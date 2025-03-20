The world of Pokémon is filled with all forms of powerful, cute and odd creatures, the most coveted being those granted the moniker of Legendary. With every new region Game Freak pops out in the next game, a new Legendary is born, and as Pokémon trainers, players always seek them out for their design and unique power.

Of course, just because such Pokémon have a nifty title attached to their name doesn’t mean they’re unbeatable. If they were, players wouldn’t be able to capture them. Besides, there are legions of Pokémon out there who are just as strong, if not stronger, and they don’t need the status of Legendary to prove it.

10 Ferrothorn

This Rose Has Steel Thorns

Part plant, part metal, all defense. Whether you evolved it from a Ferroseed or caught it in the wild, Ferrothorn fights as if you turned Robocop into a Pokémon. This Grass/Steel type creature packs a deadly punch and has the strong resistance and defense to back it up.

With the right combination of attack and hardening movesets, Ferrothorn will operate like a well-oiled machine in battle and any opponent still standing will be unable to scratch its impervious shell. Well, near impervious. As a Grass Pokémon, Ferrothorn still suffers the weakness against Fire attacks. Even still, this metal plant should not be underestimated.

9 Blissey

Meet The Tank

Don’t let her sweet smile and cutesy appearance fool you. Blissey is only happy because she knows nearly nothing can hurt her. Want to know why? Wait till you see the size of her health bar. As the final evolution of Happiny, Blissey starts at around 255 HP, but with each level, it can grow to around 360 at Lv. 50, and then a whopping 700 at Lv. 100!

Pair that with the fact she’s capable of learning the Pound move and psychic-based attacks, and Blissey turns into the tank of your party. Just for the love of Arceus, don’t actually name her Tank. Blissey doesn’t seem like the type of Pokémon you want to upset.

8 Snorlax

The Beast of Gen 2

Don’t deny it. You underestimated Snorlax’s power the first time you saw it in Pokémon. Everyone did. Snorlax might be listed as one of the cuter Pokémon, but underneath all that blubber is a powerhouse of strength and durability -- especially if you were playing during Gen 2.

Of course, with all that mass it’s packing, Snorlax’s speed is pitiful, but that’s a small sacrifice for sporting a high HP and strong special defense. It even has its own Gigantamax form that makes it an overwhelming giant. As a solid wall of defense, Snorlax has the strength to go toe-to-toe with a Legendary Pokémon and come out on top. Just don’t forget to feed it after battle.

7 Gengar

The Ghost with the Most

When there’s something strange, and it don’t look good, who ya gonna... wait, wrong franchise. Jokes aside, Gengar is one ghost fans new and experienced are the most familiar with. This troublemaker that looks like a cross between a cartoon character and a horror monster has been around since the first game. The only thing scarier than its smile is its stats when you see the high numbers for its special attack.

The grinning phantom not only has access to some of the most notable Ghost type moves, but its special attack power can increase upon shifting into its mega form: Mega Gengar. Whether you’re a player who loves or hates this purple trickster, Gengar’s one of the few original Pokémon that keeps returning with new and dastardly abilities. Like the ghost itself, Gengar’s fame is literally undying.

6 Charizard

The Dragon Icon

Charizard is one new evolution away from earning Legendary status. As one of the most iconic Pokémon in the whole franchise, this Gen 1 dragon remains one of the strongest Fire types in the series. The only thing stronger than Charizard’s Flamethrower and Fire Spin attacks, however, is its popularity.

Not only is Charizard the third form of a three-stage evolution, but that isn’t even its final form. The fire breather has been gifted with two different mega forms, plus a unique Gigantamax with its own signature G-Max moves. Do you think that’s enough? At this point, you might as well call Charizard the Goku of the series. Every time you think it’s reached its limit, the franchise pushes its power further beyond.

5 Lucario

A Trainer’s Best Friend

It’s almost shocking that Lucario wasn’t made a Legendary. Besides its interesting design and lore, this Pokémon has access to a versatile selection of moves. Even novice trainers will have no trouble training Lucario into the ultimate fighter.

To start, Lucario is one of the few non-Legendary Pokémon capable of learning Aura Sphere, one of the most devastating special moves you can use in battle. And yes, Lucario can learn it through leveling up, not via a TM/TR. Besides, that’s only one out of a dozen moves Lucario is capable of adding to its moveset. Between its design and power, it’s no surprise this Pokémon was invited to the Smash Bros. tournaments.

4 Greninja

Believe It!

Fast, precise and probably slimy, Greninja is just another reason why Froakie is the best starter for Pokémon X and Y. Like a true ninja, it should come as no surprise that this Water/Dark type Pokémon features high stats when it comes to attack power and speed. Plus, Greninja and Accelgor are the only ones capable of using the special move: Water Shuriken.

If that wasn’t enough, Greninja is gifted with the ability to transform into Ash-Greninja in the middle of battle, completely boosting its speed and attack points. Though Greninja is no Legendary, it's considered one of the best Pokémon fighters in the Smash games. Almost makes you forget it’s using its own tongue as a scarf.

3 Dracovish

The Oddest Fossil Type Ever

Reanimated from the fossilized remains of a fish and drake, this beast can be found in the Galar region. It may look like a misshapen squid on legs, but the Dracovish is more than meets the eye. As a Water/Dragon type, its gaping maw isn’t just for show.

It possesses one of the most powerful moves in Sword and Shield: Fishious Rend. Basically, if Dracovish attacks first, its base power doubles to 170. And when paired with Strong Jaw, you have the guarantee of scoring a critical against an opponent. Oh, and one more thing, Fishious Rend has an accuracy of 100%. Just don’t expect Dracovish to win any beauty contests.

2 Hydreigon

Three Heads Are Better Than One

Someone should give King Ghidorah a call, because he’s got competition with another three-headed dragon. As the final evolution of Deino, if Hydreigon was made into a Legendary, it’d be the final boss of the game. Behind its bizarre three-headed mugs and six wings is a Pokémon with devastating power.

The stats for Hydreigon special attacks are insane, making it the best partner for trainers looking for a Special Sweeper. Since it’s a Dark/Dragon type Pokémon, Hydreigon’s not only capable of using Dark Pulse, but Dragon Pulse too. The only thing keeping this dragon from being an unstoppable behemoth are its poor speed stats and weakness to the dreaded Fairy types.

1 Garchomp

A Pokémon with Edge