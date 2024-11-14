Key Takeaways Slitterhead offers immersive possession gameplay with terrifying enemies and gory visuals.

Fans can explore related titles like Silent Hill 2 Remake with bodily horrors and jumpscares.

Enjoy action-filled games such as Dead Space Remake and Resident Evil 3 Remake for a thrilling experience.

The pilot title of Bokeh Game Studio, Slitterhead, is one of this year’s most unique games for both its gameplay and style. The possession gameplay mixed with terrifying enemies and gory visuals is one that sticks with you far after you've finished.

Related Review: Slitterhead Bokeh Game Studio's pilot project, Slitterhead, is high in ambitions but does it stick the landing?

Whether you’re currently playing it or just reach the end credits, you, like a Slitterhead, may crave more of that fun in other games. Well, we've got ten titles that will satisfy your craving and may bring you toward that next great game.

10 Silent Hill 2 Remake

As Slitterhead is from acclaimed director Keiichiro Toyama, I would be remiss not to recommend one of his finest works: Silent Hill 2. While he wasn’t attached to the remake, it's a mostly shot-for-shot adaptation of the iconic title, all done up pretty with the help of the current-gen consoles. It follows James, a widower, who goes to the foggy and horror-riddled town of Silent Hill after receiving a message from his supposedly dead wife.

Fans of Slitterhead will enjoy the bodily horrors of Silent Hill 2 Remake, especially from enemies like Pyramid Head and the Nurse. Furthermore, the scare factor is dialed higher, so be prepared for jumpscares and intense imagery. And, much like Slitterhead, it can be difficult at times, especially when enemies start piling up, but you wouldn’t have it any other way.

9 Ghostwire: Tokyo

If the neon-lit city of Kowlong struck any chord for you, there's a title chock full of that color and style. Ghostwire: Tokyo delivers a first-person exorcist-themed experience, all set in the beautiful landscape of Tokyo. It was one of Bethesda’s experimental new IPs done by Tango Gameworks and follows Akito who, revived from a deadly crash, is possessed by a spirit that gives him powerful abilities to fight the many demons that haunt Tokyo.

If you enjoyed Slitterhead’s ode to Chinese architecture, you’ll find plenty of charm in Ghostwire: Tokyo’s rendition of futuristic Japan. You’ll also feel right at home with the light horror aspects and ghastly circumstances of possession, as well as the cult aspect prevalent.

8 Dead Space Remake

Gore and the unknown go together like peanut butter and jelly. It’s a key factor of Slitterhead and another title shares that delicious combination: Dead Space. While the original still holds up, the remake improves a ton of mechanics and truly upgrades a classic into the new generation. As mechanic Isaac, you must escape the bloody alien-invested wreckage of the USS Ishimura with your life and your sanity.

It goes without saying that if you loved the gory aspects of Slitterhead, you’ll enjoy Dead Space. The scary visuals and terrifying sound design are enough to send chills down your spine. While there isn’t any possession or spirits in it, there's an emphasis on fear and psychological warfare within yourself as you face enemies unknown.

7 Gravity Rush Remastered

Gravity Rush Platform(s) PS4 , PS Vita Released June 12, 2012 Developer(s) JapanStudio Publisher(s) Sony Computer Entertainment

So much blood and horror can leave you wanting something lighter. Well this title will make it lighter than air, pun intended. Gravity Rush (or in this case Gravity Rush Remastered), also a project from Keiichiro Toyama, is a 3D platformer with a unique gameplay style: bending gravity to your will. You play as the charismatic Kat, an amnesiac with the power to bend gravity, which she uses to beat dangerous foes and save the world from threats human and non-human.

While the style is drastically different from Slitterhead, some of Gravity Rush’s melee combat may strike a chord with fans, as it does require finesse and being up-close and personal. Still, it keeps Toyama’s charm of unique mechanics and sprawling city-life. In an article by Game Rant, Toyama does shout out Gravity Rush for it's influence for Slitterhead's gameplay, so it does bear a bit of similarity.

You can also play Gravity Rush 2 if you want a more updated take (which I highly recommend).

6 Siren: Blood Curse

Siren: Blood Curse Platform(s) PS3 Released July 24, 2008 Developer(s) JapanStudio Publisher(s) Sony Computer Entertainment

It’s no secret that Slitterhead takes some cues from Keiichiro Tomaya’s past projects, but none come close to a bigger inspiration than his second take on the horror genre after Silent Hill, Siren. While the first two entries of the shealth-horror series were good, the third, Siren: Blood Curse, which acted as a remake of the original, was the latest and most-acclaimed title. It centers around a diverse group of people trying to survive in a haunted and cursed remote village in Japan.

One of the notable connections between Siren and Slitterhead is the Sightjack system, which lets you see things from your enemy’s perspective. It lets you get context as to where things may be. If you enjoyed the function, it’s on full display in the series, especially Siren: Blood Curse. It is a stealth-heavy title, but if that’s your cup of tea, it’s sure to feel just like Slitterhead -- only quieter and a lot more tense.

5 Resident Evil 3 Remake

It wouldn’t be a horror recommendation list if Resident Evil wasn’t present. The title that most resembles Slitterhead, however, would actually be Resident Evil 3 Remake. Following Jill Valentine, you’ll try to make it out alive in Raccoon City while avoiding the bioweapon Nemesis. It's a non-stop thrill ride with a hint of nostalgia and fear.

While the gameplay is a bit different from Slitterhead, the themes of tackling the unknown and the invisible enemy. Gore and scare are abundant, and while not as long as 2 and 4, it delivers a great experience that will resonate with players.

4 God of War (2018)

Crafting a good combat system that enhances tension and keeps a player engaged is a tight wire to cross. If Slitterhead’s combat worked for you, you may find comfort with God of War (2018). Set after the events of the original hack-and-slash trilogy, the game switches to a more close-combat action style and follows Kratos and his son Atreus as they go to scatter his wife’s ashes. On the way, they encounter hordes of monsters, ferocious gods and Kratos’ past.

Obviously, the big draw between Slitterhead and God of War (2018) is the action-heavy gameplay, with players using different abilities to even the playing field. While there isn’t any horror aspects, the violent rampages of Kratos and the quest for vengeance does have some similarities to that of character Alex.

3 The Evil Within

Slitterhead is, of course, a solid horror title with an emphasis of body horror and grotesque imagery. One title that utilizes that and turns it up to 11, however, is The Evil Within, directed by horror icon Shinji Mikami. There are plenty of guys, gore and blood to go around, as well as a dark and gripping narrative to move things along. The story is set within a mental asylum as you, a detective named Sebastian, escape the hell-fueled world he's put into.

The Evil Within will satisfy those who craved more of the bloody features Slitterhead employed. Plus, it does have a lot more jumpscares both scripted and non-scripted. The combat is more shooter-based than melee (much like Resident Evil 4 Remake) but maintains that fear factor of the unknown and fighting monsters beyond your comprehension, both in your mind and outside of it.

2 Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor

Possession plays a huge part in Slitterhead. That extends to another title that may be a bit out of left field: Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor. The game, which takes place in the Lord of the Rings universe, follows Talion who is given the power to manipulate enemies to take his side in battle. It also introduced the Nemesis System, a mechanic that allowed enemies to remember past interactions and react accordingly, whether scared or enraged.

Despite not being a horror title, there are a lot of similarities between Slitterhead and Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor. Both have melee combat and the ability to use abilities within battle with sword-like weapons. And, as previously mentioned, the theme of possession and bending will is key within the narrative and gameplay.

1 Still Wakes the Deep

Horror can be subtle, as it isn’t always about the jumpscares. Slitterhead does have some of this with its enemies and so does Still Wakes the Deep. Crafted by the same team behind Amnesia , the game takes place on an oil rig where a mysterious occurrence causes many to become disgusting monsters and it’s up to you to escape.

Much like many entries on this list, there's a great deal of body horror in Still Wakes the Dead. Contorted figures and grotesque imagery are spread heavy throughout. Fans of Slitterhead would find this short-but-sweet treat scary good.