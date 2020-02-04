Giant SNK Sale Hits Fanatical

Fanatical’s got a monstrous SNK sale going on – including the redone version of Garou: Mark of the Wolves with rollback netcode for improved performance online. You can also get some tremendous deals on King of Fighters games across different eras, alongside many Metal Slug games and even SNK Heroines if you want something a bit different from SNK’s norm on the fighting front. Those seeking some action-packed 2D weapon-based fighting shouldn’t sleep on either Last Blade game either.

Garou: Mark of the Wolves – $4.99

King of Fighters XIII – $4.99

The Last Blade 2 – $4.99

King of Fighters ’98 – $4.94

King of Fighters ’97 – $4.99

King of Fighters 2002 – $7.49

Metal Slug XX – $9.99

SNK Heroines – $24.99

Baseball Stars 2 – $3.99

Metal Slug X – $3.99

Metal Slug 3 – $3.99

Shock Troopers – $3.99

Metal Slug 2 – $3.49

The Last Blade – $4.99

Twinklestar Sprites – $5.99

Metal Slug – $3.99