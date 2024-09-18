While playing Stardew Valley, you'll probably get a whole host of random items filling up your inventory that all offer various levels of usefulness. Some are just easy trash, while others are staples of the hotbar that you'll use for the entire game.

This list goes over some of the best items in the game, whether they're things you place on the farm and use constantly or items you can use while you're in the mines. Either way, these are all incredibly effective and necessary items.

10 Crystalarium

Duplicate Your Precious Materials.

If you've ever wanted an endless supply of any Crystal or Gem you could ever want, the Crystalarium is the thing for you. It'll reproduce whatever shiny thing you put into it, at a different rate depending on the input (a higher sell value usually takes longer).

This means you can reproduce a ton of Diamonds for their various use cases, make a ton of Jades to trade for staircases in the desert or just whichever gem is a loved gift for the person you wish to gain the affection of . It's super useful and awesome to have.

9 Warp Totems

Slip Out of (or Into) Danger.

If you're in need of a quick escape from a situation, want to cut out the long wait for the bus ride to the Desert or just want to go around the map quicker, Warp Totems are your friend. I find the Desert and Farm ones most useful, but there's a use case for all of them.

Particularly if you're trying to get somewhere early in the morning, trying to optimize every second possible, or you just can't be bothered to walk, these come in handy and aren't too hard to craft. The Return Scepter from Krobus also fufills a similar purpose, though it's expensive.

8 Big Chest

Save Your Stuff.

If you find your inventory constantly full of mildly valuable stuff that's too good to throw away but not good enough to be used for several more hours, you're gonna love having a Big Chest. It takes just 120 wood and 2 copper bars to craft, giving you a ton of storage in a small space.

You're probably already using a bunch of small chests, and while that's a perfectly functional thing, the more items you get, the more space that'll take up on your farm. If you want to condense your storage, hoard a ton of items that might be useful later and not have to bother with Sheds, a Big Chest is your friend.

7 Mega Bombs

Speed Through the Mines.

If you're looking to efficiently harvest all the materials in the mines, or you just want to delve through them fast without using staircases, then Mega Bombs are your best option. It's especially easy to buy them from the Dwarf at the start of the mines, but they're not too hard to make.

They'll blow up a massive area and give you all the materials that drop, so you can bomb massive areas and get everything at once instead of mining. You can also use them to till land on the farm while destroying weeds and trees, or just explode your friends for fun.

6 Ancient Seeds

Easiest Plant to Make Bank Off.

While not the absolute most profitable or easiest plant to get in the game , the Ancient Seed strikes a balance of being fairly easy to get a ton of through seedmakers, persisting through every season but winter, and giving you quite a lot of money and never needing to be replanted.

This versatility is something you won't find in any other plant in the game, so if you're like me and you're too lazy to constantly plant Starfruit or Sweet Gem Berries even though they have higher profit margins, it makes for a simple, easy money maker you only have to set up once a year.

5 Spicy Eel

Sustainable and Great Food.

While it's not the best food source in the game , the Spicy Eel is one of the easiest to get relative to how good its effects are. You get extra luck and extra speed, and while speed is self explanatory, luck will give you better odds at most of the random events in the game.

This includes better floors in the mines, better drops from rocks, higher chance of higher quality items and a whole host of other benefits. You can get by just healing with a ton of salad, but if you want food that'll give you quite a few buffs for free, Spicy Eels are awesome.

4 Infinity Weapons

Only the Best in the Game.

If we're talking the best of the best, then the Infinity Weapons (namely the Sword and the Hammer, because who cares about daggers) are your biggest priority. They're quite the task to get, but once you have them you practically never have to deal with combat again.

You just need a Galaxy Sword, a Galaxy Soul and 20 Cinder Shards, which is in fact a lot of stuff. Once you've got it, though, you'll be quickly smashing down enemies' health bars before they can even get a hit in, and it's really fun, especially with the hammer.

3 Burglar's Ring

Double or Something.

One of the coolest ways to design a "you get more loot" item, the Burglar's Ring activated whenever you kill an enemy, and it'll essentially make it as if you killed that enemy twice, often giving you double the loot and making rare drops more common in the process.

It's a bit of a process to acquire (Dust Sprites are incredibly annoying), but once you've got it on lock, using the ring becomes practically mandatory whenever you're caving and trying to farm mob drops for whatever project you're working on.

2 Iridium Sprinkler

Automatic Wealth.

The best watering solution in the game, getting a ton of Iridium Sprinklers on lock is one of the first steps toward total Stardew domination, since it means you'll spend far less time watering and far more time doing literally anything else.

They water the 24 (or 48 with a Pressure Nozzle) tiles around them every day, and only take up a single tile in return, meaning you'll not have to lose out on much farming space to use them. They're an essential and they're the best.

1 Iridium Band

Fit For Any Situation.

Finally, easily the best accessory in the game (especially when you combine it with another good ring , like the Burglar's or Lucky rings), the Iridium Band makes you glow, magnetizes items and gives you 10% extra damage.

It's essentially a Glow Ring, Magnet Ring and Ruby Ring all mixed together, and given all its effects stack with itself, it's not uncommon to see late-game Stardew players rocking two of these fused with other rings. They're incredible and always useful.