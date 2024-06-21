Key Takeaways Medieval zombie game offers entry-level fear factor with bumbling undead foes.

Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights provides dark fantasy fun with low horror.

Left 4 Dead strikes balance between fun and fear with intense zombie survival.

My wife always claims that in the event of a zombie apocalypse, she would be the first dead because she would simply kill herself immediately. It's a sentiment that I completely understand because, having witnessed a number of Zombie breakouts firsthand courtesy of video gaming, I know just how bleak and horrific these apocalyptic scenarios can be. I like to think I would fight to survive, but it wouldn't be a walk in the park, that's for sure.

That being said, not all zombie apocalypses presented in video games are created equally, and if given the choice, there would be zombie-filled worlds that I would much rather occupy than others. So, with that in mind, I want to look at all the zombies present in video games and their particular settings, ranking iconic zombie gaming worlds from least to most terrifying. So let's get going, and try not to get bitten whatever you do!

10 Medieval

Zombies For Cowards

Zombie Nickname(s) The Stinking Dead Fear Factor 1/10

Let's kick things off my starting off paddling in the kiddie pool before diving into the horrors of the metaphorical zombie-filled deep end. Medievil is a zombie game in the sense that you are a member of the undead yourself, and due to a terrible oversight, you have been re-animated by the evil King Zorok and have a chance to redeem yourself after dying in the least honorable and most embarrassing fashion a century prior.

As you awaken in the cemetery, however, you'll come to realize that Zarok's undead army has risen also and you'll need to put them back in the ground. Luckily, these zombies are bumbling oafs with next to no combat ability, so in terms of the fear factor, this is about as entry-level of a zombie game that I can provide.

9 Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights

Zombie Nickname(s) The Blighted Fear Factor 2/10

We continue easing you into the world of zombie games with a wonderful little Metroidvania that I feel hasn't ever got its flowers in a meaningful way. Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights places you in the shoes of the Princess of a world that has fallen to The Blight, which presents itself as perpetual rainfall that infects its host and turns them into a bloodthirsty zombies. The game has a dark and gritty setting not too far removed from the likes of Salt and Santuary, but even with this focus on dark fantasy, the game is still lacking in the horror department.

Where it makes up for this is through its wonderful platforming and its interesting spirit-based combat system. But by far, the coolest aspect of the game is the boss fights with the toughest of all The Blighted in the game. The lore and Souls-like gameplay are a joy to behold, and while the zombies aren't scary per-se, this is still a certified zombie-apocalypse game and one you should try out if you want to keep the horror dialed down to a minimum.

8 Fallout

What's Wrong, Scared, Smoothskin?

Zombie Nickname(s) Ghouls, The Lost, Ferals Fear Factor 3/10

While Fallout isn't an out-and-out zombie game, the Wasteland does have its own variant of zombies known as Ghouls. Humans that took on a bucket-load of radiation but didn't have the good fortune to die. This comes with some perks, like the fact that they are immortal beings. But the downside is that, unless these ghouls are able to retain their sanity, which is a rarity, they will become what is known as a Feral Ghoul.

These are basically mindless zombies that tend to hide in dark corners of the world, like abandoned buildings, subway stations and caves, and if you encounter one, I can assure you, they can't be bargained with or reasoned with. In games like Fallout 3, exploring the subway system and encountering these grotesque creatures for the first time adds a certain pseudo-horror feel to proceedings, and while there is plenty of respite from these zombie encounters, they still offer a certain fear factor worth a spot on this list.

7 Dead Island 2

Zombie Nickname(s) Walkers, Shamblers, Runners Fear Factor 5/10

Dead Island 2 is a weird one to place on this list because, in terms of the gory zombie-filled brutality on show here, the violence is pretty much non-stop, and it's visceral. In terms of the world and the overall tone of the game, however, it's one that doesn't take the zombie threat all that seriously, making everything feel like a fun romp. Basically, it's a zombie apocalypse that captures the insanity of LA as a place.

That being said, if you aren't on your game and stocked with plenty of melee weapons and guns, you'll find that the zombies dotted around Hell-A have more than enough in their locker to get up close and personal and gnaw on your neck like a chicken drummer. It's a much more palatable zombie game due to the colorful setting, the larger-than-life characters and the fact that your character is a zombie-killing machine. So if you want traditional zombie-abundant gameplay with a party vibe, Dead Island 2 is a superb option.

6 Dead Rising

Zombie Nickname(s) Ampulex Compressa Giganteus Zombies Fear Factor 5/10

A little fact about me: I'm petrified of Wasps. So when you take into account that the zombie outbreak in Dead Rising was caused by genetically altered wasps, this only adds to the overall fear factor of this already gory and intense zombie scenario. With reference to the first game in the series, this horrific scenario is made worse by the fact that you, Frank West, are trapped in a Mall with thousands of Zombies roaming around, and let's just say, they aren't there to make the most of the sales.

This one fails to cement itself as a truly terrifying zombie epic for a lot of the same reasons that Dead Island 2 misses that mark, though. Dead Rising opts for a more kitschy and silly take on the genre, with lots of surreal and silly encounters with larger-than-life characters, the ability to kill zombies in innumerable stupid ways and the B-Movie slant to the writing. I still wouldn't want to be there when it happened, but equally, it does seem like more of a fun time than a frightening one.

5 Left 4 Dead

Zombie Nickname(s) Smokers, Jockeys, Chargers, Boomers, etc Fear Factor 6/10

Okay, now we are getting into the realms of "actually scary zombie games." Left 4 Dead is a rather traditional take on a zombie outbreak in which the breakout begins in Pennsylvania as people start contracting a disease known as 'The Green Flu.' A disease that causes a loss of motor function, extreme aggression, and in the case of certain hosts, strange mutations. This game allows you and a band of survivors, either played by the AI or by pals, to play through various intense missions where you must survive, get from saferoom to saferoom and hopefully survive the last stand at the end of every mission.

Unlike those that have come before on this list, Left 4 Dead actually hits a perfect balance between silly and scary, offering fun and fear in equal measure. This fear comes through the aggression of the zombies, the variety of the zombies on show and the intense nature of each mission's end scene. Not to mention the unsettling locations such as abandoned hospitals, fairgrounds and the woods. It's made a little more palatable as you can bring your friends for support, but at the end of the day, when the horde comes, and you're outnumbered, there ain't no one who can save you.

4 Resident Evil

Zombie Nickname(s) T-Virus Zombies, Cannibals, Ganados Fear Factor 6/10

The next entry is brought to you by the Umbrella Corporation, the official sponsor of genetic mutation and BOWs. The Tyrant Virus was an infection brewed in a lab as a means of creating immortal super-soldiers, but as these things often do, it went wrong and these subjects became uncontrollable, cannibalistic zombies with a penchant for nibbling on necks. These zombies, combined with Shinji Mikami's ability to deliver pulsating horror, all culminate in a long-running series of terrifying zombie-filled epics.

I won't lie: I still believe that Resident Evil 7: Biohazard is the scariest Resident Evil title ever, and there's barely a single zombie in that game. The series has you spoiled for choice, however, in terms of the zombie variants on offer. You have slow, shambling T-Virus victims, stronger, more agile later strains of the virus, and you have Ganados, a completely new treat courtesy of Resident Evil 4, and that isn't an exhaustive list. As far as traditional mindless zombies go, this is probably the top of the pile in my book.

3 The Last Of Us

Zombie Nickname(s) Infected Fear Factor 7/10

A lot of the fear factor concerning The Last Of Us' zombies is that this is actually an affliction that occurs naturally in reality. Now, before you proceed to barricade your doors and windows, thankfully this only occurs within insects, but still, scary stuff. The Cordyceps virus is a fungal infection where the fungus infects the host, kills it from within, and then grows from within. In the case of The Last of Us, however, this occurs in humans, causes a variety of terrifying mutations, and can be infected through airborne spores as well as bites and scratches.

Combine this with the gritty post-apocalyptic setting where resources are scarce and safe spaces are few and far between, and you have a recipe for a terrifying zombie game. There are so many dark and spooky areas within each game, but what you tend to learn throughout your time with each title is that humans are just as dangerous as zombies, if not more. It's a truly bleak existence within this world and one that I wouldn't wish on anyone.

2 Forbidden Siren

Zombie Nickname(s) Shibito Fear Factor 9/10

In most zombie games, you have a way to fight back against the horde, whether that be with bullets or blunt force trauma. In Forbidden Siren (Or Siren, depending on where you're from), however, you have no way to fend off the Shibito, a horrific brand of zombie that puts most other variants to shame in terms of out-and-out horror. In the village of Hanuda, a Siren lures the people of this village into the Red Water, a contaminated liquid that slowly replaces the blood within the body through submersion or through open wounds, with the end result causing people to become zombies, only with all their motor faculties and intelligence intact.

The supernatural and religious tilt to this zombie outbreak is nothing short of petrifying, and considering that the game only really gives you the ability to sneak around and use the power of sightjacking to evade these killer beings, which can pretty much survive all manner of injury and re-animate, only adds to the perilous nature of being a Hanuda resident. It's a bit of a niche one, but if you haven't played Siren before, I would highly recommend it. If you dare.

1 Dead Space

Zombie Nickname(s) Necromorphs Fear Factor 10/10

Shoot the limbs! That's the advice that players are given as they embark on one of the most horrific and frightening gaming experiences on the market. Within Dead Space, Issac Clarke, an engineer, travels to the USG Ishimura to answer a distress call, only to find that, courtesy of a strange alien beacon known as The Marker, everyone bar a few aboard the ship has been transformed into grotesque mutated beasts known as Necromorphs. These abominations are great in number, and tough as nails, and only by shooting off their limbs and performing crowd control will you avoid being overwhelmed by these killer beasts.

The visceral transformations, their ugly nature and the various mutated variants they come in all add to the horror aboard the Ishimura. It's the dark and claustrophobic setting, as well as the excellent audio and visual design, however, that makes this game a horror masterclass. Not to mention that you'll rarely have any human interaction, so for most of the game, it's just you and the necromorphs, and even if there were people around, in space, no one can hear you scream. It's one of my all-time favorite horror games, so let that be the ultimate endorsement to jump into this series. Just do yourself a favor and skip the third one!