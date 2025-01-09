When a series becomes stagnant, to the point where it’s on the verge of falling into obscurity, sometimes it needs more than a sequel to breathe new life into it. Sometimes it needs a complete reboot. With a fresh idea, a new platform and tweaks to gameplay, a reboot can completely revitalize any gaming franchise for old and new players.

Related 6 Remakes That Were Better Than The Original It's rare for a remake to faithfully capture the charm and essence of the original game, but these remakes did exactly that and more.

Sure, some have been hit or miss, but for every terrible reboot that hits the scene, one comes along that pushes the right buttons. Whether it’s continuing a series with a new coat of paint, or a whole new beginning, there are more than enough examples that prove reboots can work.

10 Mortal Kombat (2011)

“Fatality!”

The Mortal Kombat name is known to players of all generations. Unique characters fight, blood and violence ensue, and then parents complain about the noise. Unfortunately, because of the overabundance of games, along with its expanding continuity and lore, the series was having difficulty attracting new players. So, after the founding of NetherRealm Studios, a decision was made for a clean slate.

In 2011, the series returned to the original Mortal Kombat tournament where the classic characters first fought. The action was bloodier than ever with the introduction of the fan-favorite X-ray moves, where players can see the damage they wreak on other fighters. Some veteran fans may have been divided over the fact that the old stories had been retconned, but it was a small price to pay for the sake of continuing the franchise for fans new and old.

9 Tomb Raider (2013)

A Survivor Is Born

Your changes have been saved Action Systems Released March 5, 2013 Developer(s) Crystal Dynamics Publisher(s) Square Enix Engine Crystal Engine

Lara Croft has been raiding tombs since the era of the PlayStation 1. The Tomb Raider franchise garnered such popularity that it even got a film adaptation starring Angelina Jolie. Despite its growing fanbase and critical reception, according to Crystal Dynamics, Tomb Raider: Anniversary and Underworld failed to meet sales expectations. So it was decided to take the series in a new direction with a darker spin.

Related 8 Greatest Tomb Raider Games of All Time Lara Croft is a cultural icon, and with the impressive number of games under her belt, there's plenty to choose from when ranking the best.

The 2013 Tomb Raider is an origin story about an inexperienced Lara Croft getting stranded on a cursed island. The game introduced survival horror elements as Lara battles killer cultists and undead warriors, making it the first in the franchise to receive an M rating. Possessing a balance between exploration and combat, you raid tombs while upgrading your weapons with materials you scavenge as Lara gets stronger throughout the story.

8 Deus Ex: Human Revolution

“I Never Asked for This”

Your changes have been saved FPS Systems Released August 23, 2011 Developer(s) Eidos Montreal Publisher(s) Square Enix Engine Crystal Engine

The original Deus Ex was a triumph of classic PC gaming. Besides the cyberpunk setting, the game combined the elements of an FPS with stealth mechanics, giving players the freedom to handle objectives in multiple ways. Numerous video games today were inspired by what Deus Ex started, but even with its success, the game only received one sequel three years later. The series soon became inactive.

Then Human Revolution completely jump-started the series as a rebooted prequel. Set in the fictional future of 2027, just 25 years before the events of the original Deus Ex, players assume the role of Adam Jensen, a man who’s been augmented after a terrorist attack nearly kills him. Hunting down the perpetrators, Jensen’s search will lead him into a conspiracy of corruption and transhumanism. True to the original, Human Revolution continued the balance between stealth and action, opportunities for approaching missions, and even added a cover system.

7 Fallout 3

The Black Sheep of Fallout

Your changes have been saved Action RPG Systems Released October 28, 2008 Developer(s) Bethesda Game Studios Publisher(s) Bethesda Softworks Engine Gamebryo Metascore 93

Considered a soft reboot, Fallout 3 completely changed the series. Going from a top-down isometric RPG into an action shooter, the third game left the West Coast of America and took place in the East Coast cities, within the ruins of Washington DC. Although it was a major success upon release, when compared to the other games of the Fallout series, Fallout 3 has often been deemed the black sheep of the family.

Unlike its successors, the game lacks the storytelling of New Vegas or the heavy combat of Fallout 4. That’s no reason to discount it, though. The game was the first successful Fallout game on consoles, introduced FPS mechanics into the series, altered the dialogue system and completely revamped inventory management with the Pip-Boy 3000. In layman's terms, Fallout 3 walked so the sequels could run.

6 XCOM: Enemy Unknown

The Invasion Begins

It’s a tale as old as time. Mankind meets aliens. Aliens invade Earth. Earth fights back. Truly timeless. Jokes aside, despite its rocky origins, the original XCOM remains a classic for turn-based strategy PC gaming. Players step into the role of a commander leading their team in a war against alien invaders. It was simple, but sometimes simple is enough. Even with the several sequels it spawned, fans eventually lost interest in the series.

XCOM: Enemy Unknown works as both a reboot and a remake, following the same beat-for-beat as the original, only now with complete enhancements for visuals and gameplay. The missions were bigger and felt like commanding soldiers through intense battles, while the aliens were creepier and smarter than ever. To this day, Enemy Unknown is praised for renewing players’ interest in the turn-based tactics genre.

5 Hitman (2016)

Agent 47’s Sandbox Adventure