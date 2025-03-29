With all of these giant robots, homicidal enemies, and flesh-eating ravens roaming the British countryside, it can be hard to survive in the world of Atomfall. Thankfully, you can upgrade your arsenal and abilities through the purchase of Skills.

Skills are unlocked for purchase by finding different skill manuals out in the world of Atomfall, and then purchasing them from your backpack screen in the Skills menu using Training Stimulants. Not all skills are created equal, though, so it's important to know which ones are the best choice for your next upgrade\.

10 Scavenger

Faster, Faster!

If you're tired of spending all your time searching through the various chests and dead bodies full of loot in the game, the Scavenger perk is made for you.

Scavenger decreases the amount of time that it takes to search lootable containers, whether it be chests, dead bodies, or anything else you might take items in and out of. It's simple, but for those of us with little patience, it's a godsend.

9 Fortitude

I feel stronger