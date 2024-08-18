Key Takeaways Destiny 2 offers a looter-shooter experience similar to Borderlands, with MMO elements and free-to-play access.

The years go by and one fact stays the same: it's been too long since we've gotten a new Borderlands game. With the series combining so many different genres with ease, there aren't many games that can fill that Pandora-shaped hole in our hearts.

Now that we think about it, there are a few games that come to mind as worthy companions to the Borderlands games. Whether it be co-op chaos, looting-and-shooting or comedic adventuring, we've got a wide variety to play for the Borderlands fan left wanting more.

10 Destiny 2

The next generation of looter-shooter

What if Borderlands never ended? While Destiny 2 may not have the trademark humor or artistic flair as the Borderlands games, it does feature a plethora of things in common with the original looter-shooter.

MMO elements are mixed in with loot-based weaponry, customizable classes with skill trees and tense co-op gameplay. Years of consistent content updates and expansions are waiting out there to discover in Destiny 2. Plus, it's free-to-play, so you don't even have to touch your wallet before deciding if you like it!

9 Deep Rock Galactic

Dwarven FPS Mayhem

If you're looking to have a good time, grab a couple of friends (and maybe a pint or two at the bar) and drop in to Deep Rock Galactic: the dwarf-centric class-based co-op FPS! With fresh isometric graphics, colorful settings and loadouts, and enough content to shake a battle axe at, DRG is a must-try.

The entire game is fully playable in up to 4-player co-op, featuring fully-destructible environments with wide varieties of enemies. The daily grind of mining has never been this fun, especially when you get to blast giant spiders with shotguns.

8 Vermintide/Darktide

Slay foes from the past, or the future

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 and Warhammer 40,000: Darktide are two sides of the same coin. Both of them revolve around first-person co-op battles against waves of enemies, with design in the same vein as Left 4 Dead (but with a fantasy/sci-fi twist).

Both feature additional looting and RPG elements, as well as class selection and build customization. Vermintide is set in a dark fantasy universe, battling giant rat-men hybrids, while Darktide takes place in a high science-fiction universe.

7 Dust & Neon

Equal parts Cowboys, Robots and Frankenstein

Dust & Neon adopts similar RPG elements from the Borderlands games, combining them with a fresh helping of roguelite. The result is a challenging twin-stick shooter, with plenty of replayability and progression to keep players satisfied.

The similarities to Borderlands don't stop at skill trees and build customization, though. Unique unlockable vendors, guns with randomized stats and rarities, multiple-holsters for weapons and lootable containers for miles are all present in Dust & Neon.

6 Rage

Another wasteland to rampage through

If you're looking for a world in the same style as the wastelands of Pandora, look no further than the Rage series. Mad Max-esque desert landscapes full of ravenous raiders are as far as the eye can see, with plenty of gnarly FPS action to go around.

While there isn't a co-op element in Rage, there's still a vast open-world with tons of chaotic action to explore. If you're looking for another FPS in a post-apocalyptic/dystopian setting, check out Rage or Rage 2!

5 Dying Light

Open-world zombie parkour!

With branching skill trees, gory and brutal combat and the competitive co-op loot rush straight out of the Borderlands series, Dying Light and Dying Light 2 are great choices for fans of Borderlands. Take Borderlands, swap out the psychos for zombies and the vehicles for parkour, and you've got Dying Light.

Drop-kicking, beheading and vaulting off of enemies are just parts of what make Dying Light one of the most enjoyable experiences in co-op gaming. And at the end of the day, who doesn't like the elevator pitch of a parkour/zombie game?

4 Cyberpunk 2077

Now with less bugs!

While the infamous launch of Cyberpunk 2077 was so messy that it even lead Sony to offer refunds for digital purchases of the game, it's come a long way in the time since it released. Bugs have been patched, glitches have been fixed and the entire combat system has been reworked.

Borderlands fans will find few games this similar to Borderlands (ignoring the lack of co-op play) with rarity-based loot, heavy RPG elements, colorful settings and an interesting story. While it may seem like more of a narrative action game on the surface, Cyberpunk 2077 is a looter-shooter at heart.

3 Helldivers 2

For liberty...

While the RPG and story elements may not be present in this game, Helldivers 2 does have extremely chaotic and hilarious co-op action in common with the Borderlands series. Playing with friends is highly recommended, but the matchmaking in Helldivers 2 can work out in your favor more often than not.

Helldivers 2 features huge battles against giant alien bugs, shoot-outs with deadly robots straight out of Terminator and a diverse collection of artillery to customize your build with. If you're looking for a high-octane co-op shooter, it's hard to find one more action-packed than Helldivers 2.

2 Risk of Rain 2

An intergalactic roguelike looter-shooter

One of the most underrated co-op games on the market right now is Risk of Rain 2, the sci-fi third-person-shooter published by none other than Gearbox themselves. With enough unique items to fill an entire galaxy and explosively brutal boss fights, every Borderlands fan should check this one out.

The game follows suit with Borderlands' class-based co-op system, but changes things up with a roguelike structure, making every playthrough a unique experience. There's still plenty to explore in the procedurally-generated levels, though, with loot hidden in every corner of the planets you visit.

1 Deathloop

A goofy, but dense, FPS

While the marketing campaign for this game was admittedly messy, everyone should know that Deathloop is a fantastic single-player FPS. The 1v1 PvP aspect is not as prevalent as the trailers would lead you to believe; instead the main focus of the game is more of a hyper-violent version of Groundhog's Day.

Figuring out when and where you need to be on the island as the same day repeats, over and over, is the sleeper puzzle element to Deathloop. Plus, there's an arsenal of crazy weapons that could easily be found in a high-level Borderlands loot box.