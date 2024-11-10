It’s easy to see why many regard The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt as one of the greatest RPGs ever. The game boasts a beautiful open-world design that’s loaded not just with an exciting main storyline, but also sidequests that don’t feel like a chore. So with all that, who still needs mods?

Well, quality-of-life (QoL) mods can help out even the best games like The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. They can enhance features or make some tasks easier and more user-friendly. Even if you think the game is perfect, it never hurts to try out these QoL mods to see just how much they can benefit your game.

Typically, mods indicate whether or not they're for the classic or next-gen edition of The Witcher 3. It's always best to check and make sure the mod you want is compatible.

10 TradeMan

Personalize Your Trading

Mod Creator GiecuMan Download Link Here

Understandably, a role-playing game wants to immerse you into its world. The Witcher 3 is a dark fantasy landscape, and in that time, it makes sense for merchants not to always have what you need. But there’s little fun in that from a gameplay perspective.

The TradeMan mod lets you adjust merchants as you see fit. You can change how often they refresh their crowns, what their goods are worth, etc. It’s a nice way to curb what otherwise can be an occasional nuisance.

9 Friendly HUD

Adapt What You See

Mod Creator wghost81 Download Link Here

The world of The Witcher 3 is stunning, but the HUD can sometimes block bits and pieces. That’s why the Friendly HUD mod is a useful quality-of-life adjustment. With it you can turn off certain parts of the HUD like the minimap.

There’s a version for both the Classic Edition and the Next Gen Edition of the game. This way, every player can enjoy trying it out.

8 Increased Creature Loot

Build Up Your Loot Faster

Mod Creator mindkiller316 Download Link Here

Drops are not always worth the fight, so to save yourself from slogging through an endless sea of enemies , simply install the Increased Creature Loot mod. When you use the mod, monsters and animals always drop loot.

There are different ways you can use the mod, though. You can keep it basic by ensuring animals and monsters drop loo, or you can adapt how much loot they drop. It’s all up to how much easier you want this aspect of the game to be.

7 All Quest Objectives On Map

Never Get Lost Again

Mod Creator Wolfmark Download Link Here

It’s easy to forget where you’re headed in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, but the All Quest Objectives On Map QoL mod will clear things up. As the name implies, it adds the objectives for all your active quests on the map.

You can also set it so that it tracks merchants you’ve met already too. This way, there’s no guesswork in which direction to head in when you want to reach a merchant fast.

6 Fast Travel From Anywhere

Cut Down Your Walking

Mod Creator JupiterTheGod Download Link Here

Speaking of going places fast, the Fast Travel From Anywhere mod is one of the best quality-of-life additions to The Witcher 3. Sometimes there’s just no signpost anywhere near you. Do you wander until you find one? No, not with the mod.

The mod lets you fast travel directly to any signpost. From there, you can use the vanilla game’s fast travel feature. It shaves off unnecessary walking time so you can get back to the exciting stuff.

5 AutoLoot

Never Miss Another Item

Mod Creator JupiterTheGod Download Link Here

Whether you’re in the heat of the moment or admiring the scenery, who wants to constantly deal with that loot pop-up? AutoLoot aims to eliminate that as best as possible. There are various filters you can use to better customize the mod.

Don’t want to auto-steal? You can customize that. Or perhaps you want to only loot oils or herbs? There are filters for them too alongside other resources.

4 Over 9000

Finally Carry Everything

Mod Creator GiecuMan Download Link Here

Geralt will come into plenty during his journey. As one of the greatest witchers, you’d expect him to be able to lug around quite the load. Unfortunately, he’s as limited as any other video game character, but fortunately, the Over 9000 mod exists.

It’s as simple as QoL mods come. All the mod does is increase Geralt’s weight limit to 9000. It makes inventory management a thing of the past while embracing the urge of the loot goblin to keep hoarding.

3 The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project

Witness the World in 4K

Mod Creator Halk Hogan PL Download Link Here

Sometimes quality-of-life means seeing everything in a new light. The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project mod is an excellent way to enhance this already beautiful game into something more visually stunning.

The mod overworks just about everything in the game from the environment to the animals. Thanks to the 4K texture, you’ll want to keep wandering around to take in all the new vibrant detailing.

2 Indestructible Items

Long-Lasting Gear

Mod Creator SunBroDave Download Link Here

For someone with strong gear, it doesn’t seem to last very long, so the Indestructible Items mod is a quality-of-life upgrade to equipment management. Weapon degradation is completely removed so that you can keep Geralt’s armor and weapons at 100%.

It even works on items that are already degraded. Simply use them and they will soon be set with the same 100% durability. Does it feel like cheating? Maybe. But it’s beyond helpful concerning multiple playthroughs.

1 Auto Apply Oils

No Time Wasted in Battle

Mod Creator SheepDarklord Download Link Here

Yet another QoL mod that may feel a bit like cheating in The Witcher 3, Auto Apply Oils saves you some time before you get into a fight. Now, you don’t have to jump into your inventory and look around for the best oil as the mod does it all for you.

When you’re about to see combat, draw your weapon and the mod automatically scans the enemy to apply the proper oil. Simple, quick and effective. It’s everything a quality-of-life mod needs to be.