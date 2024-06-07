Key Takeaways Creatures of Ava is an upcoming third-person adventure game from developers Inverge Studios and Chibig, set to put a twist on the creature collector genre.

The game emphasizes understanding as a central theme, taming creatures and leaning more about Ava and its secrets through non-violent means.

A demo for Creatures of Ava will be available on June 10 at Steam Next Fest, with a full release later this year for PC and Xbox Series X}S.

Good lord, are 11 Bit Studios being busy this year. Not only are they whipping up Frostpunk 2 and The Alters for later on, but they're also publishing The Thaumaturge, Indika, and Creatures of Ava within the same period. Odds are we'll see a lot more from them throughout all of the summer events, but for now, they popped up in today's Guerrilla Collective showcase with a new trailer for Creatures of Ava, a new third-person creature-collecting adventure game from developers Inverge Studios and Chibig. The new clip, which you can check out at the link here, focuses on the story and gameplay, and gives us a good look at our protagonist Vic, the titular creatures, the beautiful land of Ava, and the dark infection that threatens it all.

Learning the Land

Notably, Creatures of Ava bills itself as more of a "creature saver" where Vic is a young nature adventurer on an expedition, finding herself having to save the land's creatures from an infection known as "The Withering" that seems to result in creepy growths of withered plants. So Vic has to help out the creatures by saving them, and can also tame them through music via an indigenous flute, making friends with the critters in the process through non-violent gameplay, meaning the creature collecting aspects lean more towards Ash Kethcum's methods as opposed to traditional Pokémon battles. The focus here is on healing through non-violence, and things like learning the planet's secrets along the way and learning about the Naam, Ava's inhabitants who start out being understandably distrustful of the sudden visitors, all presented in a narrative co-created by Rhianna Pratchett.

Creatures of Ava is all about trying to understand the world around you, be it the creatures you encounter, the Naam's customs, or the infection and how to halt it. It looks like a rather unique take on the genre, and while it may only advertise over twenty creatures over four ecosystems, it's clearly quality over quantity here, with colorful and charming designs, an emphasis on exploration, and what looks like the makings of a rather engrossing story as the struggle gets even bigger. But we'll get a better taste of Creatures of Ava come June 10, when the first demo for it will be available as a part of Steam Next Fest. The game will then be due out later this year for PC and XSX, being a day one Game Pass title on both platforms, allowing more players to put their understanding skills to the test.