Ask any fan of RPGs to name their top favorite developers and you’ll usually see Bioware on that list. It’s hard not to, considering they’re one of the biggest names in the industry, with games that have taken players from galaxies far, far away in Star Wars to the vast continent of Thedas from Dragon Age.

Ranked among fans as some of the best games in Bioware’s library, the Dragon Age series is home to some of the most pretty and bizarre locations in the realm of fantasy. And the world’s only going to keep expanding with each new installment. So, it’s time to take a closer look at the map and check out some of the most memorable and scenic locations in Dragon Age.

10 Kirkwall

The City of Chains

Regarding the setting of Dragon Age 2, the fanbase is often divided regarding their feelings toward it. Yes, it might get tedious spending the bulk of the game in the same location, but overall, Kirkwall stands as one of the biggest cities to explore in the series.

Each district feels divided, with Lowtown and its cheap market stalls, versus the wealthier marketplace of Hightown. Plus, Kirkwall is the only way players can access the secrets of the Black Emporium shop. It’s also the city where the major events that sparked the war between Templars and Mages first occurred, forever changing the south of Thedas. Whether you love or hate Kirkwall, no one can take away the impact it left on the series. Although, you’ll probably get tired of seeing the same location around the second or third act.

9 Necropolis Halls

The Largest Mausoleum Around

Its majesty is said to have stilled the tongues of kings and queens, it’s the location in Dragon Age: The Veilguard players have to visit to recruit Professor Emmrich -- it’s the Halls of Necropolis. Some may see it as one big graveyard, but in reality, it’s quite possibly one of the more curious of locations on Thedas. Where else will you see a friendly skeleton just sweeping the grounds?

Often in fantasy, Necromancers are painted in a negative light, yet in Necropolis Halls, the living and the dead exist in some warped form of harmony, making it one of the few settings where the undead are nonhostile. Well, so long as no insane mage cult interferes. With treasure and secrets hidden throughout its chambers, Necropolis Halls makes for one of the most unique locations you’ll come across in Dragon Age.

8 Treviso

Home of the Antivan Crows

Teased and mentioned throughout the first three games, Antiva has been a location fans have been dying to see. Thankfully, players are finally free to explore Antiva’s port city of Treviso in DA: The Veilguard.

Considered the homeland where the Crows, the infamous organization of assassins, first began, Treviso feels like a perfect place for players who prefer the nightlife and eye-catching environments. While the city has seen better days after the occupation by the Antaam, the markets are still open, so you’re free to traverse the rooftops for loot and adventure in one of the most beautiful cities of the fourth game. Also, according to one bearded assassin, Treviso is worth visiting just for its coffee alone.

Fun Fact: The in-game location is named after the actual Treviso city of northern Italy, located in the region of Veneto.

7 Winter Palace

The Jewel of Orlais

It was the Winter Palace where players got the biggest taste of Orlesian culture during the Main Quest: Wicked Eyes and Wicked Hearts. With an empress’ life in jeopardy and a killer lurking in the ball, the player has no choice but to cast off their armor for more elegant attire and play the game of politics and deception.

The Winter Palace has earned its place as one of the fanciest locations. Everything from its pristine walls to the drapery feels like you roaming the halls of royalty, all while mingling with guests whose true agendas are hidden behind their intricate masks. With conspiracy, murder and a dance to remember, it’s no wonder the Winter Palace is considered one of the most memorable locations in Dragon Age: Inquisition.

6 Denerim

The Capital of Ferelden

Of all the hubs players visit in Dragon Age: Origins, the capital city of Denerim is where most of their time will be spent. With the Fifth Blight wreaking havoc across the land, Denerim remains one of the few locations safe for players to explore and prepare for the coming battle.

True, compared to other places, Denerim may not be the most outstanding in terms of design, but the settlement holds a special place in the hearts of fans for its bounties of opportunities. There’s almost a quest around every corner -- whether it’s helping a random citizen or undertaking contracts of assassination and thievery. Denerim also serves as the location for the final battle between the Grey Warden’s allies and the Archdemon. With its history and loads of content, Denerim remains a classic for Dragon Age veterans.

5 The Crossroads

A Dimension Beyond the Waking World

Some people use boats and mounts to get around, but the ancient elves apparently used mirrors, or Eluvians as they’re called. Located in the realm outside of Thedas, the Crossroads acts as one of the major areas of traversing through the world in DA: The Veilguard, but the area was first introduced in the amazing DA: Inquisition DLC, Trespasser.

It certainly brings new meaning to the phrase Fast Travel. While the Crossroads is less of a singular location and more of the plane in-between locations, its breathtaking and mindboggling landscapes are an explorers’ dream come true. One has to wonder, however, if the ancient elves ever got lost in this never-ending space, or fallen over the edge for that matter.

4 Orzammar

The Dwarven Kingdom

Searching for allies to assist with the Blight, the player’s quest takes them to one of the largest settlements to explore in the first Dragon Age. Orzammar isn’t some village in the mountains or a camp in the forest, however, but an entire kingdom located in the depths of the earth, behind impenetrable doors, and surrounded by lakes of lava. When the dwarves build a city, they’re nothing if not methodical.

Wonderous as the location may look, it’s not without its darker side. While those deemed noble and important enough to be part of a caste get to dwell in the higher regions, those considered casteless are forced to suffer in the disheveled regions of Orzammar. Doesn’t matter if it’s the real world or a fantasy world, the rich just love making ways to demean the poor.

3 The Deep Roads

The Underground Network

It’s quite possibly the most mysterious and unmappable place in all Thedas. Once, the Deep Roads served as the link for the numerous dwarven kingdoms across the underground -- a place to mine for gems and minerals like raw Lyrium. Now, because of the Darkspawn, most of the tunnels have been collapsed, turning the roads into an uninhabitable underworld of darkness and death -- which is what makes it so intriguing.

It's said only the daring would come down here, yet despite the threat of Darkspawn, the Deep Roads is a fortune hunter’s fantasy for lost relics and treasures. Some of the best levels throughout the Dragon Age series have led players here too. It was the Deep Roads where players encountered what many fans consider the darkest and most disturbing moment of the first game. It might not be the safest location to travel, but it’s an experience you’ll never forget.

2 The Fade

The Realm Beyond the Veil

One of the few places to be visited by the protagonist of all four games, the realm where spirits and demons thrive, and where mortals go when they dream or die. The Fade stands as the biggest mystery of Dragon Age, with each installment pulling back a layer to unearth its secrets.

What makes the Fade so fascinating is that it doesn’t need to follow any set rules or design concepts. Because it’s a realm of shifting magic based on the imaginations of mortals, its appearance can change in each game, which makes every version a protagonist has visited canon. As a completely other world of magic and mystery, the Fade remains one of Dragon Age’s most unforgettable locations. Just make sure to avoid the areas populated by demons.

1 Skyhold

Inquisition Headquarters

Camping in the woods is fine, a mansion in the city is nice, and a lighthouse in another world is remarkable, but nothing can ever top owning a castle. Discovered in the mountains, the once-abandoned fortress became the base of operations for the Inquisition.

It was here where the hero of the third game was dubbed Inquisitor, where their companions made a place for themselves, where romance blossomed and where the Inquisition built up its army. Plus, you have the freedom to upgrade and design Skyhold to your specifications. On top of that, you even get your very own throne room for holding court and deciding the fates of captured prisoners. Nothing can compare to the feeling of watching Skyhold go from a forgotten structure in disrepair into a thriving fortress.