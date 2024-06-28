Key Takeaways Here are the top 10 Cyberpunk games, based on their Metacritic scores:

Deus Ex (90%)

Shadowrun: Dragonfall (87%)

The cyberpunk genre has always been a favorite of RPG fans within the gaming sphere, but there has never been more attention on the genre than when Cyberpunk 2077 was released in December 2020. It attracted so much attention due to aggressive marketing with Keanu Reeves at the heart of the push. But upon release, it was an absolute car crash, which went some way to explaining the marketing strategy.

Related Review: Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty delivers a massive amount of new content which is at the same high level of quality.

The game would claw its way back into the zeitgeist and restore its reputation, however, now serving as one of the most polished open-world games on the market. But if you're reading this right now, you have likely seen all that Night City has to offer and you're probably hungry for more futuristic brilliance. Well, head down to your local Ripper-Doc and slap on an energy booster augmentation, because you have long cyberpunk-fuelled gaming sessions ahead of you!

10 The Ascent

Developer Neon Giant Metacritic Score 74%

We begin our Cyberpunk smorgasbord with The Ascent, an ambitious isometric top-down shooter that feels a little bit like if Diablo and Cyberpunk 2077 had a lovechild, and we are here for it. It's hard to believe that this entire game was created by a little team of 12 people on a shoestring budget because, in terms of cyberpunk world-building, it's about as interesting and atmospheric as it gets.

The game has surprisingly varied, engaging, and challenging cover shooter combat, but the value of the game comes from the incredibly detailed visuals and the intricately crafted world of Veles. The characters you meet are memorable, the quests are intense, and the vistas as you look over a railing at the levels of bustling districts below are captivating. It's an indie gem worth diving into, so be sure to hop into this one when you can.

9 Ghostrunner

Developer One More Level Metacritic Score 81%

I was a little torn between which Cyberpunk free-runner game to include on this list, but I bumped Mirror's edge for this one for two reasons. Mirror's Edge feels like a bit of a stretch as a cyberpunk world, and Ghostrunner is just much more fluid and bombastic. Ghostrunner, for those unaware, is a dystopian platforming masterclass where you slice and dice your way to Dharma Tower to try and free Humanity from the Keymaster's vice grip.

Ghostrunner feels like an enhanced version of what Mirror's Edge offered many years ago, adding frantic and engaging platforming and combat with a focus on precision, speed, and near-perfection to progress. It's that perfect balance between flow-state gameplay and intense ninja action. If that sounds like your thing, run, slide, and wall-jump into this one.

8 Transistor

Developer Supergiant Games Metacritic Score 83%

I've always said that Transistor was the game that served as the framework for the popular Roguelike smash-hit Hades. You can see the similarities in the hack-and-slash combat and the various power-ups and builds you can run, akin to Hades' Boons. But the difference here is that this is a linear, story-driven adventure set in a picturesque cyberpunk setting.

Related Best Games Like Hades 2 Roguelike treasures For After You Slay Chronos

This comparison, in case you didn't pick up on it, was about as high praise as I could possibly dole out, as Transistor is a polished, atmospheric, and dynamic game that feels like a perfect follow-on from Bastion, but also has enough unique quirks, like the Function system and the heavy focus on a captivating musical score to make it stand out. Simply put, Supergiant just don't make bad games, so if you're looking for a nailed-on good time, this is a safe bet.

7 Citizen Sleeper

Developer Jump Off The Age Metacritic Score 82%

I'm going to make another bold comparison to a beloved indie game. Citizen Sleeper is as close to a Cyberpunk Disco Elysium as we will likely ever get, and again, that's high praise. Citizen Sleeper sees you play as an escaped android who must try and survive and carve out a new life on a space station known as The Eye. But all the while, there will always be a sneaking feeling that there's a target on your back, and someone is inches away from pulling the trigger.

This life on the run is a compelling central theme of this game, which will see you battle for your own freedom while meeting a series of troubled souls aboard The Eye, which will force you to face tough moral dilemmas head-on, all while trying to make sense of a brilliant dice-based probability system that will define your time on The Eye. It's a game with staggeringly good writing, standout moments aplenty, and immediately immerses you in a compelling Cyberpunk setting. I honestly cannot recommend this sleeper hit enough, so wake up Sleeper, it's time to play.

6 Stray

Developer Blue Twelve Metacritic Score 83%

I know that most people love Stray due to the fact that it has a cute cat as the star of the show. But, much to my surprise, upon release, this game placed me in a dark and dingy cyberpunk underground society that time forgot and I couldn't get enough. Stray takes place in a chilling cyberpunk dystopia with an emotionally-charged and engaging story. Sure, you can hop around and do quintessentially silly cat things, but at its core, this game tries to tell an interesting tale, and it does a better job than it has any right to.

The relationship between you and your robot companion B-12 builds into a true friendship over time. The various regions of this underground settlement are beautifully bleak, and the ending will likely bring a tear to your eye. This game may have started as a glorified meme, but it's more than just 'that cat game.' It's a feline-focused adventure like no other than you need to play.

5 Shadowrun: Dragonfall

Developer Harebrained Schemes Metacritic Score 87%

Have you ever been in a position where you can't decide between a medieval fantasy with dragons or a futuristic Cyberpunk epic steeped in neon? Well, you will find Shadowrun: Dragonfall right in the middle of this rather peculiar Venn diagram, offering one of the most unique RPG settings of the modern era. It's a Cyberpunk game at its core that sees you take control of a band of lowlifes just trying to survive until the oppressive rule of The Flux, but with the critical caveat that magic, elves, trolls and all the fantasy staples call this sea of neon a home too.

With the return of the dragon Feuerschwinge, you'll need to navigate this dystopian cityscape and try to make sense of the unlikely return of an evil force and what that means for you and your followers. It's a sublime isometric RPG with excellent turn-based combat, writing and a killer soundtrack. It is a little 'on-rails' at times, which isn't necessarily what you want from an RPG, but for the unique setting and concept alone, we suggest you dive into this one headfirst.

4 SANABI

Developer WONDER POTION Metacritic Score 83%

Time for a recent indie game to shine in the spotlight. SANABI is a game I'd lovingly describe as an awesome blend between the aforementioned Ghostrunner and The Messenger, providing a Cyberpunk action-platforming adventure where your prosthetic grappling hook arm is the literal ace up your sleeve that will help you navigate this world with style and grace.

In this title you'll need to swing around hostile-filled, neon-drenched areas, dodging bullets as you go to try and find out what happened to the citizens of MAGO. The platforming is satisfying, easy to learn and hard to master. So, basically, everything you could ask of a 2D platformer. It's a genre that is hard to stand out in, but SANABI feels unique in a crowded space, making it a game you should add to your wishlist immediately.

3 Deus Ex

Developer Ion Storm Metacritic Score 90%

If you want to know what people mean when they talk about Immersive Sims, then you should play a game that put the sub-genre on the map. Deus Ex is a level-based cyberpunk epic where you can genuinely play in any way you choose. Due to the sandbox nature of each level, and the different augmentations and powers you can lean into, there are so many ways to achieve your goal. This makes this such an emergent and engaging experience, even today.

But the gameplay is also supported by an excellent narrative that sees you take control of JC Denton, who must work with various entities vying for power and ultimately decide the role of technology in tomorrow's world, and in turn, the fate of the world itself. Even though Adam Jensen's various Deus Ex sequels have their moments, this title still stands head and shoulders above those that would come after. They don't make 'em like this one anymore, so you need to dust off this relic and see what you've been missing.

2 VA-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action

Developer Sukeban Games Metacritic Score 83%

If you have heard of the cozy visual novel series, Coffee Talk, then it might be a surprise to learn that there was a game that more or less perfected this formula years prior. VA-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action is a title that came to be via a cyberpunk themed game jam back in 2014, seeing you play as a Bartender at the heart of a cyberpunk city, and the drinks you serve are your way to affect the lives of those around you.

You'll get to meet the colorful clientele of this dystopian dive bar. New drinks and concoctions will unlock new dialogues and events, allowing you to get to know your regulars better than their own mother, and you'll get to know the world outside the bar through the subtle world-building and drip-fed snippets the game feeds you from shift to shift.

It's basically a waifu dating sim, but it's a polished, gritty and compelling one, and I say that as someone who has no time for visual novels generally. So, for a gateway into the visual novel genre. VA-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action is a brilliant option.

1 Turbo Overkill

Developer Trigger Happy Interactive Metacritic Score 87%

Let's go out with a bang. Or, in the case of Turbo Overkill, a violent gory explosion. Turbo Overkill is a game that wears its inspirations upon its bloodstained sleeves, offering quintessential boomer shooter gameplay that will remind 90s kids out there just how good games like DOOM, Quake, and Heretic were and still are. Only in Turbo Overkill, there's still that modern edge that makes this a leap forward for the genre, rather than just a love letter to the past.

This game sees you return to your hometown of Paradise to take down a rampant AI in the most violent way possible. Whether that be through making use of your chainsaw leg augmentation or just keeping it old school with a trusty shotgun, we can guarantee that you'll have a fun, visceral time. Thanks to the unique take on bullet time, the excellent platforming mechanics, and a focus on over-the-top violence, this feels like the freshest take on the boomer shooter in years, so if your idea of a good time is non-stop action with no off-ramps, then Turbo Overkill is just the ticket.