7 Days To Die can already be a grueling experience, especially if you’re new to this open-world survival horror. But besides jumping into God Mode, you can spruce up your gameplay with a few cool mods.

Related 10 Best Quality-of-Life Mods for Fallout 4 Mods are an exciting way to customize a game like Fallout 4 further, but some stand out for offering convenience the vanilla game lacks.

Some mods are remarkably simple or aim to just improve the overall quality of life in 7 Days To Die. Others are massive in scale. Whatever you're into, we've got you covered with ten awesome mods you should check out before you jump back into the fray.

10 7D2D Mod Launcher

Better Mod Management

Mod Creator sphereii Download Link Here

Not everyone finds downloading mods an easy task. If you want to simplify things, or simply organize it all better, you need the 7D2D Mod Launcher. This helps you find and download numerous mods, even ensuring you have the latest updates.

Your saves and generated worlds are granted built-in backups. It's a handy way to play around with mods without risking your saves. Plus, the mod launcher is open enough that you can drop in other modlets like from Nexus Mods. If you're going to experiment with your game, this is a lifesaver.

9 That Should Be Lootable

Nothing Will Stop This Loot Goblin

Mod Creator FoxStarwind Download Link Here

The harsh landscape in 7 Days To Die constantly reminds us of the apocalypse setting we're in. Crates and other items lie around in places where civilization has been abandoned. The only problem is that you can't search inside everything.

And why not? With the That Should Be Lootable mod, you can finally open that stack of boxes in the corner. It's the best mod for all you loot goblins out there to fully embrace your scavenger side.

8 Loot Indicators

Never Pass by Loot Again

Mod Creator TheMeanOneMods Download Link Here

Nothing's worse than roaming 7 Days To Die in desperate need for some loot only to pass it right up because you didn't see it. Or maybe the worst part is seeking out something in the distance only to realize you never needed it. The Loot Indicators mod adds neon-colored alerts for loot. Best of all: there are different colors for different types.

Regular loot is lime green, boss loot is purple, strong loot is blue and dropped or vehicle loot is orange. It's a great way to find things you'd otherwise miss or know when something is not worth pursuing.

7 Shared Reading

Because Sharing is Caring

Mod Creator Alter Download Link Here

The Shared Reading mod is one of the best additions to 7 Days To Die when playing with friends. It's so simple, in fact, that you can't believe it wasn't a feature already implemented in the vanilla game. With it, you share any readings, schematics, etc with everyone else in your party .

It's a pain when you only find one schematic that the whole group wants and have to track down another once it's used. The mod ensures you don't have to waste time doing that and can get back to enjoying the zombie apocalypse.

6 Script's Vanilla Extended - The Gourmet

For Those with an Enhanced Palate

Mod Creator thescriptHD Download Link Here

Cooking is merely a necessity in 7 Days To Die, so let's liven up things a bit with The Gourmet mod. It elevates the cooking experience, offering a new menu, tools and overall variation.

And it's not just small changes. It's a total overhaul, so for those who like more survival-like and crafting gameplay, this mod will keep you busy. There are animal traps, a beehive and micro-crafting as you build your workstations piece by piece.

5 Weapons of Some Destruction

Better Melee Combat

Mod Creator Josefpatch Download Link Here

7 Days To Die lets you play the game however you'd like. Whether you want to shoot your way out of any situation or take a knife and charge in like a bulldozer, you can do it. How successful you are is up in the air, but for melee gameplay, the vanilla weapons lose their edge against tougher zombies. This mod aims to combat that.

Related 10 Best Weapons in 7 Days To Die, Ranked From high-damage firearms to stealthy bows, these weapons will help you stay alive when the going gets tough in 7 Days To Die.

Weapons of Some Destruction provides over a dozen new melee weapons that can take down late-game zombies. They even have mod slots so you can enhance them more.

4 Dryzler's Sort Everything Into Chests

A Faster Way to Clean Up

Mod Creator Dryzler Download Link Here

It's always nice to find a mod that makes life easier and that's where you can place the Sort Everything Into Chests mod. The longer you spend exploring, the more likely you'll discover an incredible amount of loot. You can either spend a ridiculous amount of time sorting items yourself or you can use this mod.

Once you're close to your storage chests, you can automatically move all the loot inside your inventory into the relevant chests. You can customize the distance needed as well as the hotkey needed.

3 Horn Opens Doors

When Time is of the Essence

Mod Creator Area88 Download Link Here

Nothing is as tense as running from a horde of zombies in a vehicle only to reach a closed gate. The game forces you to get out of your vehicle, open the door, get back in the vehicle and drive in. That's too much time for zombies to have their way with you.

That's why it pays to use the Horn Opens Doors mod in 7 Days To Die. With a quick two honks, you can open up those closed doors and be on your way without ever getting off your vehicle. It's the perfect solution when things are too hot for you to stop.

2 Reset Trader's Quests

Cut Down the Wait Time

Mod Creator 0xSteel Download Link Here

Looking for more 7 Days To Die mods with small quality-of-life changes? The Reset Trader's Quests is a solid one. It just adds an optional reset function for the Trader quests list, generating a random quest list once used.

Traders typically only offer a handful of missions daily. So, if you finish them all and still need more to do, you can just use this mod and keep on going.

1 Sort Trader's Quests by Distance

Know Exactly Where You're Going

Mod Creator 0xSteel Download Link Here

Ever feel the wind knocked out of you once you realized how far you have to go for a single Trader's quest? Worse if you're on foot too. The Sort Trader's Quests by Distance mod is a lovely little way to prevent that from ever happening again.

Now, in the early stages when you're just running around on foot, you can focus on closer quests. This is yet another feature that seems so normal that it's funny it's not already in the vanilla game.