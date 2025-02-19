Avowed is finally out and it’s the first major RPG by Obsidian after the studio’s acquisition by Microsoft. It took Obsidian a little over four years to develop the game, and while this number doesn’t touch the staggering ten years that it took to make Final Fantasy XV, Avowed managed to come out of the oven in a surprisingly well technical state with few glitches.

Despite the controversy surrounding the developers, Avowed managed to score good reviews all around, and for the players who liked Avowed, these ten games are perfect to jump to after coming from the fantastical land of Eora.

10 Greedfall

A Colonial Fantasy with Consequences

A land untouched by war, disease and corruption sounds like a dream, but in GreedFall, it’s just another prize for colonial powers looking to exploit it. Players take on the role of De Sardet, a diplomat navigating the island of Teer Fradee, where native tribes wield mysterious magic and foreign factions seek dominance. Political intrigue is the heart of the game, with every major decision shifting the balance of power, making it feel more like an RPG where words carry as much weight as swords.

The combat blends firearms, magic and melee weapons, much like Avowed does, giving players the flexibility to build a character that suits their playstyle. But where Avowed leans into Obsidian’s signature choice-driven storytelling, GreedFall has more of a BioWare-style companion system, with party members who react to choices and influence the world. Both games share a deep role-playing experience, but GreedFall focuses more on faction politics rather than an open-ended fantasy setting.

9 Outer Worlds

Obsidian’s Satirical Sci-Fi RPG

If Avowed is Obsidian’s take on The Elder Scrolls, then The Outer Worlds is its response to Fallout: New Vegas in space. Halcyon, a corporate-run star system, is a dystopia hidden under bright neon signs, where everything, even people, has a price. Instead of a singular open world, the game is split into multiple planets and locations, each offering its own brand of satire, from an entire colony enslaved by its own bureaucracy to a town where people are fined for mourning the dead.

The choice-driven dialogue, multiple quest solutions and the sheer freedom to play as a hero, villain or absolute lunatic make it a spiritual sibling to Avowed. While The Outer Worlds swaps medieval swords for laser guns, it still delivers the deep narrative and reactive world that Obsidian is known for, making it an easy recommendation for fans of choice-heavy RPGs.

8 Fallout 4

Rebuilding a Broken World, One Bullet at a Time