In the realm of FPS video games, there’s one significant quality to be expected, and that’s guns, guns, guns. Whether they’re modern military arsenals from the war-torn world of Call of Duty or futuristic armaments from the warped universe of Doom, players are always itching to try out every firearm they come across.

When it comes to weapons, however, none have become more iconic than the ones found in Halo. Praised by players as one of the best FPS games of all time, the world of Halo is littered with guns of human and alien design. Whether bullets or plasma, veteran players know them all by heart. So before you set out to finish the fight, grab a weapon from a collection of the most memorable guns in the Xbox exclusive series.

10 Plasma Pistol

The Strategy Weapon

Just because it’s simple doesn’t mean it isn’t memorable. Of all the guns in Halo, the Plasma Pistol is the one that’s gone through little to no changes. A small weapon that fires bits of green energy or a large ball when charged. You’ll usually encounter Grunts and Jackals carrying these firearms at the beginning of virtually every campaign. Though the weapon looks like an alien taser, it can be a lethal tool.

Small shots from one can feel like mosquito bites against Spartan armor, but an entire horde of Plasma Pistols can burn through your shields in seconds, leaving you vulnerable. In the right hand, a charged Plasma Pistol will burn out an Elite’s shields, and even disable enemy vehicles, opening the way to cause some real damage. While the weapon works more as a sidearm, it doesn’t take away from the impact it can have when used properly.

9 Plasma Rifle

An Elite’s Best Friend

Though its combat functions have changed over the games, acting like an automated rifle in the first, then a dual-wielding submachine weapon in the second, the Plasma Rifle stands as the primary firearm of the Elites. Possessing a sleek blue yet foreign design, this weapon’s oddity is only matched by how it fires.

Using some kind of alien battery, the gun requires no magazines, which means no reloading. Though, that doesn’t mean it has continuous fire. The gun will overheat if used too much, leaving you vulnerable to attacks. Despite that setback, the weapon has rightfully earned its place as a classic in the series for its speed and firepower.

8 Sniper Rifle

Scope Use Is Optional

It’s a weapon with a design that’s been altered with every major installment, yet its functions remain the same: point, aim and shoot. Sure, the Covenant, the Forerunners and the Banished may have their counterparts, but nothing can beat a simple long-range Sniper Rifle with a high-tech scope mounted on top.

Well, a silencer would be nice, because this weapon’s force is only matched by the noise it generates with every shot. Still, despite its long design, the Sniper Rifle remains a favorite among Halo players. Whether it’s a single-player campaign or a competitive multiplayer match, no one can resist the chance to score an easy headshot with this beauty.

7 Rocket Launcher

Practical Weapon for Practical Problems

For heavy-duty combat, you can’t go wrong with a Rocket Launcher. This bulky weapon feels as heavy as it looks, taking up a quarter of the screen when wielded, though that doesn’t take away from its power. If it’s a vehicle or a cluster of enemies, you take them down with one well-placed shot.

To compensate for its damage output, however, the massive gun is only capable of holding two rockets at a time. And due to how heavy the ammunition must be, the player can only carry a limited amount. So make those shots count and pray you never run into a Flood variant carrying a Rocket Launcher.

6 Spartan Laser

The Series BFG

First obtained during The Covenant mission of Halo 3, arguably one of the most phenomenal missions in the franchise, this gun may look complicated but is easy to handle. Just point, squeeze the trigger, wait for the red beam and win. Only carried by Spartans and experienced ODSTs, the Spartan Laser is only brought out for special operations -- fate of the world kind -- so it’s rarely used in certain missions.

One blast is capable of carving through a platoon of Covenant elites or blowing an enemy Banshee out of the sky. The only design flaw is there’s no option to recharge, reload or collect ammo for it. Once it’s spent, the Spartan Laser becomes a heavy block of steel taking up inventory space until you can acquire another gun. Well, you can still melee enemies with it.

5 Needler

A Weapon with Edge

The strangest yet most dangerous weapon in all of Halo. Instead of bullets or plasma, the Needler fires shards of pink crystal. If that already wasn’t lethal enough, the pointed projectiles automatically home in on living tissue, and when enough builds up on the target, they detonate in an explosion of pink mist.

It should come as no surprise that this weapon is popular among Covenant and Banished soldiers. Not just spec ops, as even the lower castes can be found wielding the Needler. Whatever mad genius came up with this weapon certainly knew what they were doing, except for safety as it looks like the shooter will poke their eye out trying to fire this thing. Thank goodness the Master Chief wears a helmet.

4 Shotgun (Halo: Combat Evolved)

Perfect for Close Encounters

Whether it’s fighting a war, an invasion, or an outbreak, a shotgun is a player’s best friend. The franchise has had its variants, but fans will agree that the shotgun from Halo: Combat Evolved was a beast. That’s probably why the gun didn’t become available until the video game about battling aliens turned into a horror story.

Holding over twelve rounds, this gun packs a punch as it’ll blast through anything, be it Covenant Special Forces or waves of Flood. The moment it becomes obtainable, the Halo 1 Shotgun turns into a must-have for every playthrough, especially when you get to the infamous Library Level. Just remember, the shotgun is your best friend.

3 Pistol (Halo: Combat Evolved)

Most OP Gun of the Franchise

Every new player has had different experiences when they first play the games. For those who’ve been around since the beginning, this was the first weapon they ever obtained, and it wasn’t even fully loaded. Yet that didn’t take away from the truth that this is the most overpowered handgun in video games.

Halo 1’s pistol feels like you’re carrying a miniature sniper rifle. One bullet has the capacity to kill a Grunt, wound an Elite, and even annihilate a Hunter -- so long as you hit them in the back. Even better, the gun comes with a built-in scope, which uplinks to Master Chief’s helm via smart-link, meaning you can destroy enemies from long range. Though there have been other handguns throughout the sequels/spin-offs, none will ever capture the feeling and power this simple pistol possessed.

2 Energy Sword

The One-Kill Wonder

Halo may not be like Star Wars, but it has one of the best swords in Science Fiction and you don’t need to learn the Force to wield it. Carried only by Elites, this sword made of pure energy has the power to instantly kill anything it strikes, including the player. While these swords were a pain throughout the first game, it wasn’t until Halo 2 that players finally got to handle one.

The Energy Sword can almost be compared to the Shotgun -- useful for close-range combat and powerful. The only downside is that, like most Covenant weapons, you can’t recharge the sword once depleted. Luckily, Halo Infinite introduced weapons caches, allowing players to reenergize any sword they carry. Then again, how do you reload a sword?

1 Assault Rifle

Perfect Weapon for a Hero

Every hero carries a weapon that makes them iconic. The Doomslayer has his super shotgun, Cloud has his buster sword and the Master Chief has his Assault Rifle. This weapon has been with him for nearly every major Halo, including the protagonists of the other games. Though the graphics and sound effects have changed, the gun’s overall design has remained untouched.

This weapon represents the simplicity of human engineering in Science Fiction, an automatic rifle equipped with a flashlight beneath the barrel, along with a built-in ammo counter and compass. No matter what mission you’re flying into, the Assault Rifle is designed for every combat situation. So, whether you’re locked in a firefight against invading Covenant, or saving the galaxy from an eldritch parasite, this is the gun for you.