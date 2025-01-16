Let’s face it: sometimes button-mashing and flashy combos just don’t cut it. You want a challenge that makes you sweat; not from reflexes, but from thinking. That’s the magic of strategy games where every decision can mean victory, defeat or an epic, face-palming disaster. And gone are the days when strategy games were all about clunky menus and endless spreadsheets. On the PS5, they’re bigger, bolder and more immersive than ever.

From commanding cursed pirate crews to surviving icy apocalypses, these games will push your brainpower to its limits and keep you hooked for hours or days. From turn-based tactics to real-time decisions, there’s a strategy game here for everyone -- newbies, veterans and everyone in between.

10 Baldur's Gate 3

Turn-Based Strategy Game That Forces You to Make Moral Decisions in a Bid to Save Yourself and the World

Baldur's Gate 3 throws you into a world filled with magic, danger and a whole lot of questionable moral choices. You wake up with a mind-controlling parasite in your brain and must team up with an unlikely bunch of misfits to save yourself and the world.

Battles are like a chess match -- position your party, exploit the environment and unleash devastating combos. Want to shove an enemy off a cliff? Go for it. Want to cast a fireball into a barrel of oil? Don’t hold back! Every decision you make matters. Do you charm an NPC or threaten them? Will you save the town...or burn it down? Your choices affect not just the story, but also how characters see you.

9 Tropico 6

Rule Over Your Own Nation as a Good Leader or Dictator

Ever wanted to run your own island nation where you make the rules? That’s what you get from Tropico 6, a real-time strategy game where you’re El Presidente -- the ruler of a gorgeous Caribbean paradise. Whether you’re a kind leader or a dictator, it’s all up to you. Your mission is to build, manage and lead your nation through the ages, from colonial times to the modern era.

You can start small, with farms and colonial houses, then grow your island empire into a bustling modern metropolis. Oh and did I mention you can manage multiple islands? Connect them with bridges and watch your tropical utopia thrive!

8 Marvel's Midnight Suns

Stop the Forces of Darkness by Leading a Team of Marvel Superheroes

In Marvel's Midnight Suns, you are leading your dream team of superheroes -- like Iron Man, Wolverine and Doctor Strange -- into epic battles against the forces of darkness. As the Hunter, you are on a mission to stop Lilith, the Mother of Demons, from unleashing apocalyptic chaos.

Every mission is a tactical, turn-based showdown. Each hero and you and the Hunter has a deck of cards representing their powers—ranging from explosive attacks to powerful support abilities. Before a mission, you pick three heroes, combine their decks and then draw cards each turn to unleash devastating moves.

7 Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew

Command a Pirate Ship and Embark on Treasure Hunts

As captain of The Red Marley, your job is to recruit a band of cursed pirates, and lead them on daring treasure hunts across stunning Caribbean islands. Your crew isn’t your average bunch of pirates -- they’ve got powers. Afia can teleport, Mr. Mercury manipulates time and Suleidy can sprout cover from thin air. Each character brings unique abilities that make every mission a creative playground.

Plan every move like a true pirate mastermind. Sneak past guards, set traps and use the environment to your advantage. Want to go all-in on chaos or keep it clean and quiet? It’s your call.

6 King Arthur: Knight's Tale

Lead Your Knight Crew through Strategic Turn-Based Battles to Reshape Avalon

RPG Strategy Adventure OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 78/100 Critics Recommend: 63% Platform(s) Microsoft Windows Released January 26, 2021 Developer(s) NeocoreGames Publisher(s) NeocoreGames Engine coretech OpenCritic Rating Strong Expand

King Arthur: Knight's Tale takes you back to the Avalon island, but this time, you’re not playing the noble King or the shining Sir Lancelot -- you're Sir Mordred, the villain turned reluctant hero. Having resurrected alongside King Arthur, it’s now up to you to decide how to rule a cursed kingdom.

You’ll control your knights in turn-based tactical battles where every move counts. Each knight comes with their own unique skills and stories. But beware: their loyalty can shift and corruption can turn them into dangerous enemies.

5 Age of Wonders 4

Conquer Magical Realms and Build a Powerful Empire

In Age of Wonders 4, you'll be leading a faction of fearless orcs, wise elves or mystical creatures to conquer magical realms. This isn’t just "throw some troops at the enemy and hope for the best" kind of TBS game. The enemies look tough and they’ve positioned their archers on high ground. What do you do? Flank them with cavalry? Summon a magical storm to disrupt their formation? The choice is yours and every move counts.

It’s not just about how strong your units are -- it’s about how smart you play. Position your troops, use the terrain and unleash devastating power to turn the tide of battle in your favor.

4 Jagged Alliance 3

Build a Team of Mercenaries to Rescue the President