Fallout 4 does a phenomenal job of allowing you to personalize your experience in the wastelands, but there's always something more you want to do, right? Something the vanilla game doesn't offer, but yet nothing that changes things too much. That's why quality-of-life mods are such a joy to entertain in Fallout 4.

These mods aim to make life easier from building tools to the overall look of the HUD. If you want to enhance your experience, these popular mods can put you on the right path.

Before you play around with mods, be sure to back up your saves in the event something game-breaking occurs. Some mods conflict with each other, and some mods don't work without installing something else. Be sure to read through the descriptions so that everything is installed correctly.

10 Place Everywhere

No Building Limitations

Mod Creator TheLich Download Link Here

Nothing feels worse than trying to create an epic settlement and only seeing red. With the Place Everywhere mod, most of the building restrictions in Fallout 4 will vanish. Let your imagination and creativity roam wild as the mod frees up most areas whether you want to build on land, in the sky or on the water.

This is the go-to mod for anyone who wants to flex just how vast their skills are, essentially turning this more into a building sim than anything else. There are still some limitations (if an object must be in dirt, then it has to be in dirt), but for the most part, it's wide open.

9 Mod Configuration Menu

Organization is Everything

Mod Creator reg2k | Neanka | shadowslasher410 Download Link Here

Mods may be fun, but they can get complicated if you're not careful or unfamiliar. That's why you should consider installing the Mod Configuration Menu (MCM). It's all about ease of use. With the MCM installed, you can manage and tweak other mods without any difficulty.

As it's a standalone mod, there's no risk of it impacting any other files you have. It's one of the most straightforward tools you can use to configure your favorite mods.

8 Extended Dialogue Interface

No More Guesswork

Mod Creator reg2k | Neanka Download Link Here

Every RPG needs good characters and Fallout 4 is no exception to that. But sometimes, talking to them is a chore seeing as you don't know exactly what you're going to say. But with this mod installed, you always know exactly what you're going to say. And not just that, but you're given extra dialogue choices.

This mod will expand the typical four-choice options. It's a great way to add more depth to your character and serves as a bonus alongside removing any paraphrasing.

7 Unofficial Fallout 4 Patch

Time to Clean Up Some Bugs

Mod Creator The Unofficial Patch Project Team Download Link Here

What game doesn't come with bugs? It's expected at this point, but even if the devs released patches, they can't get every little thing. That's why you should use the Unofficial Fallout 4 Patch mod. There's not a single downside found here.

For one thing, it's compatible with several other mods. Next, it addresses changes large and small from text bugs to gameplay issues. If you're thinking about modding the game, this is one of the best places to start.

6 Scrap Everything

Get Rid of it All

Mod Creator shadowslasher410 | VlitS Download Link Here

So, you're looking at your settlement, and something just doesn't feel right. Ever get that overwhelming urge to just delete everything? Well, you can with the Scrap Everything mod. Fallout 4 is picky about what you get to scrap. But now, you can scrap anything you want.

Don't want all that garbage lying around? Scrap it. Want to start your settlement on a completely cleared-off land from head to toe? Scrap everything and get to building on a clean slate.

5 Everyone's Best Friend

Bring Dogmeat Everywhere

Mod Creator Valdacil Download Link Here

It was love at first sight with Dogmeat, so why would I ever want to send him away? He's such a good boy. So, instead of choosing between him and a companion, go for the Everyone's Best Friend mod and get the best of both worlds.

Now Dogmeat will accompany you no matter what other companion you choose. It's perhaps one of the best quality-of-life mods for Fallout 4 that feels like it should have been naturally implemented in the game already.

4 Immersive HUD

See What You Want to See

Mod Creator Gopher Download Link Here

The HUD, although useful, can shatter immersion. But when you have the Immersive HUD mod, you can see the game however you'd like. Configure your settings to have the HUD appear when you need it and disappear when you don't.

You can pick and choose what elements show and when as well. For instance, deciding if the crosshair dot will appear via toggle, during aiming, etc. It's yet another simple mod that greatly improves the overall look of your gameplay.

3 Improved Map with Visible Roads

You'll Never Get Lost with this Map

Mod Creator mm137 Download Link Here

The map in Fallout 4 leaves much to be desired. You have to squint sometimes to know where you're going. Thankfully, the Improved Map mod adds much-needed brightness (which you can adjust) and details. Now, there's no chance you'll ever get lost.

Everything from the roads to the train tracks are highlighted so that you can't miss them. Map markers are better placed too to suit where the point in question actually is.

2 Longer Power Lines

The Power Comes from Everywhere

Mod Creator Puma Download Link Here

No one can deny just how freeing it is to build your own settlement, but it isn't without complications. Power is a major obstacle, mainly because the vanilla power lines don't stretch far at all. Setting them up so close can give your settlement an awkward appearance. That's why this mod is such a lifesaver.

It lengthens the power lines, giving you more freedom in how you construct your settlement. No longer will you feel that flash of annoyance when a generator isn't sitting right for a power line to reach it.

1 Start Me Up

Change Your Destiny

Mod Creator TinyManticore Download Link Here

Let's be real: sometimes the start of Fallout 4 can drag, especially if you've already played through it once or twice. Just our luck that there's the Start Me Up mod with different start options. You can kick off the game by waking up in the Vault, skipping the pre-war scenes to move directly into the story.

Or, if you're feeling adventurous, you can change your character entirely. Don't want to be a parent? This mod has an option to disable being Shaun's surviving parent. You can just be another Vault dweller or someone out in the wastelands. The choice (and story) is yours to make.