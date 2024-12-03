Under the sea, down where it’s wetter, gaming is better, take it for free. Poor references aside, the ocean remains a never-ending bounty for stories and video games. In a way, the deep blue realm is like space -- unexplored, littered with mystery and inhabited by strange alien creatures.

Best of all, the setting is perfect for every genre. Whether you’re making a horror game about surviving some undersea terror, a science fiction story about exploring with colorful aquatic critters, or some warped combination of the two, the ocean will provide. So, put on your scuba gear, because it’s time to dive into a treasure trove of the finest games found only in the briny deep.

10 Barotrauma

The Depths of Terror

Who hasn’t wanted to pilot a submarine? In Barotrauma, it takes a whole crew to operate and defend your vessel, and though the 2D game features NPCs to assist, it’s more fun to team up with other players in online co-op. It won’t be easy, as the deep is inhabited by terrifying entities that would make H. P. Lovecraft himself blush.

This game isn’t a simple drive in one direction. It requires teamwork to navigate the sub through a dark ocean inhabited by enormous sea monsters. Be prepared for a fight, as these battles can be intense. You won’t just be fending off outside organisms either as sometimes the nasty critters will breach the hull and come after your characters. Anything can happen and Barotrauma is a terrifying experience you won’t want to play alone.

9 BioShock 2 Remastered

Return to Rapture

Often considered the black sheep of the family, BioShock 2 still captures the feeling of being trapped under the sea while putting the player into moments of moral dilemmas that the series is known for. Except now, Rapture has fallen into further ruin, its inhabitants having devolved into a cult of abominable maniacs.

One of the big selling points of the sequel is you get to play as a Big Daddy, and since your character is in a diving suit, it allows for moments where you get to leave the confines of Rapture and explore areas of the ocean. That aside, the FPS gameplay is another plus. Use the right trigger to fight enemies with your weapons and drill, and the left trigger to blast them with your array of enhanced Plasmid abilities, which can lead to unique combination attacks. Despite its setbacks, BioShock 2 is full of undersea fun.

Its multiplayer was enjoyable too. Sadly, this feature was not included in the remastered edition.

8 Endless Ocean: Blue World

Relax & Explore

Some sequels have trouble living up to their predecessors, but sometimes, they excel and surpass the original, which is the case for Endless Ocean: Blue World. Only released on the Nintendo Wii, despite its limited graphics, the game is a soothing experience about exploring the sea.

There’s no plot involving sea monsters or Lovecraftian nightmares -- it’s just you scuba diving in various locations and interacting with the undersea life. Sure, there’s the occasional scary moment or two where you must avoid the more hazardous ocean creatures, but most of the game focuses on simulating a more calming side of the ocean. Endless Ocean is recommended for players looking for a more realistic video game.

7 Dave the Diver

An Addicting Pixelated Adventure

Exploring the ocean can be hungry work, particularly for those who have a taste for seafood. Well, Dave the Diver can satisfy that desire as you take on the role of Dave -- diver by day, restaurant worker by night -- in an RPG adventure with a pixel art design.

With only a diving suit, a harpoon gun and a ranged weapon, you venture into the ocean to catch fish that you’ll serve as a sushi dish in your restaurant. Such a simple concept is what makes this game fun and addicting. With the money earned in the restaurant, you can upgrade your gear to dive further where the better fish lurk, which will unlock new recipes to serve your customers. Though it won’t be simple forever, the deeper you dive, you’ll soon discover there’s more than fish down there.

6 Maneater

You Are a Monster

Watch out, players, she’ll chew you up. She’s a Maneater. Or better yet, you are. Because in this game, YOU get to play the monster. Go on a rampage where you’re mutating shark causes carnage and mayhem below and above the water.

Maneater is pure mindless fun, along with the same sense of humor you’d usually find in the Saints Row games. The more creatures you consume, and the more collectibles you discover, the more your shark will mutate, going from a Jaws knockoff into a glowing behemoth out of a Godzilla film. All in all, Maneater is perfect for those looking for a game to destress or to live out their fantasy of being an unstoppable monster.

5 SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle For Bikini Bottom Rehydrated

An Utter Blast of Cartoon Fun

Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? It’s that little yellow sponge in the remake of his classic 3D platformer: SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle For Bikini Bottom Rehydrated. In an aquatic adventure set in a cartoon world, you can go ahead and throw logic out the window.

You get to play as SpongeBob, or Patrick and Sandy. The city of Bikini Bottom has been invaded by Plankton and his army of robots. Using your characters’ unique abilities, it falls on SpongeBob and his friends to stop Plankton's plans. Bust up machines across familiar locations from the show, hopping across platforms and locating hidden collectibles. Best of all, the remake includes cut content that didn’t make it into the original game.

4 SOMA

The Empty Future

Set in a dark future, SOMA is a Sci-Fi and Horror tale that drops the player in an abandoned undersea base, with no memory of how they got there. From Frictional Games, the same minds behind the Amnesia series, comes one of the most depressing games ever made, and that’s not an insult.

This isn’t a story about saving the world. SOMA delves into some heavy themes about extinction, transhumanism and digital immortality. The gameplay focuses more on atmosphere as the player explores each underwater facility, solving puzzles and picking up clues about what has happened. SOMA is like being cast into an abyss, and no matter where you turn, there’s no way out, and no happy ending waiting for you.

3 ABZÛ

An Uplifting Journey