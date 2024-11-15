The Legend of Zelda has been a staple in my household since Ocarina of Time. Even though Link holds a special place in my heart, the name of the game is “Zelda,” so Echoes of Wisdom proved a much-wanted change of pace while still keeping the heart of this classic franchise.

So what drew you in the most? The chance for Princess Zelda to take the reigns? The impressive blend of gameplay elements like the sandbox style, action RPG, strategy use and puzzle platforming? Now that you’ve finished Echoes of Wisdom, these similar games are worth checking out.

The games in this list aren't included in a ranked order. Many share different elements with Echoes of Wisdom whether the game is a part of the franchise or something else entirely.

10 The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

For a Similar Art Style

The remake of Link’s Awakening is a great game to jump into if you enjoyed the visuals in Echoes of Wisdom. It doesn’t take long to play, and although it looks different, it still has the heart of the original, something franchise veterans can appreciate.

You take control of Link, and as such, engage in more traditional combat. It has the compelling visuals of Echoes of Wisdom with the classic gameplay of other 2D Zelda adventures. The best of both worlds.

9 Pikmin 4

Guide Your Pikmin to Success

One of the standout features of Echoes of Wisdom is that Zelda isn’t combat-oriented. You can go on the offense, but you’re far more successful using Echoes. If you want a similar game with a unique approach to getting things done, Pikmin 4 is a reliable option.

There’s strategy here too . You have to pick certain Pikmin and guide them through exploration and battle. It’s up to you to summon them to your side to protect them from danger. It’s a bright, colorful adventure much like Echoes of Wisdom.

8 Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon

Just a Girl and Her Demon

This may not be the first title fans of The Legend of Zelda consider, but Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon is a good choice once you’re done with Echoes of Wisdom. For one thing, it also has a distinct approach to combat.

You fight with both Cereza and her demon Cheshire, giving you someone else to do the fighting for you like Zelda and her Echoes. Plus, there’s a beautiful world ripe for exploring and filled with various puzzles to solve along the way.

7 Tunic

A Small Fox with Big Courage

Just look at the cover of Tunic: the adorable little fox clearly idolizes Link. But this isn’t just a cute gem fans of Echoes of Wisdom can enjoy.

The game has visuals that would fit right in with Echoes of Wisdom alongside an open-world style of exploring. There aren’t too many direct similarities, but the fantastical visuals, item collection and adventuring make this just about a shoo-in for Zelda fans.

6 Quest Master

A Custom Dungeon Crawler

Let’s take a step away from the usual games like The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, and instead only focus on two aspects: dungeons and puzzles. If dungeon exploring and puzzle solving are your favorite parts of any Zelda game, you should give Quest Master a try.

The game is all about dungeon crawling, but you are truly the master here. You can create your own dungeons and puzzles on your own or with local co-op. And it's all done in the 2D style of earlier Zelda games.

5 Princess Peach: Showtime!

Another Classic Heroine

Maybe your main reason to play Echoes of Wisdom is because you finally get to play as Zelda? If that’s the case, consider checking out another popular franchise that puts you in the shoes of the woman our heroes usually save: Princess Peach.

Princess Peach: Showtime is as lively and vibrant as any other Mario game, but that’s about all that resembles the franchise. She has unique abilities she relies on in the theater just as Zelda has her own way of dealing with trouble.

4 Okami HD

Feel the Power of the Sun Goddess

Another title makes the cut as being a surprising go-to game for fans of Echoes of Wisdom. Okami HD is visually gorgeous with obvious inspiration from Zelda.

Dropping into the role of the Japanese sun goddess Amaterasu, you get to flow through the game using fun magical abilities and a unique gesture-controlled brush style. There are several side quests, puzzles and a linear story to enjoy.

Director Hideki Kamiya mentioned how he indeed took inspiration from The Legend of Zelda when creating Okami.

3 The Plucky Squire

Storybook Characters in a New World

The Plucky Squire is a charming game with a flair for the artistic when it comes to its visuals much like Echoes of Wisdom. It follows storybook characters stumbling on the 3D world outside of their books.

The game is swimming with creativity as it transitions styles from the storybook to the toy-like environment, from 2D to 3D. You’ll be itching to explore its stunning and unique landscape that also features puzzles and a host of other challenges.

2 Dragon Quest Builders 2

Build and Defend Your Realm

Dragon Quest Builders 2 is a wonderful transition from Echoes of Wisdom. Both games feature appealing cartoon-like 3D visuals that work for their genre. Dragon Quest Builders 2, however, is geared toward those who love resource-gathering, constructing and fighting elements.

You can spend plenty of time building the realm you always dreamed of. It supports co-op play too so you can explore with friends.

1 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

A Beautifully Creative Exploration

Yes, the list includes another Zelda game, Breath of the Wild. But if you’ve yet to play, it’s more than worth getting invested in. It didn’t earn critical acclaim for nothing. It’s arguably one of the greatest Zelda games ever made with an engaging open world and immersive storytelling.

It looks nothing like Echoes of Wisdom, of course. But if you appreciate the open exploration, Breath of the Wild offers a close design.