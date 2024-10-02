For most Millennials, Pokémon was a staple of their childhood. For newer generations looking to get into playing the games, they may feel overwhelmed by choice. There are so many mainline titles available these days and that's not even counting the spin-offs.

Pokémon is primarily about collecting a vast array of fun creatures and then battling with them to become the Pokémon Champion! Along the way, you'll meet delightful NPCs and discover beautiful and unique landscapes.

So, if you want to get into this incredible series and aren't sure how to go about it, here are the best Pokémon games to start the series now!

1 Pokémon Sleep

First Released 2023 Console Mobile

I had to include this rather unique entry, as,although it's nothing like the regular games, it's a great way to introduce you to the concept of Pokémon. Instead of capturing and battling them in an RPG-style gameplay, there's little gameplay at all. You use it as a sleep tracker, with the pokémon being motivation to sleep your best.

Pokémon Sleep allows you to learn about the different pokémon that exist and to interact with them in a chilled out way. There's no combat, you simply feed them biscuits to befriend them. They'll then harvest berries and ingredients for you, so that you can feed your Snorlax companion.

This is a great way to acclimatize yourself to the series without jumping headfirst into the games.

2 Pokémon Red/ Blue

(Image from the remake, Fire Red)

First Released 1998 Console Gameboy Colour

This is the OG. The first Pokémon games that were released, Red and Blue are jam-packed with nostalgia. If you want to experience the games in the same way that gamers did all those years ago, then this is the perfect way to do it.

With only 150 pokémon available (151 if you count the glitch to get Mew), it's a lot easier to "catch 'em all" than in the later games. The sprites are adorable as well and classic gamers will appreciate the retro monochromatic color scheme.

The reason it's not higher on this list, however, is that it's simply outdated nowadays and there are better and more accessible titles available.

3 Pokémon Legends Arceus

First Released 2022 Console Nintendo Switch

Pokémon Legends Arceus broke away from the traditions of the mainline games. As such, it's likely to be appreciated more by gamers who are new to the series, rather than older fans who may be comparing it to the games that came before.

Discover the land of Hisuii, experiencing pokémon like you've never seen them before. Catch them in the overworld and battle in a way that feels far more dynamic than usual.

If you're a fan of open-world exploration rather than more linear RPG elements, this is the title for you.

4 Pokémon Heart Gold/ Soul Silver

First Released 2009 Console Nintendo DS

Pokémon games are each set in their own region, with different pokémon available depending on which region you're in. Many long-term players will agree that Johto is one of the best regions, first introduced in the original Gold/ Silver game.

Heart Gold and Soul Silver bring the charm of the original titles, while also introducing new features such as updated sprites, physical and special stats being split, and the ability for your partner pokémon to follow you in the overworld.

While sadly not available on Switch, it's perfect if you can get your hands on a DS/ 3DS.

5 New Pokémon Snap

First Released 2021 Console Nintendo Switch

With the original Pokémon Snap being released in 1999, New Pokémon Snap came as a welcome surprise to everyone when it launched in 2021. Instead of focusing on combat, you instead have a camera, and have to capture the pokémon in their natural habitat.

The modern graphics will really appeal to a newer audience, and you get to see the pokémon up close and personal. There are also some puzzle elements to unlock different poses. I would definitely recommend this title to those looking to start the series.

6 Pokémon Omega Ruby/ Alpha Sapphire

First Released 2014 Console Nintendo DS

One of the stand-out games of the mainline Pokémon titles, Omega Ruby/ Alpha Sapphire was a remake of the original Ruby/ Sapphire games. Released in 2014, they introduced a whole host of exciting new elements, as well as a complete overhaul of the secret base system.

The storyline is engaging and self-contained, with fun post-game content as well. There are also social aspects and you can play with your friends by battling, trading or exploring each others' secret bases.

The only reason this isn't higher is that it's on 3DS rather than Switch.

7 Pokémon Go!

First Released 2016 Console Mobile

Due to the affiliation with Nintendo, most Pokémon games require you to play on a Nintendo console. That's not the case with Pokémon Go! and it's accessible to almost everyone who owns a mobile device. Simply download the free app and you're ready to play.

It introduces you to most of the core mechanics of Pokémon, such as catching them, collecting items, evolving them and trading with other players. The combat in this game is unique though, as you tap the screen in real time rather than selecting actions in a turn-based style.

With frequent updates and over 150 million monthly players, this is a great way to get into the series.

8 Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/ Shining Pearl

First Released 2021 Console Nintendo Switch

Gen 4 made some huge leaps in gameplay mechanics and was a roaring success among the player-base. Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl brings the excitement of that generation onto Switch, so a whole new generation can play them.

Whilst these titles follow the same general setting and storyline of the original Diamond/ Pearl, they also introduce updated elements for an even more enjoyable experience. The underground got a huge revamp and you can find pokémon statues while digging, with which you can decorate your base.

It was already an awesome game, but the underground system elevates it into a sturdy 3rd in this list.

9 Pokémon Violet/ Scarlet

First Released 2022 Console Nintendo Switch

Pokémon Violet/ Scarlet is a modern take on the Pokémon series. While it still follows the basic formula regarding catching and combat mechanics, it opens up several paths to you. There are still gyms that you can battle in, but that's no longer the primary goal. In fact, you can choose between distinct options as to how to play your game.

If gym battles don't appeal to you that much, you can focus on the Academy, where you attend classes for various aspects of Pokémon. There's also a compelling main story which has a satisfactory conclusion. This game is ideal for those wanting to experience all that Pokémon has to offer.

10 Pokémon Let's Go Pikachu/ Eevee

First Released 2018 Console Nintendo Switch

This is the ultimate Pokémon game for players looking to get into the series. Whilst some veteran players find it too simplistic, it's perfect for newer players who are learning the mechanics. It's based on the original Pokémon Yellow, but with updated mechanics and modern 3D visuals. While not technically a mainline game, it still has the same combat style as the core games.

Your partner pokémon will follow you in the overworld and you can even customize it with cute outfits. There's also an interesting way to improve your chances of finding a shiny by chaining encounters. Only the original 151 pokémon are available, so it means you won't be overwhelmed by how many there are to catch.