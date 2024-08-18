Key Takeaways Valorant has taken the gaming world by storm with its fast-paced, team-oriented gameplay and vibrant design.

Team Fortress 2 is a classic choice for players looking for a lively, charming team-based shooter experience.

Titanfall 2 offers a futuristic, intense first-person shooter experience with a focus on teamwork and improved gameplay.

From its release in 2020, Valorant swept through the competitive gaming world like a storm. The free-to-play hero-shooter only continues to grow in popularity thanks to eSports and streamers. It’s fast-paced and team-oriented, and they make the cartoon-like design work.

But perhaps you’re in the mood for something different yet the same. Something that leans on teamwork , but maybe with a different style? Thankfully, you’re spoiled for choice. Players who love Valorant can find several similar games to enjoy.

Some games resemble Valorant in looks, while others in gameplay. There’s something for everyone here, so a game’s placement on the list doesn’t indicate ranking.

10 Team Fortress 2

The Charming Granddaddy Of Team-Based Shooters

Let’s kick the list off with a classic. Team Fortress 2 is a veteran in the game that captured the lively and vibrant look and feeling before Valorant came on the scene. There aren’t as many characters to choose from, but the group is still as charming and fun to play with.

To make up for the smaller selection pool, you can unlock several weapons to explore different gameplay with the characters. Mixing and matching your team is encouraged to take advantage of everyone’s skills.

9 Titanfall 2

A First-Person Futuristic Landscape

For those looking for a game like Valorant with a competitive side but a less-cartoony design, Titanfall 2 is a solid choice. It’s first-person, and as a sequel, is a stark improvement. The gameplay will leave you on the edge of your seat, effortlessly captureing that futuristic look.

What’s a delight about Titanfall 2 (and helps it stand out against Valorant) is that there’s both a single-player and a multiplayer mode. A perfect design to draw in even more players.

8 Paladins: Champions Of The Realm

A Fantastical Hero-Shooter Experience

Paladins drops us into a fantasy setting with the same heroic and colorful vibes seen in Valorant. You get the excitement of different game modes, the intensity of ranked play, and the versatility of customizing a character’s loadout .

There’s also no shortage of characters. There are dozens and everyone has a job from support to frontline. Setting up an optimal team is key to winning, but their various skills and abilities keep the matches fun and ever-changing.

7 Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

Save The World With Friends

Yes, we’re taking a big step away from the appearance of Valorant, but The Division 2 boasts similar themes. There’s still tactical group gameplay, but the main difference is the level of realism. It’s like Valorant dipped in a layer of grit.

The multiplayer aspects are just as enjoyable considering there’s both co-op and PvP. Jump in with friends to tackle missions or take on other players. But if you want to go at your own pace, you can always jump into the solo campaign instead.

6 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Strategy And Teamwork Mean Everything

Sticking with the Tom Clancy universe, Rainbow Six Siege is another glaring difference for Valorant players. Yet it fits well if you want a team battle with a stronger focus on shooting. Although Operators have unique skills, it’s nothing like the characters in Valorant.

The big focus is on outgunning the opposing team. Environmental destruction is key (and far too much fun). With more than a dozen different maps, there’s a thrill no matter which side you land on.

5 Borderlands 3

All The Excitement Without The Competition

Borderlands 3 may not be everyone’s first thought when looking for games like Valorant, but hear me out. Their major similarities come from the design. They both feature that eye-catching and silly look. If you want another loud, lively and fast-paced game to play with friends, you can’t go wrong here.

The co-op is optional, though. So, you won’t see the usual team vs. team scenario here. Instead, you and your friends can handle the various missions together. Still fun, but a different sort of fun.

4 Counter-Strike 2

A Game Of Terrorists Vs. Counter-Terrorists

Platform(s) PC Released 23-09-27 Developer(s) Valve

Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) is a prime example of how Valorant would be if it took a more realistic approach to team combat. But like Valorant, CS2 features a battle between two teams with opposing objectives.

Players in desperate need of competition will enjoy the CS rating. This will let you measure your skills against other players globally. Maybe it’ll even push you to work even harder to improve your skills because proper aiming is the difference between life and death.

Consistent and precise aiming is key in Counter-Strike 2. So, if you're looking for something with forgiveness in that matter, you won't find it here. There are ways to train and get better at it though. On the plus side, once you master how to aim in CS2, there's little reason any of your shots should miss when you hop back into Valorant.

3 League of Legends

Create The Optimal Team To Succeed

League of Legends (LoL) is another big leap away from Valorant, yet it’s not far off. Besides both coming from Riot Games, they hold similar traits that will rope in those who love the latter. It’s bright, yet it can get highly intense with a competitive environment.

Truth be told, LoL is a powerhouse in the eSports realm much like Valorant. And thanks to the popular media spin-offs , it’s not a game that’s dying anytime soon. Plus, you have more than 100 Champions and counting to choose from (if you can unlock them).

2 Apex Legends

Hero-Shooter Meets Battle Royale

If the loud and vivid style of Valorant is to your taste, Apex Legends can give you all that and more. It’s a team-based battle of up to three players, featuring a healthy mix of characters with more being added with various updates. How the combat works stands out is the biggest difference.

Apex Legends features a battle royale style system paired with the hero-shooter style, making it like a blend of Fortnite and Valorant without the building from the former. It’s wild, chaotic and worth trying to master to climb the ranks.

1 Overwatch 2

Choose Your Hero And Fight For Victory