Cosmetics may not seem like a big deal in video games, especially if they don't provide in-game buff or effects. But if you're someone who cares about their appearance, roleplaying or generally just squeezing all the possible fun out of every game you play, then these aesthetic items will hold a special place in your heart. Not all games offer such items, but one game that has them in abundance is Stardew Valley.

This game provides an endless supply of furniture, flora, clothing and decor items that allow you to shape your farmstead in your own image. But we want to focus primarily on headwear today, as there is a wide selection of hats in this game that can make you the envy of all your peers in Pelican Town and beyond. But which are the most eye-catching of all? Well, that's something we intend to answer right now!

10 Straw Hat

Suck it, Agibail!

Description: Light and cool, it's a farmer's delight. How To Obtain: Win The Egg Hunt at the Egg Festival

We kick things off with a hat that may seem rather unremarkable compared to the more bombastic options on this list, but this one is special for sentimental and somewhat spiteful reasons. You see, when the Egg Festival rolls around early in the game, you'll be urged to compete in the annual egg hunt around the town, and unless you know the route around the town to grab these eggs fast, chances are Abigail is going to beat you and ruin your chances of being the talk of the town.

This will naturally make your blood boil, and when spring rolls around again, you'll be ready. You'll optimize your route and win with ease, and in turn, you'll win the Straw Hat , an eternal memory of you beating your rival to treasure forever. Plus, you'll look just darling when you pop it on. So, if you want to really stick it to Abigail, getting this hat is the way to do it.

9 Pumpkin Mask

I Am The Pumpkin King!

Description: This must have been a pretty big pumpkin once... How To Obtain: Can be Tailored with Cloth and Jack-O-Lantern

If you're a fan of The Office, you may remember the cold open where Dwight puts a pumpkin on their head as a prank fueled by 'the spirit of Halloween.' Well, if you too want to become a terrifying walking Jack-o'-lantern, then you can seek out this Pumpkin Mask in Stardew Valley and make Halloween a year-round affair.

Unlike many other hats on this list, this one doesn't require the player to achieve a certain accolade or complete a series of quests. Instead, you can tailor this item as and when you feel like it, making it one of the more accessible hats on this list, but no less striking or eye-catching. Jack Skellington may be the Pumpkin King in Halloween Town, but in Pelican Town, that title is yours for the taking.

8 Mushroom Cap

A Hat That'll Make You Seem Like A Fungi

Description: It smells earthy How To Obtain: Has a 1% drop chance when you chop down a Mushroom Tree

Stardew Valley gives you several ways to create a farm that is one with nature. You can plant trees to make an orchard grow on your farmland, you can take care of a wild variety of animals and you can even pick a forest farm at the beginning of the game to make your farm look like it's hidden away in the Cindersap Woods. Nothing screams forest life like mushrooms, however, and if you happen to grow giant mushrooms on your farm, you have a small chance of getting this hat as a reward.

When you chop down these Mushroom Trees, you have a 1% chance of getting this Mushroom Cap as a rare drop, so not only is this hat aesthetically pleasing, it's so rare it's bound to make you the envy of your Stardew-loving peers as well. Mushroom Trees are very much a late-game endeavor, so don't expect this one without putting the work in, but if you're lucky, you can be a little toadstool living your best life.

7 Blobfish Mask

Guaranteed 1st Place At Any Ugly Hat Competition

Description: Just as spongy as the real thing! How To Obtain: Taliored using Blobfish and Cloth

There are a number of fish that are instantly recognizable within Stardew Valley, such as the elusive Sturgeon or the selection of Legendary Fish, for example. In terms of design, however, none stand out more than the Blobfish . It's hard to believe that this fish is actually modeled on something that lives in the real world because it's ugly beyond comprehension, yet there's something rather endearing about it.

Well, if you found this fish weirdly cute when you encountered it at the Midnight Market for the first time, I come bearing good news. This fish comes in hat form, and it's just as grotesque as the real thing. If you like the novelty of an ugly hat, they don't come much uglier than this. The Blobfish Mask is a standout piece of headgear, for better or worse, and well worth adding to your collection.

6 Junimo Hat

Harness The Magic Of The Valley

Description: An honor to our little buddies How To Obtain: Achieve perfection, then purchase from Hat Mouse for 25,000G

There are a lot of hats in this game that are only obtained by jumping through particular hoops to earn them. That might be cooking all the recipes in the game, or catching all the fish. None of these hats offer more bragging rights than the Junimo Hat , however, as this hat is proof that you have achieved perfection within the game. Which, in case you don't know, is impressive indeed.

This means you'll need to have shipped everything, make friends with everyone, find all the Golden Walnuts and Stardrops in the game, craft everything in the game, and that's not even an exhaustive list. So, next time you see someone who is wearing this cute little junimo hat, you'll know that they are a Stardew Pro. So if you want this one too, you'll need to get to work!

5 Frog Hat

Admirers Will Find You Ribbiting

Description: A slimy friend that lives on your dome How To Obtain: Fish in the water within Gourmand's Cave

If you're someone who has really taken to island life on Ginger Island, then you'll likely have met Gourmand, the big ol' frog that has some specific tasks for you. He'll ask to see the different crops and oddities of the island to relive the wild days of his youth, and in return, he'll reward you with some Golden Walnuts. There is, however, another secret item that you can nab from his cave.

When in Gourmand's Cave, if you fish in the nearby body of water, you'll be able to fish up the Frog Hat , a snazzy and delectably cute piece of headgear that will allow you to show your appreciation for Gourmand every time you complete one of his quests. So, for some amphibian drip, fish this one up when you can.

4 Infinity Crown

Heavy Is The Head...

Description: It's made from an exotic metal you've never seen before How To Obtain: Obtain the Infinity Blade

A small tangent, but nothing filled me with joy more than being rewarded a literal king's crown for completing everything that Untitled Goose Game had to offer. This made me wonder why a game so hat-filled as Stardew Valley does not have such an option. Well, thanks to the 1.6 update, you can get your hands on a new regal crown to slap on your dome.

You can purchase the Infinity Crown from the lovable Hat Mouse, but only when you complete a certain achievement in the game. You'll need to obtain the 'Most Powerful Weapon'. Which, for those who aren't aware, is the Infinity Blade. So you'll need to head to the Volcano Dungeon Forge and craft one of these bad boys if you want this stylish crown for your collection.

3 Magic Cowboy Hat

Hats With Just One Color Are For Suckers!

Description: It's shimmering with prismatic energy How To Obtain: Bought from Desert Trader for 333x Omni Geode

When it comes to accessorizing and matching your hat with your outfit, color plays a vital role. It can often be an arduous task to decide which color you want to go with. So why decide at all? Instead, why not snag yourself the Magic Cowboy Hat , a prismatic-powered hat that cycles through the colors of the rainbow as you wear it?

It's a hat that oozes style and flair, but it's not an easy one to get. You'll technically be able to purchase it from the Desert Trader when you get to the Calico Desert, but he will only trade you this hat for a whooping 333x Omni-Geodes. So, if you really want this one, as soon as you complete the Museum, start stockpiling those geodes, and eventually, you'll get to live your rainbow cowboy fantasy.

2 Concerned Ape Mask

A Not So Subtle Nod To Stardew's Creator

Description: ??? How To Obtain: Achieve Perfection and interact with monkey in the Volcano Caldera

Our runner-up is a mask that is a little nod to the man who made all of this farm-based procrastination possible. The man who somehow managed to create a farm simulator that usurped Harvest Moon as the king of the genre. Of course, I'm referring to Eric Barone, otherwise known as Concerned Ape. He's an angel, and if you want to show your appreciation by running around time roleplaying as Concerned Ape, then this mask is a must-have.

Much like the Junimo Hat listed above, the Concerned Ape Mask, also labeled as ??? (hat) , can only be obtained by those who have achieved perfection within the game. After doing so, you need to head to the Volcano Caldera and interact with the monkey. Then you'll be able to dress up like Eric. But fear not, you won't need to take on the burden of endlessly providing free updates to this wonderful game. Phew!

1 Garbage Hat

It's Dumpster Chic

Description: It's a garbage can lid 'upcycled' into a hat How To Obtain: Players have a 0.2% chance to obtain when checking trash cans (Must search at least 20x Trash Cans)

There could only be one winner, and that had to be the Garbage Hat . The upcycled trash can lid that you wear to show that you are Lord of the bins. This hat has a 0.2% drop chance every time you raid someone's trash can, making it one of the rarest drops in the game. Not to mention one of the most silly, in the best way possible.

It's a way of showing that you are a thrifty farmer, someone that sees one man's trash as another person's treasure. Plus, if you happen to locate the Trash Catalogue as well, you can really lean into the trash aesthetic and embody Frank Reynold's in-ring persona, The Trash Man. It's a wonderfully wacky hat, and our pick of the bunch by some distance.