If you're playing games on your Steam Deck, and limiting yourself to just games you'll find on Steam, you're kind of doing it wrong. There's a plethora of PC experiences that can be found on the deck, and tons of them are worth having on the go, even if you have to go through the hassle of Desktop mode.

Of course, you can add all of these to Steam through non-Steam games; just right-clicking the executable in Desktop makes it available in gaming. Half of this list will be launchers and ways to play a ton of different games that aren't on Steam, and the other half will just be specific non-Steam games you really should have.

10 Flashpoint

Simple, But Satisfying.

One significant loss of gaming culture in the last few years was when Adobe Flash Player shut down, but luckily, due to the efforts of just about everyone but Adobe, we can play most Flash games in a preserved state on any computer, including portably on the Steam Deck.

The setup is complex, though; I'd recommend this tutorial, as it gives you quite a few options. It's at the bottom of the list for the extraneous setup, plus flash games are pretty simplistic and mostly just here for nostalgia, but still a great time if you put in the effort.

9 Roblox

Good, Sometimes.

Roblox - Game Game Creation System Platform(s) PC , iOS , Android , Xbox One , PS4 Released September 1, 2006 Developer(s) Roblox Corporation Publisher(s) Roblox Corporation Multiplayer Online Multiplayer

Another thing primarily for nostalgia, but also because this one is pretty easy to do, Roblox can be easily added to the Steam Deck by grabbing Sober from discover, then going through whatever setup it guides you through, namely grabbing the Roblox version on Android so it can port it to Linux.

With this, you can play a bunch of classics like Survive the Disasters, or the official gambling games in the Five Nights at Freddy's and Sonic franchises, or just mess around with a bunch of random games on Roblox which usually feel alright on the deck's controls.

8 Xbox Game Pass

A Massive Catalogue Of Games, If You've Got Internet.

Strangely, you'd think Microsoft would be adamantly against you being able to play all their games on a Linux system, but they've actually got a full writeup on how to do Xbox Cloud Gaming on the Steam Deck. This will put Microsoft Edge on your system, though.

Though you can't download anything, this does mean you can get access to a ton of different games as long as you've got Wi-Fi, and given the deck has limited storage space, it's probably better that way for the vast majority of triple-A games that don't bother with compression.

7 Emudeck

Every Childhood Classic In One.

For playing games in a far less-official capacity, Emudeck makes installing emulators easy. You just download it, run it and customize it to your liking, throw all your (Legally obtained) roms onto your SD card, and bam, all your old games are available on the go on one device.

There are some that don't work all too well, like the emulators for the Vita, 3DS or Xbox 360, but overall, if you're going for games from the 5th generation of consoles or before, they'll pretty much run perfectly, with optional enhancements to boot.

6 Itch.io App

Hidden Gems, Among Other Things.

If you're looking for likely the largest source of free games that are just kinda out there, waiting for you to play them, grabbing the Itch.io app and running it on the deck leads to a treasure trove of demos, paid games that are cheaper than usual and free games with no strings attached.

Most of these games are smaller indie titles, mostly from game jams and the like (I would know, I've contributed to this), but there's a ton of gems to be found. For example, the first version of Pseudoregalia is still up on Itch, waiting to be played, and everything on the Itch app runs well and is sandboxed so your deck will be safe.

5 Cave Story (Original)

A Classic, For Free.

Indie Games Shooter Metroidvania Platform(s) Nintendo Switch , PSP , Linux , PC , macOS , Nintendo 3DS Released December 20, 2004 Developer Studio Pixel, Nicalis, Variant Interactive Publisher Pixel, Studio Pixel, Nicalis Multiplayer Local Multiplayer

While Cave Story is on Steam, the original freeware version is worth playing and having on your deck. It's not got the different visuals and soundtrack or the missions of Cave Story+ , but it's also a free video game which makes it worth trying in its own right.

It's a fun, solid platformer with Metroidvania-ish design, a ton of unique weapons that upgrade as you kill more enemies and one of the most charming stories and soundtracks in gaming history. Plus, it was one of the first indie games, so try it for the culture, at least.

4 OpenRCT2

The Better Way To Play.

Simulation Platform(s) PC Released October 15, 2002 Developer Chris Sawyer Productions Publisher(s) Infogrames

If you're a fan of Rollercoaster Tycoon 2, and you're playing the Steam version that still lists Windows XP on the minimum system requirements, you're doing it wrong. OpenRCT2 is easy to set up, open source and runs far better on modern hardware.

Not only does it run better, but it can run natively on Linux and has multiplayer support, UI themes, autosaving and several other features that make it easily the ideal version of the game. You'll still need to buy the base game to get it, but it's a big improvement you won't find on Steam.

3 GZDoom

Yes, It Can Run Doom.

In a similar vein to the previous entry, if you're a DOOM enjoyer playing the garbage versions of DOOM + DOOM II on Steam that force you to login to Bethesda's website and also don't work half the time, you should reconsider. GZDoom is an open-source, modernized version of both games that makes them much better on modern hardware.

It'll work with ANY game running in the DOOM engine, whether it be the OG or something weird like Chex Quest. And if you want to play mods, using GZDoom is a requirement for almost all of them. It also gives nice optional enhancements, like high resolution, free aim and more.

2 Vampire Survivors

Free, Weirdly.

Now you might be thinking, "Vampire Survivors works just fine on Steam! Why's it here?" And to put it simply, it's because for whatever reason you can play it completely for free on itch.io. It's not as feature-complete , but it's a fully competent version of the game there.

You can't really play it in the itch.io app (you can still access it from there, it'll just open your web browser), but it's still well worth having as a non-Steam game if you don't own the full version and want a complete and very fun bullet heaven roguelite on the go.

1 Minecraft

Obligatory, But Great Nonetheless.

You probably could've seen it coming, but potentially the most popular game ever is still not on Steam, that being Minecraft. I'd recommend going to Discover and getting PolyMC, since the official launcher is awful on Linux and PolyMC has a ton of features.

It's also just nice to build big houses , join cool servers and generally just have fun on Java edition, mods or not, on the go. Sure, you could play the rapidly deteriorating versions of Minecraft on Switch or Mobile, but this one has every feature of Java, plus you can add gyro, and PolyMC makes mods super simple. It's lovely.

