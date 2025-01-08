Films and video games have had a rocky history. Whether it’s adapting a move into a game, or vice versa, the end results haven't always been pretty. One would think it’d be like combining cookies with milk, yet sometimes you get pickles with ice cream. Thankfully, in every garden of thorns, there is a rose.

Where most licensed games end up as failed cash grabs that fade into obscurity, some manage to crawl their way into becoming fan favorites among players and moviegoers. So put down that remote and grab a controller, because it’s time to play the top video game adaptations of movie franchises.

10 Star Wars: Episode 3 - Revenge of The Sith

Experience Order 66

Star Wars: Episode 3 - Revenge of The Sith
Action Systems Released May 5, 2005 Developer Developers: The Collective, Inc., Ubisoft Montreal Publisher(s) LucasArts , Ubisoft Engine slayer

There are more Star Wars games than there are stars in the sky. This isn’t one of the originals that take place in the expanded universe, however, but one that stands among the greats in adapting the movies. Star Wars: Episode 3 comes as close to playing the entire third movie as you can get, while also expanding on the locations and enemies from the film.

Play as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker in some of the most satisfying lightsaber combat of the PS2/Xbox era. Fight from the space battle over Coruscant all the way to the climatic duel on Mustafar. Also, this and Battlefront II are the only games to let players experience the infamous Order 66 event where you and your Clone troopers march on the Jedi Temple and exterminate the Jedi. So it’s fun for the whole family.

9 Mad Max

Rampaging In the Post-Apocalypse

Mad Max
Action-Adventure Open-World Systems Released September 1, 2015 Developer(s) Avalanche Studios Publisher(s) Warner Bros. Interactive Engine Apex Engine Metascore 73 OpenCritic Rating Fair

Set in the post-apocalyptic desert of the Mad Max universe, this underrated gem is a must-play for fans of Mad Max: Fury Road and open-world games. You’re not out to save the world or fight for some ideology. The objective is simply to build the best vehicle in the wasteland and drive off to better places.

To achieve that goal, you’ll be tearing through the desert, exploring landmarks, collecting materials and infiltrating enemy fortresses before tearing them apart. When you’re not customizing your vehicle and racing through the post-apocalypse, you’ll be combating the mad and the lawless as you juggle multiple opponents before finishing them with a brutal takedown. Like Fallout and Dying Light, Mad Max makes the end of the world a blast.

8 Peter Jackson's King Kong

The Best King Kong Game

Peter Jackson's King Kong
Horror Action Systems Released December 14, 2005 Developer(s) Ubisoft Publisher(s) Ubisoft Engine Jade

Although Godzilla has gotten the lion’s share of video games, his hairy counterpart King Kong has been given slim pickings. It’s one of the reasons why the adaption of Peter Jackson's King Kong can be considered the greatest King Kong game ever made. If that wasn’t shocking enough, the game blends a first-person shooter with a monster adventure.

The bulk of the game takes place on Skull Island, where you play as both King Kong and Jack Driscoll. As Jack, it’s a fight for survival as the enormous insects, dinosaurs and other nasties lurk around every corner. Relying on whatever weapons you can scrounge, you’ll have to shoot your way out to get everyone to safety. As Kong, it’s about controlling your dominion as you wreak havoc and battle the monsters who dare pose a challenge. Say what you will about the Peter Jackson movie, but the video game version is perfect.

7 X-Men Origins: Wolverine

Better Than the Movie

X-Men Origins: Wolverine
Hack and Slash Action-Adventure Systems Released May 1, 2009 Developer(s) Raven Software Publisher(s) Activision Engine Unreal Engine 3 Metascore 79

In a mutated twist comes an X-Men game that far exceeds the movie it was based upon. Even more bizarre, while the X-Men Origins movie was rated PG-13, the video game possesses a hard Mature 17+ rating. For the better, though, because this is one of the most violent yet phenomenal games to feature the adamantium Marvel hero.

Wolverine plays like the Doomslayer, ripping and tearing through enemies in ruthless executions. His claws and abilities all feel powerful, as they should. And if you desire to play as the costumed Wolverine from the cartoon or comics, the game features unlockable alternate looks. Even cooler, the game makes Wolverine’s healing factor look incredible. When taking damage, pieces of Wolverine’s clothes and flesh chip off, revealing more bits of bone and gore only to fade when he heals. Now, take this gameplay and use it in a new Deadpool game.

6 GoldenEye 007

License To Kill the Competition

GoldenEye 007
Shooter Systems OpenCritic Top Critic Rating: 83/100 Critics Recommend: 80% Released August 25, 1997 Developer(s) Rare Publisher(s) Nintendo Engine EngineX OpenCritic Rating Strong

Before there was Halo or Call of Duty, there was GoldenEye 007. From the Nintendo 64 library comes a gem that changed the FPS genre. Those familiar with the James Bond film will recognize characters and locations as every important scene is used throughout the game. Though the game encourages pacing and precision, it’s hard not to run and gun as GoldenEye 007 offers a laundry list of weapons to choose from.

Best of all, you can carry as many as you want -- there’s no loadout limit and you can even dual wield. The replay value only improves once you start unlocking the fun features like Paintball Mode, DK Mode and much more. GoldenEye 007 was also one of the first console games to introduce players to multiplayer. Granted, this was before online was optional, so it was mostly split screen deathmatch, but that doesn’t take away from the impact it had.

5 RoboCop: Rogue City

“I’d Buy That for A Dollar!”

RoboCop: Rogue City
3.8 /5 FPS Sci-Fi Systems Released November 2, 2023 Developer(s) Teyon Publisher(s) Nacon Engine Unreal Engine 5 Metascore 76 OpenCritic Rating Fair

Step into the metal shoes of an iconic hero. Part man. Part machine. All cop. Set in Old Detroit between the events of RoboCop 2 and 3, crime is on the rise and the public’s faith in RoboCop is slipping. Armed with his iconic pistol and new upgrades, the decision is yours over which prime directives to follow -- uphold the law or serve the public trust.

The best way to describe the experience would be to call it a power trip. You feel powerful and heavy as your footsteps thud with each step, as does the combat when you enter a room and leave it a mess of gory destruction. When you’re not dishing out justice, you’re investigating crimes and conversing with characters, and the choices you make will impact the story and world around you. All in all, this is a RoboCop game that was made by fans for fans.

Though the game has its bugs and minor hiccups, RoboCop: Rogue City comes highly recommended.

4 Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Web-Swinging Through New York