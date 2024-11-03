Zenless Zone Zero is yet another HoYoverse title with an incredible anime influence. The character designs alone prove that, but it does a solid job of combining genres. It's a gacha game, it's a team-combat game; it can even be a hack-and-slash with minor action RPG elements tossed in for good measure.

But it's far from the only game with those elements. So, if you love Zenless Zone Zero and want to broaden your horizons, these titles should easily fit your gaming library.

The included games aren't ranked since they contain various elements that fans of Zenless Zone Zero may appreciate from combat to design style.

10 Persona 5 Royal

An Impressive Cast of Characters

Persona 5 Royal checks quite a few boxes for fans of Zenless Zone Zero. To start, it has a similar JRPG style going on, plus it features a rather larger cast. But best of all, the two games have a similar vibe. In terms of appearances, they're less fantastical and more rooted in urban realism.

One thing that stands out is the turn-based combat in Persona 5. It's a step away from Zenless Zone Zero, but it's not like Persona's system is difficult to learn. On the other hand, some slight open-world elements are similar in both games. It gives you a great impression of the world and lore.

9 Tower of Fantasy

A Massive Open World

While Zenless Zone Zero teased an open-world design, Tower of Fantasy dives head first into it. The world is a great size. You can spend much of your time just appreciating the design as you explore the world battling mutants and other enemies.

Much of the combat isn’t focused on building up combos with your team, but there’s still a good collection of characters to choose from to switch up your playstyle now and then.

8 Devil May Cry 5

A Lesson in Brutal Combos

Yes, Devil May Cry 5 is a surprising entry compared to the others, but if you mainly appreciate the combat elements in Zenless Zone Zero (along with the interesting collection of enemies), DMC5 will keep you glued to the screen.

The action is undeniably more brutal though, but who’s complaining? You get to hack your way through demons using legendary demon hunters each with unique abilities and combat styles.

7 Scarlet Nexus

Knee-Deep in the Apocalypse

Scarlet Nexus offers a lively take on the apocalypse as it has creepy mutants and characters with unique abilities. Fans of Zenless Zone Zero can appreciate the obvious anime inspiration in Scarlet Nexus along with the fun combat system. Also, both games require you to choose from two different characters to follow along.

If you want to actually witness everything Scarlet Nexus has, prepare to play through the game twice as the characters you choose from in the beginning have different storylines.

6 Punishing: Gray Raven

Fight Against the Corrupted

Platform(s) Android , iOS , PC Released 2019-7-16 Developer(s) Kuro Games

In Punishing: Gray Raven, we're dropped into another post-apocalyptic setting. It shares similar looks to Zenless Zone Zero what with their more grounded designs, but Gray Raven tends to have a darker overall appearance. Zenless Zone Zero is also cleaner looking, but what we get here is more than enough to keep players interested and engaged.

But this is the game you want to try out if you like your combat almost as fast as The Flash. There's no real catching your breath once the fighting starts. None of that matters nearly as much as having 2B in the game thanks to the previous NieR: Automata crossover event.

5 NieR: Automata

A Combat Android on a Mission

Speaking of 2B, NieR: Automata is too good to not play, especially if you already love Zenless Zone Zero. It’s an exciting blend of genres. Like hack-and-slash? This has all the hacking you’d like. Appreciate a good story? NieR: Automata is backed by a fun and engaging storyline .

It’s a step away from Zenless Zone Zero, but they have the same captivating gameplay and style that it’s an easy game for fans to cross over into.

4 Honkai Impact 3rd

The OG Zenless Zone Zero

Platform(s) PC , Android , iOS Released October 14, 2016 Developer(s) HoYoverse (Formerly miHoYo)

Honkai Impact 3rd is like the early version of Zenless Zone Zero, at least as far as combat is concerned. If you enjoy building up combos and swapping between characters, Honkai does just that.

Originally, it lacked any open-world design, but later updates added it in. It is a little dated, but it’s still a fun game to load up every now and then.

3 Wuthering Waves

Steeped Exploration and Quests

Wuthering Waves and Zenless Zone Zero saw plenty of comparisons when released, but there’s no harm in checking both of them out. Wuthering Waves is perhaps geared more toward veterans in this genre.

The combat and character builds can get rather intense, especially compared to Zenless Zone Zero. Plus, there’s a greater world to explore alongside more intensive quests. If you want to flex your skills, this is the game to try.

2 Initial 2: New Stage

Fast and Dynamic Combat

Combat is the major draw of Initial 2: New Stage. It’s another one that’s fast-paced, but the unique thing about it is that the main character can swap between four types of weapons. This makes for incredibly cool gameplay.

Whip out your bow to keep enemies at a distance and rush in with a sword to finish them off. It’s hard to find combat more exciting than that.

1 Aether Gazer

A Fast Hack-and-Slash

Platform(s) Android , iOS Released April 22, 2022 Developer yostar games

Aether Gazer offers a compelling sci-fi style, which makes sense seeing as people have uploaded their consciousness into an AI. But what captures our attention is the fighting that'll keep you on your toes thanks to how quick the pace is.

There are some RPG elements too and you can hoard characters here like you can in any other gacha-like games. Called “Modifiers,” these characters are already ranked too. Here’s to hoping you get an S-tier.