If you want the rush of building thriving civilizations with little room for error, RTS games are perfect. Age of Mythology does it all with a heavy hand of mysticism. As an avid mythology fan, this gem caught my eye years ago. And although the release of Retold pulled me back in, there’s still more to discover in the world of RTS games.

Numerous games will give you that rush you get from strategy-heavy designs from resource management to shoring up defenses. Or maybe you’re in the market for other games that lean on the cultural aspects of ancient civilizations? Either way, there are plenty of RTS games any Age of Mythology fan can love.

10 Vedelem: The Golden Horde

Defend Yourself Against Endless Assaults

Developer Castle Roaches Release June 22, 2021

Was combat one of your favorite features in Age of Mythology? If so, Vedelem: The Golden Horde may be just what you need. It takes place during the 13th century with the Mongolian invasion. As it’s the main plot, your primary concern is ensuring you have a large and well-equipped army to protect your city.

You can always expand your territory to find more resources. Building itself isn’t as immersive as other RTS games, but it offers just enough to flex your battle strategy skills.

9 Memoriapolis

Develop a Wonderous Culture

Platform(s) PC Released August 29, 2024 Developer(s) 5PM Studio

Memoriapolis is a charming indie city builder that’s perfect for passing the time when you want to expand from Age of Mythology. There are RTS elements that are familiar and unique to this specific game.

For instance, rather than just resource management, you also tackle historical events like the Plague. These can quickly decimate everything you’ve built. This gives it a great deal of replayability as you can decide on a new culture and a new route to take each time to experience something different.

8 Total War: Pharaoh

Become a Great King or an Invader

OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 76/100 Platform(s) PC Released October 11, 2023 Developer(s) Creative Assembly

If you enjoy Age of Mythology, you can appreciate the culture behind Total War: Pharaoh. It sends you to Ancient Egypt during both a flourishing time and a tumultuous time. You can choose the leader you want to be, becoming one of the last great kings or the invader.

What’s even more fun is that it heavily encourages multiple playthroughs. You can customize each campaign, making it easier or harder to explore new paths in building your empire.

7 Anno 1800

Bring in the Industrial Age

If you’re in the market for an RTS like Age of Mythology at a completely different time, Anno 1800 will give you everything you seek. We’re pulled into the Industrial Age of the 19th century with all the advances and controversies that came with it.

It’s a refreshing environment where real-time strategy games are concerned. You still manage your resources, build cities and battle enemies, but the look and feel that comes from this period helps it stand out as you can create a stunning metropolis if you play your cards right.

6 Godsworn

Fight Against the Crusaders

Developer Thunderoak Interactive Release March 28, 2024

Much like Age of Mythology, Godsworn is an RTS game rich in mythological culture. You can choose to be a divine hero during the Baltic Crusades, a time when pagan gods and their clans fought against the invaders.

The heroes all have unique abilities too. As you develop, you can attract a legion of worshipers to join your ranks. There’s even a cool, optional co-op campaign to unite the pagan tribes better and fight the crusaders who want to take everything from you all.

5 Civilization VI

An Expansive Empire Across History

For those who love Age of Mythology, Civilization VI can give you a taste of the RTS game, just without the godly myths. You can tackle the exciting task of going head-to-head against historical figures or befriend and gather allies. These figures are designed to react to you and your growing empire according to their behavior in history.

There’s hardly any limit to your development either. You can start from ancient civilizations and expand far enough throughout the years that you’re building rockets to launch into space.

4 Northgard

A Fun Dive into Norse Mythology

Age of Mythology players who love the mythical aspect of the RTS game can enjoy a title like Northgard. It focuses on one culture: Norse. It’s as delightful as anything else as you can choose your clan and forge a path into a new world.

All the usual strategic aspects are here as you must assign your people tasks to ensure the survival of your budding colony. Tackle environmental dangers and head into combat with others to expand your hold whether solo or in co-op. There are even different game modes where you can face off against your friends.

3 Total War: Medieval II

Expand Your Reign from Europe to the New World

Time for another addition from the Total War franchise, and this time, it’s Medieval II. There are truly countless hours of gameplay here if you wish for it. Otherwise, you can tackle the campaign with a more straightforward approach.

The epic, large-scale battles alone give it a slight edge compared to Age of Mythology. There are several fun realistic features too like the immersive weather system that can really disrupt everything in the best way. It’s ideal for both solo play and multiplayer as it has an impressive 8-way multiplayer battle system.

2 Manor Lords

From a Quaint Village to a Lively City

Manor Lords takes what Medieval II does with the time period and expands it. It’s an accurate portrayal. Building is perhaps the most fun part of the experience. There’s no grid, so you’re free to place things however you’d like for better or worse.

Resource management is another cool feature, especially compared to Age of Mythology. It has an environment that reacts accordingly such as wildlife flocking to other areas as you expand your city. Manor Lords dives deep into the strategy aspect, so slowing down and truly thinking about everything is vital.

1 Age of Empires IV

A Classic Franchise Withstands the Test of Time

If you want to play games like Age of Mythology, you can’t go wrong from the parent franchise it spun off from. Age of Empires is one of the most well-known RTS franchises to date and the release of IV highlights just how far they’ve come. As one of the latest entries, it provides an equal amount of nostalgia for veteran players and innovative features for new ones.

Choose to follow well-known historical figures, build cities, witness cultures flourish across 500 years, and of course, battle to expand your reach. You can cooperate with up to seven friends too for an extra set of hands (or dive into some awesome PvP content).