Key Takeaways Black Myth: Wukong sold 10 million copies in just 3 days, making it a top seller on Steam.

Inspired by Norse mythology, God of War 2018 offers a different perspective on Kratos.

Elden Ring, like Black Myth, offers action-packed gameplay and cooperative multiplayer options.

It's no secret that Black Myth: Wukong has taken the gaming world by storm. Three days after its release on August 20, the game sold more than 10 million copies across PC and PS5. At the time of this article, Black Myth: Wukong stands as the No. 1 top seller on Steam, surpassing both Counter-Strike 2 and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, with more than 328,000 positive reviews.

Related Review: Black Myth: Wukong The legend of the Monkey King has come to life like never before in Black Myth: Wukong.

Black Myth: Wukong is deeply rooted in Chinese mythology, telling the story of the Monkey King from the classic Chinese novel Journey to the West through stunning graphics and action-packed boss fights. The main story comes in at about fifteen hours of gameplay, with people reporting between 40 and 70 hours taken to complete the achievements. That means, when you've done all there is to do in Black Myth: Wukong, you might find yourself wondering "what game should I play next?" And don't worry -- we've got you covered.

9 God of War

From Greek God to Mortal Father

Santa Monica Studio Media Assets

In God of War, you play as Kratos, but unlike the games that came before it in this series, you are no longer the God of War that waged war on Olympus. Set approximately 150 years after 2010's God of War III, Kratos is now a mortal man living in ancient Scandinavia with his son Atreus. As Kratos, you must now fight for both survival and to protect your son.

6:54 Related God of War 2018 Review This is our review of the 2018 God of War PS4 title, commenting on the game's narrative and combat.

Much like how Black Myth: Wukong is rooted in Chinese mythology, 2018's God of War is inspired by Norse mythology. You'll explore six of the nine realms of Norse mythology -- Midgard, Alfheim, Helheim, Jötunheim , Niflheim and Muspelheim -- defeating bosses that range from Ancients to Valkyries along the way.

8 Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Fast-paced Combat in Japan's Sengoku Period

FromSoftware Inc. Media Assets

OK, OK, we know what you're thinking: "but Black Myth: Wukong isn't a soulslike game." While Black Myth is not a souls game by definition, there are many similarities -- both play from a third-person perspective and share an aggressive, fast-paced combat system that can be punishing as you face off against increasingly difficult enemies.

As far as lore goes, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice will take you to Japan's Sengoku period, where you play Wolf, a shinobi whose duty is to protect his lord. Many of the creatures you'll face off against in Sekiro are inspired by yokai -- supernatural creatures and entities in Japanese mythology. There are also multiple locations in Sekiro that pay tribute to historic Japanese landmarks, like the Senpou Temple, based on the Kiyomizu-dera Buddhist temple in Kyoto.

7 Nioh 2

History... With a Supernatural Twist

Nioh 2, the prequel to 2017's Nioh, takes us back to the Sengoku period of Japan. This time, you play as Hidechiyo, a half-yokai (demon) whose appearance and gender is up to you. After customizing your character to your liking, you set off on a journey across Japan, honing your yokai skills and defeating hostile yokai. You'll occasionally receive "Soul Cores" from the enemies that you kill, which will grant and strengthen your yokai abilities.

This is a heavily combat-focused action game, but what really sets Nioh 2 apart is that each character is loosely based on a real-life figure from Japan's history. In fact, the main character -- that's the one you play -- is based on Toyotomi Hideyoshi, a warlord who unified the country in the 1500s. We say "loosely" because the history in this game is interwoven with the world of the supernatural.

6 Assassin's Creed: Odyssey

Witness Both Sides of Peloponnesian War

Ubisoft Media Assets

Based in Grecian history, Assassin's Creed: Odyssey takes place during the Peloponnesian War, which was waged between the Athens and Spartans from 431 to 422 BC. In the middle of it all, you play as either Alexios or Kassandra, a Spartan mercenary who fights on both sides of the war as they journey to find their family.

Playing Odyssey feels like stepping foot into Ancient Greece, from visiting locations like the Agora of Athena and the statue of Zeus at Olympia, and facing off against creatures from Greek mythology like Medusa, the Sphinx and the Minotaur. The game also offers two DLCs, Legacy of the First Blade and The Fate of Atlantis, which further expand on Greece's history and folklore.

5 Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

Close Ties to Norse Mythology

Ninja Theory Media Assets

Set in a world that's inspired by Norse mythology, you play the titular character, Senua, a Celtic warrior who must make her way to Helheim (the afterlife) to rescue the soul of her dead lover. Along the way, you defeat enemies that include malformed Norsemen and Norse Gods like Surtr, Fenrir and Hela.

Related Review: Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice's narrative depiction of mental health is an infectious one -- the type of narrative that has been long overdue in this industry.

While the game being tied so closely with mythology and its action elements are what earned it a spot on this list, what makes Senua's Sacrifice such a powerful tale is its depiction of psychosis, told through the voices -- or "Furies" -- in Senua's head as she battles with mental health.

4 Elden Ring

Action-packed, with Multiplayer Options

FromSoftware Media Assets

Set in a large open world, Elden Ring takes place in the Lands Between, a realm blessed by gods. Similar to Black Myth: Wukong, Elden Ring is action-focused and deals with defeating dangerous bosses. The recently-released DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree, continues the story in the Realm of Shadow with even more dangerous enemies to overcome. There are references to mythology scattered throughout, like the Erdtree's likeness to Yggdrasil in Norse mythology.

Unlike many of the other games on this list, Elden Ring can also be played cooperatively: you can summon friends to help you defeat bosses or engage in PvP combat against other players. If you found yourself playing Black Myth: Wukong and thinking "this would be great to play with friends," then Elden Ring may be the perfect choice.

3 Rise of the Ronin

Play Out the Events that Led to a War

From the creators of Nioh (also mentioned on this list), Rise of the Ronin is set in the mid-19th century, during the Bakumatsu era of Japan's history. History is heavily intertwined throughout the game: in your journey, you visit cities like Yokohama, Kyoto and Edo as they appeared during this time period, and you fight with weapons that include katanas and authentic Boshin war firearms. You'll meet the faces of several political factions -- including the Sabaku, pro-shogunate; Tobaku, anti-shogunate; and Obei, western forces -- and your choices to side with or fight against members of these parties will influence the way your story plays out.

Related Review: Rise of the Ronin Can Team Ninja's DNA and ambitious vision merge into a fantastic new vision for the studio or does Rise of the Ronin fall apart due to its ambition?

Best of all, Rise of the Ronin features three difficulty modes that you can play on, as well as the opportunity to play co-op with up to three friends. Only downside to note: this game is a PS5 exclusive, so it can only be played on that console.

4.0 /5 Action RPG Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 77/100 Critics Recommend: 63% Platform(s) PS5 Released March 22, 2024 Developer(s) Team Ninja Publisher(s) Sony Interactive Entertainment ESRB Mature 17+ // Blood and Gore, Language, Violence Multiplayer Online Co-Op PS Plus Availability N/A Expand

2 Ghost Of Tsushima

Protect Tsuhima Island Against Mongol Invaders

Sucker Punch Productions Media Assets

Another samurai, another adventure. This time, you play Jin Sakai on his quest to protect Tsuhima Island during the first Mongol Invasion of Japan. The narrative is based off of real events during that period of Japanese history, dating back to 1274. In fact, the team behind Ghost of Tsushima -- Sucker Punch Productions -- even visited the real-life Tsuhima Island twice to ensure the game would be as historically authentic as possible.

This game, too, is set from a third-person perspective. In combat, you switch between different stances depending on the type of enemy you're playing against, as well as a "ghost stance" that makes you invincible for a short period of time. Throughout the map, you'll find various Shinto shrines (similar to Black Myth's Keeper's Shrines) that grant you various buff charms and Inari shrines, which will increase the number of buff charms you can have equipped.

4.5 /5 Action Adventure Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 84/100 Critics Recommend: 88% Platform(s) PC PS4 , PS5 Released July 17, 2020 Developer(s) Sucker Punch Publisher(s) Sony ESRB M for Mature: Blood and Gore, Intense Violence, Language, Partial Nudity Multiplayer Online Multiplayer Cross-Platform Play ps4, ps5 Number of Players 2-4 Cross Save yes Expand

1 Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

History Tale Meets the Supernatural ... Again

KOEI TECMO GAMES CO. Media Assets

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty places you in a fictionalized period set before the fall of the Han Dynasty. Much like Nioh, Fallen Dynasty combines a real story from China's history with the supernatural. Throughout the game, you battle historical characters -- like Feng Xi and Zhang Liang -- and creatures from Chinese mythology like Zhu Yan and Taotie. Artistically, the game is beautiful. The combat is fast-paced and complex -- you must deflect attacks in order to successfully counter an enemy's attack.

Related Review: Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Challenge alone does not make a game great, but Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty excels in every area from artistic design to gameplay mechanics.

Once you've completed the base game, Wo Long offers three DLC packs to further build on its universe: Battle of Zhongyuan, Conqueror of Jiangdong and Upheaval in Jingxiang -- though be warned, the DLC reviews are mixed on Steam.