As much as gamers have come to accept that graphics aren’t everything when it comes to a video game, especially when there are such great indie titles out there that prove this, there's still something about a graphically-intensive game that stands out and grabs the player’s attention. And when the game is good-looking on top of being fun, it’s just a cherry on top.

Much of this graphical fidelity is only possible on a jacked-out PC and these ten games are so realistic that they push the hardware on these systems to their limits.

10 Forza Horizon 5

A Stunning Playground for Car Enthusiasts

A visual treat for racing fans, Forza Horizon 5 continues the franchise’s trend of creating a beautiful open world for the players to roam around in, and this time, Playground Games bring Mexico to life thanks to the breathtaking visuals. The game is a marvel to behold, from the dense jungles and sun-drenched beaches to the bustling cities and volcanic peaks. Dynamic weather effects, such as torrential rainstorms and dust clouds, further enhance the sense of immersion.

Each car in the massive roster of around 820 different vehicles is crafted with sharp attention to detail, with every curve, material and light reflection rendered with photorealistic precision. Whether players are cruising along highways or tearing through off-road trails, Forza Horizon 5 offers one of the most visually-striking racing experiences in gaming.

9 Horizon Forbidden West

Aloy’s Next Adventure

4.0 /5 Adventure Action Systems Released February 18, 2022 Developer(s) Nixxes Publisher(s) Nixxes

Ported from PS5, Horizon: Forbidden West delivers a visually-stunning world that feels alive and untamed. Its lush forests, arid deserts and underwater environments are teeming with detail and vibrant colors. Guerilla Games have outdone themselves with this sequel, and everything from the lighting and textures to the dynamic weather system makes way for spectacular feats of graphical fidelity.

The mechanical creatures, with their intricate designs and lifelike animations, stand out as technical marvels. Combined with nuanced character models and expressive facial animations, Horizon: Forbidden West is a graphical showcase that pushes the boundaries of what’s possible in open-world gaming.

8 Final Fantasy XVI

Beautiful From Start to Finish

Action RPG Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 88/100 Critics Recommend: 92% Released June 22, 2023 Developer(s) Square Enix Publisher(s) Square Enix OpenCritic Rating Mighty

Once again, Square Enix has set a new benchmark for RPG visuals with Final Fantasy XVI. The game’s rich environments blend medieval aesthetics with fantastical elements, resulting in a world that feels both grounded and otherworldly. The detailed character model of every character, including the protagonist, Clive Rosfield, reflects incredible attention to detail, from their armor to their expressions and animations.

But what truly stands out are the cinematic battles, particularly the Eikon fights, which are spectacles of light, fire and destruction on a grand scale. The game isn’t easy on the system, though, and players will need beefy specs to experience Valisthea in all its glory.

7 Black Myth: Wukong

A Chinese Myth Brought to Life

4.5 /5 Action RPG Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 82/100 Critics Recommend: 79% Released August 20, 2024 Developer(s) Game Science Publisher(s) Game Science OpenCritic Rating Strong

Black Myth: Wukong, one of the most hyped games of 2024, is a visual masterpiece on top of being an actually good soulslike, drawing inspiration from Chinese mythology. The environments are lush and varied, ranging from misty mountain ranges to eerie forests filled with supernatural creatures. Its use of Unreal Engine 5 brings unprecedented levels of detail to both the landscapes and the fantastical enemies.

The lighting effects, particle animations and fluid combat mechanics create visual eye candy that blurs the line between gameplay and cinematic spectacle.

6 Cyberpunk 2077

A Neon-Drenched Urban Masterpiece

While it was a mess on release, especially on 8th-gen consoles, after the Phantom Liberty update, Cyberpunk 2077 has finally lived up to its promise of being a visual spectacle like no other. The game’s depiction of Night City, a futuristic, dystopian haven for the corrupt and the greedy, is unparalleled, with its neon-lit streets, towering skyscrapers and bustling crowds creating an immersive cyberpunk atmosphere.

The addition of ray tracing furthers the visuals with stunning reflections and lighting effects, bringing the city to life during day and night. Even with high-end hardware, Cyberpunk 2077 can bring a system to its knees, especially after applying the photorealistic mods.

5 Last Of Us Part 1

Joel and Ellie in Even Higher Graphical Fidelity

The remake of The Last of Us Part 1, which was released on PC a few months after its release on Sony’s own console, elevates the already iconic game to new visual heights. Joel, Ellie and all the other characters are more lifelike than ever, with nuanced facial expressions and fluid animations that enhance the emotional weight of the story. Thankfully, Naughty Dogs didn’t change the character’s face models in this port like Insomniac did with 2018’s Spider-man, which was something not every fan appreciated.

Environments in Last of Use Part 1 are meticulously detailed, from the overgrown ruins of civilization to the haunting interiors of abandoned buildings. Improved lighting and texture work bring this post-apocalyptic version of America to life, making the game feel almost like a live-action movie.

4 Stalker 2: Heart Of Chernobyl

Not Even a 4090 Will Be Enough

5.0 /5 First-Person Shooter Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 74/100 Critics Recommend: 63% Released November 20, 2024 Developer(s) GSC Game World Publisher(s) GSC Game World OpenCritic Rating Fair

Stalker 2 became an instant talk of the town when it came out on PC, with it being so graphically intensive that even the highest-end GPU couldn't run the game at 60fps on ultra settings in 4K resolution. While much of this was because the game was unoptimized at launch, with the developers relying too much on upscaling tech like DLSS, it can’t be denied that the game captures the eerie beauty of the Zone with stunning detail. The desolate landscapes are both haunting and mesmerizing, featuring dense forests, decaying structures and dynamic weather systems that further the realism.

Thanks to Unreal Engine 5, the game creates photorealistic textures and lighting that manage to make it seem all the more haunting and captivating.

3 Alan Wake 2

A Breathtaking Sequel to a Thirteen-Year-Old Masterpiece