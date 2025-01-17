The Second World War may be long over, but it remains one of the biggest set pieces in gaming. If you’re a big fan of WWII video games, you’ve probably been playing a lot of Hell Let Loose. Though it lacks single-player content, it more than makes up with its tactical multiplayer as you and your team are thrown into heavy combat that blends the chaos of the war with teamwork and online FPS action.

Related 10 Games To Play If You Love Warframe Whether it’s the chaotic combat, futuristic vibe, or the acrobatic movements that drew you to Warframe, here are games that capture the same magic.

With over a hundred thousand players on PC and console, there’s no better time to start playing than now if you don’t want to fall behind. If a few rounds in Hell Let Loose has left you wanting more war and combat, however, here are some top picks you can dive into.

10 World of Tanks

Megatons of Steel Action

MMO Systems OpenCritic Top Critic Rating: 75/100 Critics Recommend: 63% Released April 12, 2011 Developer(s) Wargaming Publisher(s) Wargaming Engine havok OpenCritic Rating Strong

If you’re going to wage war, you might as well go all out. World of Tanks is nothing but pure blitz action. Each match feels like an all-out war, and with over 40 large maps, there’s more than enough variety of battlefields. With up to 600 tanks to pick from, each can be personalized with a variety of decals, emblems, camouflage and other cool effects.

Though each tank is powerful, all are built differently. Some are made for speed to get up close and personal with the enemy, while some are built for long-range combat. Given the enormous amount to choose from, it’s all about tinkering until you find the right vehicle you click with.

9 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Team Up & Cause Some Damage

Shooter Systems OpenCritic Top Critic Rating: 76/100 Critics Recommend: 55% Released December 1, 2015 Developer(s) Ubisoft Montreal Publisher(s) Ubisoft Engine AnvilNext 2.0 OpenCritic Rating Strong

Time to get tactical. From the world of Tom Clancy comes Rainbow Six Siege. This isn’t your typical hide behind indestructible furniture and shoot kind of game. A single match can get chaotic as the bullets start flying and the doors, windows and walls begin coming apart. The whole room will look like a hurricane blew through after a single firefight between two players.

It’s the defending team versus the attacking team. Each are armed with their own set of gadgets and weapons, all of which can be customized and changed depending on your loadout. Whether you’re planting/defusing a bomb, or holding/rescuing a hostage, Rainbow Six Siege has hours of game modes for competitive players. Just make sure you have the right loadout before your next match.

8 Wolfenstein: The Old Blood

“How Many Nazis Are There in This World?”

3.5 /5 FPS Stealth Systems OpenCritic Top Critic Rating: 78/100 Critics Recommend: 60% Released May 5, 2015 Developer(s) MachineGames Publisher(s) Bethesda Softworks Engine id Tech 5 OpenCritic Rating Strong

Do you like slaying Nazis? Do you like slaying them again as Nazi Zombies? Well, if you love the new Wolfenstein games, but haven’t played Wolfenstein: The Old Blood, then you’re missing out. Set before the events of New Order, B. J. Blazkowicz is sent to infiltrate Castle Wolfenstein for an important top-secret folder. With Nazis crawling around every corner, just about everything that could go wrong does.

This game is an utter blast as you go from level to level taking out Nazis. Sure, you have the option to take the stealthy approach, but it’s more fun to shoot your way out. With the amount of guns and enemy variety, each firefight feels intense. And just when you think you’ve seen enough, halfway through the game, you start fighting Nazi Zombies. It makes sense in the story -- sort of.

7 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Soldiers, Spies, & Zombies, Oh My!

4.0 /5 FPS Systems OpenCritic Top Critic Rating: 83/100 Critics Recommend: 93% Released October 25, 2024 Developer(s) Treyarch , Raven Software Publisher(s) Activision Engine IW 9.0 OpenCritic Rating Strong

Looking for combat in another war? Jump into the Gulf War of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. For those who have played the previous Black Ops games, classic characters like Woods and Adler return for a ten-hour campaign of thrilling spy action.

Related Review: Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Does Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 right the ship and deliver one of the best Call of Duty experiences in years or does it crumble under pressure?

Should you tire of the story, however, jump online and go head-to-head against Call of Duty players. Blending classic and modern weaponry, customize your guns in whatever fashion you please before heading out in a multiplayer sporting over sixteen maps. And should you tire of playing with living players, there’s always the dead as you and a group of friends take on Zombie mode.

6 World of Warships

War At Sea

4.0 /5 MMO Vehicular Combat OpenCritic Top Critic Rating: 79/100 Critics Recommend: 78% Released September 17, 2015 Developer(s) Wargaming Publisher(s) Wargaming Engine BigWorld

Drop your gun and take the wheel, because this fight is heading out to sea. This isn’t the board game Battleship where you take shots and only guess. In World of Warships, you get to pilot your very own sea vessel against other players online. Roam the sea and blast enemy vessels with your range of cannons in open naval warfare.

Sporting over a dozen locations at sea, the game currently has a total of 600 historical ships to choose from -- destroyers, battleships, cruisers, aircraft carriers, and even submarines -- all of which can be modified and personalized any way you please.

5 Battlefield V

Battles On a Massive Scale