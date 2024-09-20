Since the announcement of the PlayStation 5 Pro, there has (predictably) been a heavy influx of comments and posts sharing the sentiment that gamers "might as well buy a PC" instead of the poorly-received upgraded console. And while getting a computer setup that runs at the quality and fidelity of the PS5 Pro might cost a bit more than $700, they kind of have a point.

Sony has been making big moves into the PC market over the last few years, with many of the best titles on PS4 and PS5 receiving full ports onto the Steam marketplace. If you're a PlayStation fan that's thinking of making the conversion to PC (or just a PC player looking for some high-quality games), there are tons of incredible PlayStation titles available to play right now on Steam.

10 Journey

*spams emote*

One of the greatest indie games of all time, Journey, began as a PlayStation 3 exclusive. All these years later, the indie scene is still feeling the impact of this dialogue-free artistic experience, with hit games like A Short Hike and Abzu taking notes from its wholesome and refreshing gameplay.

Journey is an extremely laid back 3D platformer, telling a cryptic and captivating story while boasting a super-satisfying movement system. The most revolutionary aspect of the game is its co-op integration, which introduces you to another player to play through part of the campaign with no mics, chat or usernames.

9 Returnal

Don't fear the reaper!

Returnal may very well be the first example of a AAA roguelike title, integrating the "play until you die, then repeat" formula with a fascinating sci-fi story. We were immediately glued to the screen, fighting through waves of enemies to solve the mysteries of this strange planet and lead character.

In a free update at no additional cost, Returnal introduced co-op gameplay to the mix, allowing players to bring in friends for runs through the randomly generated third-person shooter stages that make up the game. Also, the licensed music in this game is implemented perfectly (no extra cowbell needed).

8 Horizon: Zero Dawn

Heal the world

Vikings vs robotic dinosaurs is a solid concept pitch and Horizon: Zero Dawn pays off on it tenfold. Since the launch of the game, the series has become Sony's golden child (and for good reason), earning a sequel, movie deals and even a LEGO spinoff.

Tight bow-and-arrow gameplay meshes great with the vast open world, as well with the mixture of stealth and action setpieces. Dialogue may be a little be of a slog, but that doesn't stop this from being one of the best PlayStation 4 games available on Steam.

7 Ghost of Tsushima

Really makes you feel like a Samurai movie

Sucker Punch Productions Media Assets

Heavily inspired by the classic samurai films of directors like Akira Kurosawa (there's even a black-and-white "Kurosawa Mode" you can select in the settings), Ghost of Tsushima is a slick and ruthless action-adventure game, featuring dense and strategic combat, a huge open world, sleek stealth gameplay and even a co-op mode.

Fans of samurai titles like Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and Nioh who are looking for a non-soulslike game are sure to be into this one, as well as fans of open world games like the Horizon series and Metal Gear Solid V.

6 Death Stranding

Kojima's craziest story yet

How do you follow up Metal Gear Solid V, one of the most ambitious and critically-acclaimed games of all time? If you're Hideo Kojima, then you follow it up with a post-apocalyptic package delivery simulator starring Daryl from The Walking Dead. And, somehow, you also make it incredibly fun to play.

The mixture of third-person shooting, the game's various upgrade and infrastructure systems, an insane story and setting, and perhaps the most star-studded video game cast of all time makes Death Stranding an experience for the ages. It's oddly satisfying to make deliveries and construct new delivery routes, and the unique hands-off multiplayer mechanic is an absolute joy.

5 Helldivers 2

For Liberty!

If you're looking for less of a narrative-heavy adventure, as well as a great four-player co-op game, look no further than Helldivers 2. With no PVP modes, raging and screaming at try-hards is no longer an issue.

That's not to say raging and screaming aren't an issue though, because Helldivers 2 can be (as the name suggests) a head-first dive straight into hell. Friendly fire is turned on, respawns are limited, and you and your squadmates get handed a lot of explosives that you'll accidentally kill each other with.

4 Spider-Man Remastered

Who the heck gave this octopus a doctorate?

While they are played out, the memes are not inaccurate: this game really makes you feel like Spider-Man. Web-swinging through the open world of New York City never felt this good, with movement so satisfying your spidey senses will be tingling for hours.

Although momentum can be slowed down by certain story missions (looking at you, MJ), it picks right back up when the awesome set pieces and boss fights are thrown at you. We pray and beg the higher-ups at Sony to port Spider-Man 2 to the PC, which only makes Spider-Man's great formula more amazing.

3 Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

A.K.A. Dude Raider

In the PS3/360 era, Sony got off to a slow start in the generation's console war. But once Naughty Dog kicked their games into second gear with the Uncharted series, PlayStation has ruled the debates for best console-exclusives, no doubt about it.

Uncharted 4 is the thrilling and emotional conclusion to the hit series of PS3 games, featuring clever and well-written dialogue synonimous with the Naughty Dog name, as well as action-packed gameplay in a series of beautiful levels. Don't worry if you haven't played the other games in the series, because it's easy to jump in to the story on this final installment.

2 God of War

The adventures of Kratos and Boy

The vengeful and bloodthirsty god-slayer of the 2000s may be nearly unrecognizable in his old age (okay, the red tattoos help alot), but Kratos is still a powerful and dangerous warrior all these years later. With weighty combat featuring a Mjolnir-esque Axe, God of War brings Kratos into the new generation (along with his son).

While emotion and pain has always been a part of the God of War franchise, it's never been quite like this, with one of the best narrative experiences in a game to date bringing the tears (and the cheers) from the very first second.

1 The Last of Us Part I

The great American road trip... with zombies

One of Naughty Dog's many masterpieces, The Last of Us Part I is so good that it earned a full series adaptation at HBO (who are not known for making bad TV shows), which in turn earned numerous Emmys and Golden Globe Awards. Television success story aside, The Last of Us is one of gaming's greatest titles, period, and its availability on Steam makes it a must-play for anyone who can run it.

This overhauled version of the original Last of Us for PS3 implements the groundbreaking engine and mechanics of The Last of Part II, with the same story and characters you know and love. The graphics are gorgeous and settings are deeply detailed, and we haven't even gotten started on the spectacular zombie-survival gameplay yet.