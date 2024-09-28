The horror genre of gaming is one where niche titles thrive. While some horror series such as Resident Evil and Silent Hill have broken into the mainstream, most games in this genre only get recognition via word of mouth. In addition to this, the more well known games in the genre tend to fall to the longer side of game-length. So if a gamer wanted to stack their October to the brim with plenty of short horror games, where would they even start?

Related 10 Classic Horror Games from the 2000s Here are some of the best horror games from the 2000s.

Thankfully, horror communities have been thriving for a long time online, so if one were to look around and ask about quality horror games that could be beaten within a single night, then it would be easy to form a list of the best games to try out and see for yourself if their spooky reputations are earned.

10 Outlast

Horror is in the Eye of the Beholder

While most modern horror games put players in a first-person perspective, few of them truly try to emulate the style of one of the most popular horror styles: found footage. 2013's Outlast is one of few to try to translate this film style into gaming truly. The dark world of Outlast will require the player not just to hide in order to survive , but also risk using some of their precious remaining camera battery to use night vision mode.

Survival horror gameplay is at its best when it requires players to think about what they're sacrificing to survive; the genre lives and dies on resource management; which Outlast's camera system excels at. Outlast must unfortunately be placed at the bottom of this list due to its length. While it is entirely possible and likely you'll beat this title in a single night, it is still a five-hour commitment placed at the bottom of this list due to its length.

9 Bendy and the Ink Machine

The Horrors of Animation

It's a common horror trope to take something calming to children like old cartoons and give it a horrifying twist. 2017's Bendy and the Ink Machine does this with old black-and-white cartoons from the '40s. Imagine a world where a cartoon studio made a demonic pact that haunts them to this day.

The first-person exploration gameplay of Bendy and the Ink Machine isn't much to write home about, but the sinister vibes of the film studio and the monstrous blob encounters you face on your way through it quickly won the hearts of gamers all over the world. Unfortunately, it must place low on this list for the same reason as Outlast: length. Bendy and the Ink Machine will take players around four hours to complete and even has built-in stopping points via the chapter system, so it may be a game that takes you more than a night to complete.

8 Little Nightmares

Platforming with a Freight

The sidescrolling genre had a surprising number of great horror titles in the 2010s with now-classic titles like Limbo leading the scene. 2017's Little Nightmares is another acclaimed horror title in this genre, quickly winning its way into the hearts of gamers with its unique environments, fun set pieces and a memorable protagonist design.

The gameplay of Little Nightmares will primarily involve players solving simple puzzles to progress past monsters that can instantly defeat them. It's a simple formula, but one that has proven effective enough to earn the series two sequels. Similar to the first two games on this list, Little Nightmares must fall near the bottom of this list due to its four-hour length, which perhaps makes it a better game to be played in two sessions rather than a single sitting.

7 Five Nights at Freddy's

The Freight of '87

The Five Nights at Freddy's franchise is perhaps the ideal indie game story, going from a game known only in YouTube circles to being a household name with a theatrical film in only a few years. It isn't hard to see how it gained such popularity either, as each game in this franchise is designed to be a short and sweet experience that can be powered through in a single play session with easy-to-pick-up gameplay.

Related Every Mainline Five Nights At Freddy's Game, Ranked Celebrating a decade of Five Nights at Freddy's with a look at its best titles.

The horror aspects of Five Nights at Freddy's come not only from the inevitable jumpscares but from the way the games handle suspense. Any jumpscare will occur only through the player’s own failure. Every second of the game forces the player to wonder if they've made a mistake and will have to start over before the jumpscare of a terrifying animatronic finally relieves them. It's a masterful use of suspense which more than earns a placement on this list.

6 Parasocial

New Horror for the Streaming Age

Ever since the turn of the decade, V-Tubers have become a large part of modern internet culture, so it was only natural that a team would make a V-Tuber-centric horror game. This title focuses on the parasocial relationships audiences feel toward streamers and how that can quickly turn dangerous in modern society.

The small Japanese indie game team behind this title, Chilla's Art, may not be able to deliver a long and polished experience like AAA developers, but their library is filled to the brim with short and sweet horror stories that will send shivers down your spine. Parasocial is light in the gameplay department, being what many would call a walking simulator, but the atmosphere is immaculate with plenty of good scares awaiting you. A single playthrough will take only about an hour and is well-crafted enough to earn a placement on this list.

5 Ib

A New Dimension of Scares

During the 2000s and early 2010s, the indie horror scene was ruled by RPG Maker games. These titles were never the most graphically impressive, but they had a soul and charm that could not be matched. One of these titles was 2012's Ib. The premise of a girl being sucked into a haunted art gallery and having to solve various puzzles to escape resonated with many players around the world almost immediately.

Related 7 Terrifying Games Based On Horror Movies From 2009's long-forgotten Saw: The Video Game to 2023's Texas Chain Saw Massacre, games based on movie titles have unfortunately been far and few.

Ib's gameplay is simple as most puzzles merely require you to interact with objects in the room, but the game is great at giving players a sense of tension and dread. Ib and the other two people trapped in the gallery also have well-written personalities that shine through the writing. The cult success has led to modern ports on Switch and PS4, allowing new players to experience this great title which more than deserves a placement on this list.

Ib was one of my first horror games and it holds a special place in my heart.

4 Iron Lung

No Running from your Fear

One of humanity's most primal fears is claustrophobia. The feeling of being in a tight, almost suffocating, space is one that is almost impossible to replicate in video games, a medium about the freedom of movement and control. That's where 2022's Iron Lung comes in. This game takes place entirely within a cramped submarine that has been submerged in an ocean of blood.

The player isn't the only one stuck in a narrow space, though, as even the very submarine you must pilot is in a tight position. Without a way to look outside, you'll need to navigate through tight terrains using only a map to guide you. It's a terrifying situation to be in and one that builds tension throughout the entire playthrough. Iron Lung is a fantastic short horror game and one that deserves to be on a list like this.

3 Doki Doki Literature Club

Not as Cute as it Looks

2017's Doki Doki Literature Club may first appear to be a cute little visual novel with a few romanceable leads, but as you progress through the game you'll quickly realize that this dating sim is hiding a dark, gory, secret. Characters will act odd, the fourth wall will shatter and disturbing imagery will fill your view.

While most American-made visual novels that satirize the medium are created from a place of hate, Doki Doki Literature Club was created out of love for the genre and the results shine through. Fans of both horror games and visual novels can find something to enjoy and be scared of in this game. Its popularity, effect on internet culture and all-around quality earn it a place near the top of this list. The game being free to play is also a nice touch as there's no risk in trying it.

2 Slay the Princess

Will you Slay or Run?

Placing in the number 2 slot on this list is another visual novel like Doki Doki Literature Club, although this title doesn't attempt to hide its horror elements behind subversion and instead immediately immerses the player in the horribleness of the situation. The game is filled with bone-chilling writing, horrific imagery and a fantastic narrator speaking about every action. While Visual Novels aren't a genre known for their gameplay, the choices of Slay the Princess and how they'll affect the game are some of the best in the western Visual Novel scene.

Slay the Princess was one of the standout horror titles of 2023, and even though it didn't get much mainstream attention, it has all the signs of a new cult classic. With a console port releasing in October 2024, there's no better time to jump into this title and experience the horrors that come from being a knight who must Slay a Princess.

1 The Closing Shift

The Most Relatable Fear

Topping off the list is another game from Chilla's Art: The Closing Shift. This title digs into a visceral fear a lot of women face daily: living alone and working late at night. This short title digs into that paranoia and fear of a man stalking and praying on you. Like most Chilla's Art games, the gameplay in this title is light, but the atmosphere is sublime.

The act of cleaning up a closed store with no one around, knowing that the whole world can see you through the glass windows will send chills up your spine. The uncertainty of knowing if anything will happen to you, but knowing how easy it would be to get caught will keep you on the edge of your seat. When the needle finally drops you almost feel relieved that your fear was justified. This feeding into a real fear in a tasteful and well-crafted manner earns The Closing Shift a spot at the top of this list.