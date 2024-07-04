Key Takeaways Choose a visually appealing location for your build, considering biomes and verticality.

Create an outline for your base, making it more complex than a simple square.

Build the framework, walls, floors, and roof, using contrasting colors and textures.

When building in Minecraft, it can be tempting to make a square box and call it quits, and while that's perfectly functional, it's not pretty. You've probably seen a few hundred awesome houses, buildings and shelters that look incredible and wondered how they managed.

This guide is a list of the ten key points of good builds that I've compiled. Not every build has to (or should) follow these points rigidly, but if you want an excellent way to start making awesome-looking cabins and stellar mansions that'll impress your friends, these will help you out.

10 Location

Pick A Pretty Place.

The first, most essential step, is figuring out where you even want to put your build. While this is probably going to be limited to a somewhat small area in Multiplayer, since you want to be near your friends, you can still try and scavenge for cool, interesting locations.

Do note that if you build on the side of a mountain, or around areas with lots of verticality, you should consider adding extra supports and structure. Most of the time, though, choose a pretty biome, and not a perfectly flat and empty Plains, which usually leaves your home sticking out like a sore thumb.

9 Outline

Visualize Your Space.

Now that you've got a place to build, you should start by making an outline containing your base. This outline can be part of your build (namely the outermost wall on the floor), but it could also just be a general way to show where your base will be, such as the classic big red squares.

Most importantly, to make a more complex shape than a simple square. Most houses you see in real life aren't condensed into a box, they have angles and a lot of corners, so try to replicate something either realistic or incredibly abstract, but just starting with a wooden cube won't get you far.

8 Framework

Building Up.

Now that your base is outlined, it's time to start with the outermost parts of your base. Think of this like the trim on a house. It doesn't necessarily have to be permanent, but it takes that outline from 2D to 3D and shows exactly where each room and component will be.

I'd recommend using either a building block you want to incorporate into this build or something easy to break, like Slime Blocks or Scaffolding. Either way, create lines infrequently enough to break up any monotony in the build and make the shape interesting.

7 Walls

Finally, Mob-Proof

Now that you've got the framework in place, it's time for this cobbling of cobble to become a home, namely by inserting walls. If you're keeping your framework up, these should be a distinct color from that; combos like wood and stone, logs and planks, or anything with contrast.

We can add details like windows, ledges and depth to these later, but you should take into account the shape you want to convey. You can go for diagonals, curves or just flat walls, and the more funky shapes you feel comfortable building, the better.

6 Floors

Something To Stand On.

Now that the walls are set in place, it's time for flooring. You don't need to do anything complex, but making it a simple textured surface (or at least a different block from the walls) will go a long way. I personally like adding a trim to the outside.

If you want a second floor, be sure to cut out a portion of it where you want your stairs, or design the walls in a way to support a Slime Block elevator. Either way, make sure your floors look nice, and if your place is exceptionally big, put lights under carpets.

5 Roofing

The Hardest Part, Somehow.

Now to finish off the basic structure (and where most people stop, but not us), we add a roof over our heads. You can technically pull off a flat one, but just putting it at a slight angle will typically make it look ten times better, even if it's slightly difficult.

Which type of roof you go for depends heavily on what style of home you're making, so I'd recommend looking up reference photos and going into creative mode to try and replicate that style (so you don't have to bother gathering resources). Or just go with the tried and true triangles and slopes that go further out than the walls. That works too.

4 Depth

More Than Just Cubes.

Now that the basic shapes and the large part of your house are finished, it's time to make it look like an actual structure by adding depth. You can do this a number of ways, but my favorites are Fences, Walls, Trapdoors, Stairs, Iron Bars and any non-full block.

You want to use these blocks around the outside of your house to accent the colors you're going for and add a bit of depth, making it look less like a flat blocky shape and more like a house. It's best to try a bunch of different options and go with what looks best here.

3 Detailing

Pretty Little Trees.

While the whole house looks pretty decent at this point, it's time to add small details to add some visual intrigue to the design and make it look cool. Flower pots on windowsills, different types of grass on the ground and curating the plants around the outside all help.

The inside could use a bit of rounding, too. Make sure it's not just a big empty box, add some curves, make sure the lighting fits in with the theming, and don't be afraid to try something you aren't entirely sure of. If it looks bad, you can always just rebuild.

2 Filling Out

Now You Can Live Here!

Now that the outside is pretty much done, it's time to work entirely on the innards. A base isn't a base without a place to craft, smelt, enchant and tinker with everything you need. You can choose to dot these stations around or dedicate them to one area, but you can make them look great.

Filling out the space with more decorative objects, like a bedroom with carpet and pets, or a storage room in the basement with a full rack of chests labeled with what's inside. The possibilities are endless, and if you're into Redstone, feel free to work your contraptions into the build.

1 Finishing Touches

A Never-Ending Process.

Now that the build is pretty much complete, it's time for a process that may never end. Look around with a keen eye and see if there's anything you're unsatisfied with, and instead of saying "It's fine," go fix it! This can be filling out space, adjusting an angle or redoing your trim.

Every build I've ever had has changed just about every time I've logged onto a server. This is a creative process you never truly finish, so keep editing it until you're happy with it, then when you're no longer happy with it, edit again to make something beautiful.

