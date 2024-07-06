Key Takeaways Satisfactory is a first-person factory builder game where players build automated networks to satisfy company requests.

The game features a hand-crafted world with carefully placed resources and exploration elements.

Satisfactory is set to release on September 10, with new updates and features, and is currently available at a discounted price during the Steam Summer Sale.

Somewhere out in space is a pristine planet of bountiful resources and unspoiled nature. That sucks, but FICSIT has the solution to this pristine blemish on the industrialized galaxy in the form of a single worker with very few tools and a can-do attitude! Massage-2(AB)b will give everything an inquisitive worker could ever hope for in order to supply her company with its needs, from ore to... more ore. Plus biomass and the occasional geyser to assist with power needs, although that latter option will require some serious infrastructure to take advantage of. But that's ok, a FICSIT employee is a motivated employee, and everything they build is a part of an ever-expanding network of automation that's another step on the relentless march towards satisfying the company requests.

Dumped On a New Planet but Flush With Success

Satisfactory has been in development for just about forever, starting in 2019 and getting more polished and intricate with every major update. The first-person factory builder is one of the two big automation giants, a little more accessible than Factorio and a lot more exploratory. Rather than the randomly-generated world that's popular in most factory games, Satisfactory takes place in a hand-crafted collection of environments with carefully-placed resources and the occasional secret for those feeling in an exploratory mood. Hostile creatures patrol around resource nodes that, while infinite in the amount of ore they supply, are limited in the per-minute production by purity rating. It doesn't take much to get started, though, and a few whacks with of manual chiseling provides enough for the first machines. And then the construction very rapidly gets out of hand.

Once a machine is down it's going to keep on doing it's thing forever, or until you upgrade it to something fancier, so each new construction helps grow an automated paradise of machines working in sync, producing components that go into other machines that either become a new piece of factory or get sent up the space elevator to keep FICSIT happy. As the factory grows so do its needs, from new and more complicated production machinery to greater drains on power, but the planet supplies everything if you go looking. It's a rich and beautiful world, even covered in factories linked by miles of conveyors and trains, and it's finally just about ready for its 1.0 release.

While the new trailer is passed off as a bathroom joke, there's all sorts of goodies in there for players who have been following development. Chrome pipes, an updated character model that's more recognizably female than the old one (which I had no idea was female all along until today), something unexplained on the conveyor belt, etc. It's all set to debut on September 10, along with a good number of other tweaks and changes that are a little less photogenic than a new trailer can display. For a breakdown that happily goes into the weeds take a look at this video from two weeks ago, and get ready to see all that and more added to Satisfactory in just two more months. In the meantime, if you're curious at all about the game now is the time to jump seeing as it's $14.99 for the Steam Summer Sale, and this is the cheapest it will be due to new pricing taking effect... soonish.