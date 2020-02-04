Florence Receives a Switch Release Date

Love is a many-splendored thing but is definitely more complicated than you’d imagine. Florence tells the story of the ups and downs that come with relationships. It was a very popular mobile game that is now coming to the Switch.

Florence let’s you play through the sweet moments and heartbreaking events when it comes to your first love. You’ll get to interact with the story by putting puzzles while remaining focused on the narrative. The storybook art style really makes it stand out.

With Valentine’s Day coming next week you will be able to check out Florence just in time on February 13. It releases two years after its original iOS launch which is a lovely way to celebrate an anniversary. Have a look at the trailer below for more details.