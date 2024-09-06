Finally, it's here. Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, the long-anticipated sequel to the 2011 third-person shooter has arrived and we couldn't be happier to step back into the world of 40K for some Boltgun-blasting carnage. With such a long wait, it's easy to say that gamers will be devouring this new installment in the series as hastily as they can.

So what happens when it's over? All campaigns come to an end and with only six total operations of the game, replayability is limited. Thankfully for you and your fellow Space Marines, there are plenty of similar titles that you (and your squad) can hop into and start playing.

10 Remnant II

Vegetarians have some explaining to do

Part third-person looter-shooter, part souls-like, Remnant II is a fresh take on multiple genres, splicing them together with full co-op integration and an addictive gameplay loop. With multiple classes to choose from, as well as tons of customization options to build with, there's enough content here to keep you and your pals satisfied for a long time.

While it may be lacking in the originality and story departments (how many reskinned bonfires and estus flasks are we going to see by the end of this year?), it makes up for it in gameplay and design, with an almost Lovecraftian atmosphere of horror looming over the game's labyrinthian puzzles and levels.

9 Warhammer 40,000: Speed Freeks

The wackiest game in the Warhammer franchise

If you're looking for a completely new take on the Warhammer 40,000 universe, look no further than the new free-to-play car battler Warhammer 40,000: Speed Freeks. Twisted Metal gets an orcish twist in this free-to-play title, pitting teams of Warhammer orcs against eachother in high-octane battles for supremacy.

The game is heavily inspired by the Warhammer 40K spin-off tabletop game of the same name, switching from turn-based board game mechanics to a full-fledged demolition derby racing game. The game is currently available to play in early access for free on Steam, and is an absolute blast to play with friends (especially if you're open to a goofier take on the world of 40k).

8 Aliens: Fireteam Elite

For all of you Romulus fans out there

At the end of the day, we're all here because we want to shoot some aliens with some big guns. Aliens: Fireteam Elite delivers on this promise, allowing players to experience the world of the Alien universe with more firepower than previous games in the franchise. If Alien: Isolation was an homage to the helpless monster horror of the original Alien, then Aliens: Fireteam Elite is the homage to the guns-and-explosions-fillled sequel Aliens (hence the name).

Fully playable in online-co-op, Aliens: Fireteam Elite is a perfect choice for fans of the Space Marine series, mixing in elements of class-based shooters, Left 4 Dead mission structure and sci-fi horror for a killer time.

7 Akimbot

Explosive robot-on-robot action

If you're looking for a fun solo adventure, check out the indie game Akimbot, a third-person shooter that draws inspiration from Ratchet and Clank to create a colorful and explosive thrill ride. There are a variety of wild weapons to swap between as you take on brutal attacks from enemies, jumping and dodging out of the way as you unleash hails of bullets back at them.

At only $20, Akimbot is hard to say no to, with a refreshing take on the shooter-platformer that keeps players on their toes and laughing out loud. Blasting robots into pieces can never go wrong.

6 World War Z

(Brad Pitt is not in this game)

The only game on the market that stands up to Space Marine 2's massive crowds of enemies is World War Z, the third-person zombie shooter that brings a whole new meaning to "horde mode". Zombies are as easy to defeat as a piece of paper, sure, but when those low-enemies are thrown at you by the hundreds, it makes for an extremely satisfying and challenging adventure.

The multiple campaigns are all playable in online co-op, taking heavy inspiration from games like Left 4 Dead and the original Space Marine to create a killer class-based zombie game. Mowing down waves of enemies has legitimately never felt this good.

5 Gears of War

Brothers to the end!

If you haven't already played the Gears of War series, consider this your sign from the universe to hop in. With the full series kicking major butt while being completely available to play in co-op, it's no wonder the Gears franchise is still kicking all these years later.

Fans of Space Marine will love this third-person co-op shooter series for more than just its base genre similarities, though. Both franchises follow beefy soldiers built more like the Hulk than the Punisher, getting up close and personal with invading aliens (equipped with your futuristic chainsaw weapon) for some truly brutal melee and gunplay combat.

4 Doom: Eternal

One hell of a game

What did we say earlier in this list about shooting aliens with big guns? Well here's another serving of intergalactic mayhem for you. Doom: Eternal cranks the classic shooter formula up to eleven, with enough gore and violence to please even the most sick and twisted horror fans.

Not to say that this is a horror game (although the amount of times you may die by the hands of one enemy is truly terrifying), because Doom: Eternal is 110% action. And the best part? You can easily grab it on sale nowadays for below $10, making it a masterpiece for your console and your wallet.

3 Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader

Don't get cocky

For fans of the Warhammer 40K universe looking for a deeper RPG experience, a must-play is Rogue Trader, the turn-based role-playing game from Owlcat games that puts you into the shoes of an intergalactic smuggler in the world of Warhammer. Lead your squad of companions to victory however you see fit, with a Baldur's Gate 3-level of freedom to explore the universe with.

Fans of the 40K universe will be thrilled by the amount of references and lore in this 100+ hour campaign, but it's also a great starting point for those looking to get into the Warhammer universe. If turn-based RPGs are your thing, do not overlook Rogue Trader (especially since it's fully playable in co-op).

2 Helldivers 2

For liberty!

Shooting. Aliens. With. Big. Guns. You can't have this conversation without mentioning 2024's breakout hit Helldivers 2, the co-op shooter so chaotic that the mere act of respawning can spell certain death for your fellow squadmates. The game is brutally difficult, but the difficulty is easily balanced out by its audacity and enjoyability.

Laughs by the dozen are out there to be had with you and your friends in Helldivers 2, with a constantly-updating collection of weapons and missions being added to the game to battle various alien invaders. Be warned: these soldiers are not nearly as tanky as the Space Marines of Warhammer 40K (and they tend to become easily separated from their arms, legs and heads).

1 Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Shooting aliens with big guns, baby.

Left4Dead meets the Warhammer 40K universe? Yes please. One last underrated "shooting aliens with big guns"-like game for fans of Space Marine 2 is Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, the co-op shooter from the creators of the hit Warhammer: Vermintide series. Darktide takes the formula of the Vermintide games and crosses it over to the 40K universe, swapping out swords and bows for Lasguns and grenades.

Blasting your way through levels with friends is a true delight, made even more fun with the class-system featuring archetypes from across the 40K universe banding together for brutal battles and epic adventures. In terms of recreating the exact feel and vibe of Space Marine 2, it's hard to name a better title than Darktide to take the throne.