On Dangerous Missions

The Division 2 is here purely for the looter shooter similarities with Once Human. There are no grotesque or strange creatures. It’s relying on your team, finishing the mission and ensuring you loot enough supplies to keep going. There’s plenty of content for you and friends to return for more.

Tactics are key, especially once you get to the harder strongholds. As such, this is a great choice for fans of Once Human who want even more of a shoot-’em-up style challenge. You can do it solo, but tackling the strongholds is easier with a team.

Server Wipes? No, but they’re taken down from time to time for maintenance.