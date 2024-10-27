The horror genre isn’t the only place you can get your heart racing. Video games with the best stealth missions cause sweaty palms and raised blood pressure. Some titles fully embrace it like Splinter Cell, but you can find these types of sneaky missions woven into various genres from action to RPGs.

Related 10 Best Horror RPGs When it comes to horror RPGs, they don’t get better than these.

Plenty of stealth missions are indeed optional. If you want, you can full-blown Rambo your way through. But where’s the joy in that? From reaching a target unseen to taking out several enemies without raising alarms, here are 10 of my favorite stealth scenarios (so far).

Some of the titles included are not exactly “stealth missions,” but offer the opportunity to utilize stealth. Everything is included based on various factors from overall difficulty to simple personal appreciation.

10 The Last of Us: Part 2

Ellie Meets the Scars

While not an official stealth mission, it's hard to ignore how often The Last of Us (1 and 2) encouraged a stealth approach that amps up the fear and intensity. In Part 2, encountering the Scars for the first time is always a highlight.

Starting it with an arrow to the shoulder puts things into perspective, especially as a group approaches the newly-injured Ellie. You can Rambo through, but the anxiety as you sneak around them in the woods (and the downright brutal stealth kills from Ellie) earns it a spot.

9 Assassin’s Creed Rogue

By Invitation Only

As far as stealth goes, the Assassin’s Creed franchise fluctuates. It didn’t start out as seamless, but later titles like Black Flag, Rogue, Unity and Syndicate perfected it. It's tough to choose among these, but Rogue stands out thanks to the engaging stealth mission to assassinate Lawrence Washington.

Related Assassin's Creed: Every Assassin Ranked The Assassin's Creed franchise has been consistently releasing games for over fifteen years now. This raises a question: who is the best Assassin?

Once you’re at the garden party, you can't be spotted. You’re pushed to utilize various skills. Hide in the foliage, hide among the crowd, use sleep darts and make sure you can get around the guards to reach your target. The possibilities are almost endless.

8 Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare

All Ghillied Up

When you think “stealth,” Call of Duty isn’t the first game to come to mind. But in the original Modern Warfare, All Ghillied Up is the only mission that gives you a tense feeling typically reserved for stealth-centric games.

As you follow Captain MacMillian in your bulky ghillie suit, you get first-hand knowledge of how well camouflage works. It’s mostly straightforward, but you’re sliding around, crawling and running through open fields without ever being spotted. It feels more intense than the typical loud shootouts.

7 Dishonored 2

The Royal Conservatory

The Dishonored series easily boasts some of the greatest stealth missions that any fan of the genre should experience. In Dishonored 2, The Royal Conservatory causes a swarm of emotions. The lore behind it is creepy, the level design is stunning and the amount of replayability it has makes it timeless.

There are several entry points, and if you’re not careful, you can spend hours discovering every hidden nook. Every ability is considered too. Want to come up with some impressive kills? You can do so. Want to master a 100% non-lethal approach and remain unseen? That’s possible too.

6 Dishonored 2

A Crack in the Slab

Yes, we’re here at another Dishonored 2 mission, but can you blame us? The game is loaded with memorable stealth quests that it’s tough picking just one. A Crack in the Slab stands out thanks to time manipulation shenanigans.

You’re without your usual powers too, so you’re forced to think more critically and creatively. It can take some time to get your bearings, but what’s a stealth mission without frustration mixed in?

5 Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory

The Panamanian Bank

Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory is one of the most acclaimed stealth games and The Panamanian Bank mission is the greatest example of why. Sam Fisher is nothing short of amazing here, and it's easy to see why he's one of the best stealth characters around.

Related 5 Best Characters in The Casting of Frank Stone Not all characters will make it out alive, so let's hope you're able to save your favorite.

You have a host of infiltration options. Use windows and doors as entry and exit points. Break the lights to engulf areas in darkness. Leave with a large sum of cash without anyone realizing it was you. It’s a stealth player’s dream mission.

4 Thief 2

Life of the Party

Platform(s) PC Released March 21, 2000 Developer Looking Glass Studios

Thief is another pinnacle title in the stealth game genre. With Thief 2, Life of the Party stands out as one of the best missions. It’s a long mission, no denying that, but if you’re the type to search everywhere for loot, it’s the perfect level.

In this multi-story area, there are several routes and several ways you can get caught. We’ve got rooftop archers, patrolling guards and dialogue that ranges from amusing to helpful if you stick around long enough to listen. You’ll utilize everything you’ve learned to succeed as quietly as possible.

3 Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty

Tanker Incident

Let’s put aside the debate about Metal Gear Solid 2 and focus on one of the biggest things to come out of the game: the Tanker Incident. It’s an impressive and tense level design from sneaking around outside in the rain to trying to figure your way through the various corridors inside.

But each path features unique branches that can either work out well or wind up hindering you. So it’s up to you to choose carefully and promptly learn to adapt.

2 Dishonored

Lady Boyles Last Party

It’s practically mandatory to include Dishonored when choosing the best stealth missions. Dishonored 2 mastered everything from its parent game, but Lady Boyles Last Party is nearly a masterpiece that deserves acknowledgment.

Like most levels, it looks gorgeous. The party is in a breathtaking location, ignoring the rundown, poorer areas that surround it. As for the mission, it’s equal parts stealth as it is a puzzle to solve as you try to find the right target. No spoilers here, but deciding to follow the lethal or non-lethal path highlights just how well the narrative blends with the gameplay to create an outstanding mission.

1 Dishonored 2

The Clockwork Mansion

Without a doubt, The Clockwork Mansion in Dishonored 2 is one of the best video game stealth missions of all time. Just look at the level design: it’s beautiful. The mansion can continually change, allowing you to adapt on the fly whether you need a new escape route or want to trick any enemy pursuers.

It’s the first time we deal with Clockwork Soldiers too. Trying to sneak around a fantastical mansion with guards that see in multiple directions is nerve-wracking and exciting.