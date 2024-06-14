Key Takeaways Nintendo Switch online offers a variety of classic games across six different platforms..

Nintendo Switch Online has had its issues over the years, such as an erratic release schedule and initial emulation issues, but it still has a good lineup of games from Nintendo's early history, even having Genesis games to check out as well. And while Nintendo's heavy hitters are obviously the money makers, going even deeper reveals a good chunk of more relatively lesser-known games as well. And we're here to showcase some of them, in case the title wasn't a giveaway already.

Now, given that Nintendo Switch Online mainly focuses on the bigger titles, the pool here means that "hidden" may be used a bit more liberally a couple of times, depending on your opinion. But whether you're a casual fan or a hardcore gamer, there are smaller titles worth checking out as well.

For the sake of fairness, at least one game for every available platform -- NES, SNES, Nintendo 64, Genesis, Game Boy, and Game Boy Advance -- was chosen. Also, since some games/platforms are only available with the Expansion Pack, we'll make sure to note which games it's needed for. That out of the way...

Crusader of Centy



Platform Genesis Year of Release 1994 Expansion Pack Required? Yes

While Sonic could easily go toe to toe with Mario in the '90s, they never were exactly able to come up with a rival for Link whose games were on the same scale as his...though not for lack of trying. Crusader of Centy was part of Sega's "Mega Role-Play Project" campaign in Japanese that tried to promote more RPGs on the Genesis (back when we labeled Zelda-like games as RPGs) and it showed that the console was more than capable of handling such games.

The gameplay was excellent, the bosses were impressive and it had a unique hook involving the main hero being able to talk and animals and recruit some as helpers to use in combat along the way, meaning Sega did at least beat Nintendo to the punch in the creature-collecting area...

Dynamite Headdy



Platform Genesis Year of Release 1994 Expansion Pack Required? Yes

Okay, so two entries in, and already the liberal use of "hidden" comes up. Dynamite Headdy is likely the best-known game on this list, but I am including it because A. Making any list of games that are "Hidden gems" or "Cult Classics" and not including at least one Treasure game (if eligible) is a crime and B. It is what this writer considers to be one of the greatest games of all time, and thus if there is any chance to put it on a "Best" list, I will take it.

Overshadowed a bit by Sonic, Donkey Kong and Earthworm Jim in a crowded year for platformers, Dynamite Headdy is gleeful blast of colorful mayhem, an action-packed puppet show with some of the best gameplay, music and bosses from the legendary developer. It is a G.O.A.T. game, a hill I will die on.

Extreme-G



Platform Nintendo 64 Year of Release 1997 Expansion Pack Required? Yes

Mario Kart 64 was the N64's signature racing game, and one that kicked of a deluge of kart racers that followed, but Acclaim were there to make sure the console had its own Wipeout as well (at least until Wipeout 64 the following year). Extreme-G had the futuristic feel, it had the combat mechanics and most importantly, it had the speed. Quite an emphasis on speed, in fact, which ends up contributing to the challenge level.

But whether racing opponents or just playing through a time trial, there's a perfect level of sheer intensity that easily makes the game enjoyable, making it one racing game that is worth your time.

The Ignition Factor



Platform Super Nintendo Year of Release 1995 Expansion Pack Required? No

In 1995, The Ignition Factor stood out as a firefighting simulator, a rarity among console gaming in the West (or gaming in general, for that matter). But looking at it even today, Jaleco's game still stands out due to how much they were able to pack into the gameplay.

Players have to properly manage their supplies and try not to risk being weighed down at a time when they need speed the most, battle different fires with different extinguishers, avoid multiple hazards and even plan the fire truck's point of entry. The point is that there's a surprising amount of depth in this game, easily making for a terrific SNES title that did its best to capture a firefighter's work.

Joy Mech Fight



Platform NES/Famicom Year of Release 1993 Expansion Pack Required? No

A lot of the Japanese titles on Nintendo Switch Online suffer from a lack of translation, and while that's the case with Joy Mech Fight, it still deserves to be noticed more just for its unique place in gaming history. For one, it's a fighting game on the NES, a console not typically associated with the genre.

Then there's the fact that it was a fighting game put out by Nintendo themselves, again a rarity outside of Super Smash Bros. Not to mention it was 1993, and the game pushed the console to its limits, featuring robot fighters where every body part is its own sprite and having thirty-six characters overall. The end result is a quirky, beautiful oddball of a fighter that needs to be seen to be believed, deserving more attention as a part of Nintendo's history.

Kuru Kuru Kururin



Platform Game Boy Advance Year of Release 2001 Expansion Pack Required? Yes

Also known as "that one game where you control a slowly spinning stick that has to navigate a maze while trying not to touch a wall, and also is this like a genre or anything, because games like Roundabout did this as well," at least in my head, Kuru Kuru Kururin is one of the Game Boy Advance's best puzzlers, and one that never made it to North America for the longest time.

Why Nintendo didn't want to publish such a unique game over here is anyone's guess, but it's here now, and developer Eighting's blend of charming visuals and challenging labyrinths easily make for an engrossing little gem that can easily suck you in for a long time if not careful.

Mega Man V



Platform Game Boy Year of Release 1994 Expansion Pack Required? No

One of the latest titles to me added to the service as of the time of writing, it feels like utter lunacy to call a Mega Man game a "hidden" gem, but Mega Man V for the Game Boy stood out as one of the series' oddballs, meant in the best way possible. Initially overlooked upon release due to it coming out at an awkward time for the "Classic" version of the franchise (with Mega Man X being the new hotness), the game actually had a lot of notable additions.

Among those were new weapons, a robot kitty companion, wholly-original bosses called the Stardroids, currency to buy upgrades, and -- slight spoilers for a thirty-year-old game incoming -- it was the first game in the series to not have Dr. Wily as the final boss. All that and it still manages to pack in the classic gameplay we know and love, making it an underrated series highlight.

Pulseman



Platform Genesis Year of Release 1994 (Japanese release year) Exapnsion Pack Required? Yes

Speaking of Mega Man, did you know that they once put out a title that can best be described as Mega Man meets Sonic the Hedgehog? That was Pulseman, a game that was only released outside of Japan for the Sega Channel in North America. Maybe Sega felt it would be a killer app for the Sega Channel or maybe they felt that these "Game Freak" fellows would only be able to make something that gets a niche audience in the west.

Regardless, a lot of people back then missed out on one terrific and action-packed platformer where our half-human/half-AI hero uses speed and electrically-charged attacks to make his way through a lot of creative and colorful levels. That said, it's not a game for everyone...mainly those who are photosensitive. Seriously, Game Freak went hard with the flashing lights and effects, so those sensitive should be cautious.

S.C.A.T.



Platform NES Year of Release 1991 Expansion Pack Required? No

Back in the early-to-mid-'90s, Natsume's bread and butter seemed to almost explicitly lie in games that turned out to be cult classic, especially their NES titles. While Shadow of the Ninja is their finest one on Switch Online, that game is also getting a remake in a couple of months, so let's instead focus on the adventures of the Special Cybernetic Attack Team, or...S.C.A.T. Yes, get those giggles out of the way.

Done? Good, then now you can enjoy a well-crafted shoot-'em-up with a lot of great action, straight from the era where you could just straight up have the protagonists in your alien invasion modeled and named after Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sigourney Weaver. Classic stuff indeed.

Vice: Project Doom



Platform NES Year of Release 1991 Expansion Pack Required? No

As the Super Nintendo was coming out and the end of the NES' life cycle began to come to an end, developers decided to push the console to its limits and make sure that it went out with a bang. Sammy and Aicom's contribution was Vice: Project Doom, a blend of side-scrolling action, rail shooting and overhead driving sequences designed to resemble an action film as much as possible.

To drive the point home, not only do we get an impressive amount of cutscenes and a chunky story as well, but it's capped off with a perfect structure and presentation, even starting with a minimalist title and driving stage that almost feels like a cold open. Indeed, it was a game that helped give the NES a terrific farewell.