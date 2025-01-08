When it comes to Palworld, survival isn’t just about catching adorable Pals or building your dream base -- it’s about wielding the kind of weapons that make enemies think twice before messing with you. From melee weapons to grenades, the right weapon can turn a tough fight into a walk in the park. But with over fifty weapons to choose from, how do you know which ones truly stand out? That’s where this list comes in!

Want something versatile for up-close action? Or maybe you prefer a weapon that can level the playing field (literally) from a distance? We’ve got everything covered. From weapons that rain fire on your enemies to melee weapons that double as resource-gathering tools, this list is packed with the must-haves to conquer the wild and wonderful world of Palworld.

10 Rocket Launcher

Take Out Multiple Enemies with One Well-Timed Shot

If you’re surrounded by a horde of enemies, instead of panicking, you whip out the Rocket Launcher, fire one well-aimed shot, and BOOM -- problem solved. With this weapon you can clear waves of enemies or take down massive bosses with ease.

A standard Rocket Launcher dishes out a jaw-dropping 10,000 damage. That’s enough to make even the fiercest bosses rethink their life choices. An upgraded version, like the Legendary Rocket Launcher, can unleash up to 14,000 damage. But there’s a catch: it’s a one-shot reload weapon, so precision is key.

9 Assault Rifle

Decent for All Kinds of Combat Situations

The Assault Rifle is perfect for just about any combat situation. Got a mob of enemies closing in? No problem -- its rapid-fire burst mows them down with precision and speed. Need to chip away at a boss’s massive health bar? It can keep up the pressure while letting you stay mobile and out of harm’s way.

It’s not the flashiest weapon, but sometimes simple and effective is all you need to dominate. And with a durability of 3000, you won’t be bothered about maintenance for some time. Its thirty round magazine also makes it perfect for sustained fire with fewer interruptions.

8 Handgun

Perfect for Quick Skirmishes

The Handgun is an unassuming little weapon that packs way more punch than you’d expect. With its quick-draw speed and fast-fire rate, it’s perfect for taking out smaller threats or softening up bigger enemies before bringing out the heavy hitters.

The Handgun boasts a damage of 250, which is great for a smaller weapon. Although it has only eight rounds, it’s manageable with fast reloads. The Handgun is ideal for quick skirmishes and staying mobile while still delivering consistent damage. Pair it with Pals that can distract or tank for you and you’ll be unstoppable.

7 Pump-Action Shotgun

Impressive Damage and Fire Rate from Close Range

Pump-Action Shotgun is your best friend when things get up close and personal. It deals an impressive 220 damage per shot, making it perfect for those chaotic close-range encounters. If you're surrounded by aggressive Pals or enemy raiders, just whip out your Pump-Action Shotgun and the problem will be solved in no time.

Related Palworld: Best Fire Type Pals for Combat Tier List The Fire Type category of Palworld is filled with tough Pals. Even the weaker Pals in this category will be worthwhile additions to your team.

Plus, it comes with an 8-round magazine, so you’re not stuck reloading after every shot like with the Double-Barreled Shotgun. That extra capacity means you can keep the action flowing without missing a beat. And while it’s heavier than other weapons, its sheer firepower makes it worth lugging around.

6 Laser Rifle

Deals Heavy Damage from Long Range

I love the Laser Rifle for its sheer destructive power. This baby deals a hefty 1,250 base damage, meaning it can shred through enemies before they can think of getting close. With a 30-round magazine, you’ll be firing bursts of light that feel almost infinite during intense fights. And with a durability of 3,000, it’s built to last through some of the nastiest encounters.

This weapon is a mid-to-long-range marvel. Pick enemies off from afar and avoid messy melee scuffles. Also bear in mind that the rapid-fire mode can burn through ammo quicker than you think, so keep plenty on hand.

5 Multi Guided Missile Launcher

Fire Multiple Missiles with Laser-Sharp Precision

The Multi Guided Missile Launcher isn’t just your average launcher -- it’s the VIP of explosive weaponry. Imagine firing not one, not two, but four missiles in quick succession with laser-sharp precision. Yes, it’s as awesome as it sounds, and once you get it, you’ll wonder how you ever survived without it.

The Multi Guided Missile Launcher is a beast when it comes to crowd control. Got a swarm of enemies coming your way? No problem. The guided missiles will track your enemies, making it nearly impossible to miss. It’s also perfect for dealing with those tanky bosses that refuse to go down without a fight.

4 Gatling Gun

Best Gun for Uninterrupted Fire

The Gatling Gun shines because of its absurd rate of fire and massive magazine size. It’s perfect for holding off swarms of Pals or breaking down a boss’s defenses in record time. The damage per bullet might seem modest, but multiply that by how fast this thing spits bullets and you’ve got a weapon that feels borderline overpowered.

Related Best Pals For Combat Tier List | Palworld If you are looking to elevate your Palworld gameplay, this is the guide for you.

The Gatling Gun also boasts incredible durability, so you don’t need to worry about it falling apart mid-fight. But remember this beast eats bullets for breakfast, so carry plenty of Gatling Gun rounds.

3 Fire Arrow Crossbow

Perfect For Stealthy, Long-Range Attacks

The Fire Arrow Crossbow doesn’t just deal decent amount of damage -- it brings the heat, literally. Every shot ignites your target with burn damage over time, which is like having a little fire minion helping you whittle down your enemies’ health bar.

The Fire Arrow Crossbow is also effective against bosses or those pesky mobs that just won’t quit. Plus, it’s satisfying to watch them take damage while you reload for the next hit. If you’ve been relying on standard guns, this crossbow offers a spicy upgrade. It’s quieter than a Gatling Gun and more precise than a Rocket Launcher.

2 Double-Barreled Shotgun

Fires Twice at Close Range

The Double-Barreled Shotgun packs a massive punch with its high burst damage -- we’re talking about a weapon that can dish out 190 base damage per shot. And since it fires two shells in rapid succession, it’s basically a mic drop in every close-range skirmish.

But here’s the thing -- it’s not just about power. The shotgun is simple and reliable. Sure, you only get two shots before reloading, but when those two shots can obliterate most threats, who’s counting? The key is to get close -- like, really close -- then shoot!

1 Sword

Most Powerful Melee Weapon

The Sword is not your average melee weapon. With a base damage of 525, it’s the most powerful melee weapon you can lay your hands on. Facing a pack of aggressive Pals or a pesky bandit? Swing, slash, repeat -- and they’ll be history in seconds. But remember to stick close to enemies to maximize damage as this isn’t a long-range weapon.

What makes the sword even cooler is its versatility. Instead of lugging around separate tools, you can use the Sword to mine rocks and chop trees, making it your best friend for adventuring and resource-gathering.