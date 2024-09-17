Fighting games are expected to have a healthy roster of fighters to choose from or at least come with compelling enough characters to engross you. Just look at the ever-evolving iconic champions and villains from Mortal Kombat. On rare occasions, you'll stumble upon a hidden gem: a fighting game with a robust character creation system.

RPG fans know just how important character customization is, but it's a feature that understandably eludes fighters. But the opportunity to truly immerse ourselves within these gorgeous worlds is too good to miss. Just our luck then that I've found ten fighting games with the best character design systems that will keep you busy long before you ever throw a single punch.

There's a mixture of old and new titles in the countdown, and the overall ranking is based on several factors like how many options we're given and how well the design looks.

10 Def Jam: Fight for NY

Character Creation or Police Sketch

Platform(s) GameCube , PS2 , PSP , Xbox (Original) Released August 20, 2004 Developer AKI Corporation, EA Canada

An oldie, yet still good, Def Jam: Fight for NY uses a simple, effective character creator. It’s not as intense as the others on this list, but it offers a good amount for its time. You can change your height, weight, eye shape and more.

How it works still stands out compared to other fighting games . You speak with a sketch artist, and every physical option selected is used as the artist’s drawing. Not many games, fighting or otherwise, can nail such a unique approach.

9 Mortal Kombat: Armageddon

Create a Champion for Earth

Platform(s) PS2 , Wii , Xbox (Original) Released October 11, 2006 Developer(s) Midway Games , Just Games Interactive

Compared to recent MK games, Mortal Kombat: Armageddon doesn’t leave quite the punch anymore. But it still rocked a fun character creator that other fighting games lacked. You can do the basics like selecting your gender and skin color, but it has some amusing aspects.

You can choose a specific face. The labels still make me laugh to this day from “Possessed” and “Evil,” to “Old” and “Old Evil.” I must admit, those were some of my favorites. On the serious side, you can also choose different MK races like Tarkatan.

8 Smack Studio

Bringing Pixels to Life

Release Date July 31, 2024 Developer ThirdPixel Interactive

Smack Studio is the fighting game for players who are also artists. An indie gem, you can build a character that's truly your own by importing your own sprites. Their system effortlessly redraws and animates them as though they’ve always been a part of the game.

Not only that, but you can even build your own stages. It’s one of the best fighting games with personalized and distinct character creation and level customization.

7 Jump Force

Live Out Your Anime Dreams

Admittedly, Jump Force wasn’t the epic anime/manga fighter I or many other fans expected. But that doesn’t erase the excitement with the character creator. If you ever dreamed of designing an OC for your favorite manga, now’s your chance.

There are so many sliders. Enough that you’ll have plenty of fun before testing the actual gameplay. Every step offers elements typical of anime from a skin color selection that almost covers the whole rainbow to hairstyles that are as unrealistic as they are cool.

6 SoulCalibur V

Create Without Restraint

Platform(s) PS3 , Xbox 360 Released January 31, 2012 Developer(s) Project Soul

The SoulCalibur franchise is popularized for having a strong character creation system among the slew of fighting games available and SoulCalibur V didn’t disappoint. It improved everything fans loved in its predecessors.

There are zero restrictions here. You want to create a pretty character dressed like a pirate with the voice of a "Main Bad Guy" (whatever that means)? Go for it. Nothing’s stopping you.

5 Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

Immerse Yourself in the World of Dragon Ball

The Dragon Ball world is vast. So, when the opportunity to create a character presents itself in Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, it’s easy to spend quite some time at the start of this fighting game. Create a Majin, Earthling, Saiyan, Namekian, or Frieza Race and take them through the highly-entertaining storyline.

What’s great is that there are also solid differences between not just the races, but also a few with gender like with the Majin race. It’s a fun way to add more depth to an already strong game.

4 Tekken 8

Fight with Famous Characters

Tekken 8 stands out as one of the best fighting games with a strong character creator without actually having a traditional creation system. Instead of building an original character, you’re using the roster of familiar fighters as a base.

Even so, fans still make remarkable designs based on real people or other famous characters. Leon Kennedy is a favorite for many. Add to that the incredible graphics and you have yourself an entertaining character design. The only reason it doesn’t make the top three is simply because you can’t make a character from scratch.

3 SoulCalibur VI

An Improvement of a Solid System

As with V, SoulCalibur VI lets you design a character perfect for the environment of the game. At this point in the series, the graphics are an obvious improvement. That certainly helps concerning the character design.

You still get numerous options from hairstyle to height and voice. The only major difference from the previous game is that you’re more limited concerning your race selection. Even with the narrowed parameters, there’s no denying how well you can come up with a personalized fighter.

2 Street Fighter 6

Incredible Characters or Grotesque Monsters

When Street Fighter 6 landed, it quickly became one of the most popular fighting games, and a hotly-discussed feature is its character creator. In World Tour Mode, you’re tasked to design your personalized fighter to join the ranks with popular characters .

And the realm of possibilities is endless. There are enough sliders and options for you to build a stunning fighter. Or maybe you want a creepy abomination not meant to see the light of day? You can do that too.

1 WWE 2K24

Make the Best Wrestler of All Time

As a wrestling fan, there’s a lot to praise about WWE 2K24 . One of the most delightful features besides the fighting is the character creation. Set aside some time as you’ll be there awhile, especially if you utilize the face scan feature. When you have players creating the likes of Deadpool, you know things are serious.

It’s the perfect way to stretch your creative skills and transform some of your favorite characters into famous wrestlers. You can even download other superstars made by fellow fans to add to your game too.