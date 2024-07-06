Key Takeaways LEGO video game collaborations feature iconic franchises like Super Mario, Sonic, and Minecraft.

Minecraft Crafting Table, Overwatch Wrecking Ball, and Sonic Green Hill Zone sets stand out for their quality and detail.

LEGO Atari 2600 and PAC-MAN Arcade sets celebrate classic gaming, while Super Mario 64 and NES sets offer interactive gameplay.

Whether it be video games or toys, the art of play is universal, so it would only make sense for the two worlds to collide. Enter LEGO's video game collaborations. While LEGO themselves have been making their own video games since the '90s, it wasn't until recently that they started making physical sets to build featuring iconic gaming franchises.

Now the list of video game-based LEGO sets is getting bigger and bigger, with gaming powerhouses like Super Mario, Sonic the Hedgehog, Animal Crossing and Minecraft all appearing in multiple new sets on store shelves. The question is: which ones are worth your hard-earned cash?

11 Minecraft - The Crafting Table

Fifteen years of cube-shaped adventures

While most of the MInecraft LEGO sets are created with children in mind, a few stand out as quality builds for all ages. The Minecraft Crafting Table is a perfect piece for any Minecraft fan's collection, with tons of Easter eggs and references to the game in a sleek minimalist style.

Some of our favorite features on this set are the interchangable title screen splashes, the micro-figures of Steve, Alex and a selection of Minecraft mobs, as well as the ability to change the build to display whichever biomes you want, wherever you want.

10 Overwatch - Wrecking Ball

Hammond checks in!

The short-lived series of LEGO Overwatch collaborations brought some great smaller-scale builds that any fan of the games could enjoy. The Overwatch Wrecking Ball set is a prime example of this, with only 227 pieces and a shelf price of $19.99.

The set features a convertible chassis, which can be set to rolling or fighting position, an adjustable hatch on top to enter and exit the mech, and of course, an adorable custom Hammond figure only available in this set. Unfortunately, the set has since been retired, so the only hope of obtaining this bad boy is through resellers or buying pre-owned.

9 LEGO Ideas Sonic the Hedgehog - Green Hill Zone

Gotta go fast!

While there's now an entire line of Sonic The Hedgehog LEGO sets available for purchase, the very first incarnation of the speedy blue hedgehog is our favorite by far. Built with display in mind over play, this set captures the iconic visuals of the original game, recreating the 2D platformer in a fun new 3D set.

The set comes with a Sonic minifigure as well as buildable figures of Dr. Eggman, Moto Bug and Crabmeat. The build also features power-up boxes, "floating" rings and even a life counter from the original SEGA classic. And, to top it all off, there is a working spring that can be used for big jumps from Sonic.

7 Horizon Forbidden West: Tallneck

PlayStation joins in on the fun

Horizon Forbidden West's foray into the world of LEGO stands out thanks to its unique build style, with layered blocks and well-placed Technic pieces re-creating the iconic look of the Horizon series' exposed-machinery robots. The diorama-style base makes it a great piece for displaying as well, with an overgrowth of plants spreading over an abandoned American city.

The Tallneck comes with both an Aloy minifigure (equipped with bow and spear) and a Watcher figure with interchangeable eye colors. Plus, the final build stands tall at over a foot in height. Clearly the set got the attention of some higher-ups, as LEGO Horizon Adventures, a new 2-player LEGO game set in the Horizon universe, is set to come out later this year.

6 LEGO Star Wars - BD-1

Cal Kestis' right-hand droid

The only set (so far) to come out of Respawn's Star Wars Jedi series, this model of Jedi: Fallen Order's BD-1 is as adaptable and flexible as the droid himself. The legs can bend and rotate, the head can lean left and right, and even the little "eyebrows" can be adjusted to portray his mood.

There's an extendable stim canister filled with health stims, just like in the games, as well as some exposed wiring and machinery to get that scrappy Star Wars look just right. Plus, the set comes with a small display plaque with information on BD-1 and a to-scale minifigure piece of BD-1 himself.

5 The Legend of Zelda - Great Deku Tree 2-in-1

A blast from the past, or a present from the present

The Great Deku Tree is an iconic location (and character) from across the Legend of Zelda series, with different installments featuring different variations of the massive plant-person. This LEGO set allows builders to choose between Ocarina of Time and Breath of the Wild versions of the Deku Tree, as well as his surroundings and the characters visiting him.

The Ocarina of Time LEGO variant of the Great Deku Tree features both young and adult Link minifigures, as well as a buildable model of Link's house. On the other hand, the Breath of the Wild version features minifigures of both Link and Zelda, as well as a small army of Kuroks for the duo to hang out with. Making the choice between the two sets isn't easy, but neither is saving Hyrule.

4 LEGO Icons - Atari 2600

Do not disturb: Game in progress

The LEGO Atari 2600 deserves a spot on the list just for its great variety of builds alone. With an Atari 2600 console, a controller, three cartridges with their own holding shelf, 3D builds of three iconic Atari games and a minifigure diorama, this set is a great piece to display all together or spread out across multiple places. The set was created to celebrate 50 years since the original console's release and is one of LEGO's finest adult sets.

Asteroids, Centipede and Adventure are all given the LEGO treatment with carts and models, plus a small model of a kid (wearing an Atari t-shirt) playing an Atari in his 1980s home pops out of the system from a hidden flap. The joystick plugs in and can actually be moved like a joystick, plus the Adventure game (which is considered to contain the first appearance of an Easter egg in a video game) has an actual hidden Easter egg!

3 LEGO Icons - PAC-MAN Arcade

Waka waka waka waka

Perhaps the most iconic arcade machine of all time, it only makes sense that PAC-MAN join the impromptu video game hall of fame that LEGO is establishing with its sets. The cabinet comes with a minifigure-scale display of a young woman playing the original PAC-MAN arcade machine, which can be stored inside the cabinet.

But what really makes this set great are all the functional details built into it. The red transparent coin slot of arcade fame actually lights up when you press it, plus the joystick can move in four different directions. The best thing about this set, however, is the rotating crank on the side of the machine which causes the on-screen ghosts and Pac-Man to move across the level, emulating the gameplay of the original arcade classic. Plus, the little figures at the top of the cabinet rotate to display however you choose!

2 Super Mario 64 Question Mark Block

Hold on to your hat!

A fantastic montage of the most iconic spots in Super Mario 64, the Question Mark Block set features a great look and a ton of cool secrets. Peach's Castle, Bob-Omb Battlefield, Cool, Cool Mountain and Lethal Lava Trouble are all recreated in adorable LEGO displays. We love the fold-out contraption used to display and hide the four dioramas inside, as well as the cute minimalist take on all the settings and microfigure characters.

Hidden Easter eggs include a miniature Yoshi on top of Princess Peach's castle, a hidden slide inside Cool, Cool Mountain and a removable facade that shows the hub world interior of the castle. Plus, anybody who owns the LEGO Mario Starter Course sets can use the Mario figure to interact with the different parts of the question block, unlocking 10 hidden power stars and secret reactions.

1 Super Mario - Nintendo Entertainment System

The one that started it all...

This set is as stylish as it is innovative. Not only does it recreate the original NES console and controller perfectly (while featuring a moving cartridge slot which fits a replica Super Mario Bros. NES Cartridge), but it also comes with a retro television set that's playing Mario. And the best part? Mario and the level both actually move.

Inside the TV is a conveyor belt system which builders reconstruct the first level of the original Super Mario Bros. on, which they then can rotate to create the illusion of moving from left to right. Plus, there's a little floating Mario that hovers over the background and jumps along the level. And to top it all off, the whole set is also compatible with the LEGO Mario Starter Course figures, unlocking new features and making this not just one of the best video game LEGO sets, but one of the best LEGO sets period.